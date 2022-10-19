ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Okura Resort & Spa Phu Quoc to Open in 2027

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GhB1Y_0ieJe35S00

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022--

Hotel Okura Co., Ltd., is pleased to announce that the Okura Resort & Spa Phu Quoc will open in 2027 at the premier resort of Long Beach on Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam. The company has contracted with Trading Construction Works Organization to manage the new property.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005682/en/

(Left) Vo Nhat Thang, Chairman, Trading Construction Works Organization: (Right) Toshihiro Ogita, President, Representative Director, Hotel Okura Co., Ltd. (Photo: Business Wire)

The 20-km long white sandy Long Beach is the only location in Vietnam where people can watch the sun set over the ocean, offering spectacular views as the day comes to an end.

The new hotel will feature 200 guest rooms, each with standard area of approximately 50 square meters. It will have five dining facilities and lounges, including a restaurant offering Japanese cuisine, as well as a fitness center, outdoor swimming pool, spa, and other facilities that will allow guests to enjoy a relaxing and fulfilling stay. There will also be three banquet and meeting rooms providing high-quality space and service for a wide variety of events. In addition, the property will contain around 65 villas affording unique enjoyment of its beachfront location.

Toshihiro Ogita, President, Hotel Okura Co., Ltd., commented, “We are delighted that the Okura Group will be expanding our brand presence in the resort area. We will continue to develop hotels featuring the Japanese levels of hospitality that only Okura can offer.”

Phu Quoc Island is a lush green island in the Gulf of Thailand, located at the southernmost tip of Vietnam. It consists of the main island (the largest island in Vietnam) and 21 smaller islands, and is approximately one hour from Ho Chi Minh City and two hours from Hanoi by air. With its beautiful beaches and scenic natural environment, it has been selected as one of the “World’s Greatest Islands” by American travel magazines and other publications.

Okura Nikko Hotels, operated by Hotel Okura, operates beach resort hotels under the Hotel Nikko brand in Okinawa (Hotel Nikko Alivila / Yomitan Resort Okinawa) and in Guam (Hotel Nikko Guam), Palau (Palau Royal Resort), and Bali (Hotel Nikko Bali Benoa Beach). The new Okura Resort & Spa Phu Quoc will be a fully-fledged beach resort under the Okura brand.

Overview of Okura Resort & Spa Phu Quoc

Location: Zone 5, North – South Bai Truong Tourism & Residential Area, Duong To Communes, Phu Quoc City, Kien Giang Province, Vietnam

Number of guest rooms: around 200 rooms and 65 villas

Restaurants: six facilities, including a Japanese restaurant, an all-day dining facility, a lounge and a bar

Banquets & conference facilities: 3 banquet and meeting rooms

Facilities: Fitness center, outdoor pool and spa

Access: 20 minutes’ drive from Phu Quoc International Airport

About Trading Construction Works Organization

Trading Construction Works Organization, formerly known as Hanoi Materials Factory, was established in 1961 under the auspices of the Vietnamese Ministry of Transport’s Department of Materials Supply. After nearly 60 years of operation, Trading Construction Works Organization has made great progress, becoming one of the leading multi-industry economic groups in Vietnam, active in the fields of real estate, manufacturing, energy and other service sectors. More than 1,500 officers and employees are based at its Hanoi headquarters and construction sites in Lao Cai, Nghe An, Quang Ngai, and Ho Chi Minh City. Our mission is to become a pioneer in the fields of solar and wind energy, and we are constantly striving to innovate and deliver a variety of projects in the Vietnam residential, retail and hospitality real estate markets. Above all, we aim to help realize a clean, green and sustainable life for the entire Vietnamese nation and for the peoples of other countries.

About Hotel Okura Co., Ltd.

Hotel Okura Co., Ltd., founded in 1958, opened its flagship Hotel Okura Tokyo in 1962 as a first-class hotel that quickly became renowned worldwide for its blending of traditional Japanese beauty with the very best in accommodation, cuisine and service. It closed its doors in August 2015, and after four years of rebuilding work reopened as The Okura Tokyo in September 2019.

Hotel Okura has extensive expertise in the hospitality world, including asset ownership and hotel development, as well as hotel management, the restaurant business and chain operations through its subsidiaries and other group companies. The brand unites member hotels under its “Best Accommodation, Cuisine and Service” philosophy to ensure that all guests enjoy Okura’s signature hospitality, which combines Japanese attention to detail and Western functionality. Please visit www.okura.com.

Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Hotel Okura, operates 81 properties (54 in Japan and 27 overseas) encompassing some 24,733 guest rooms (as of October 1, 2022) under three hotel groups: Okura Hotels & Resorts, Nikko Hotels International and Hotel JAL City. Please visit www.okura-nikko.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005682/en/

CONTACT: Media Contacts

Ms. Ikuko Arai, Mr. Ryutaro Suzuki

Public Relations

Hotel Okura Co., Ltd.

Phone: +81 (0)3 6685 8994

E-mail:pr@hotelokura.co.jp

KEYWORD: JAPAN VIET NAM ASIA PACIFIC

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RETAIL RESTAURANT/BAR VACATION LODGING DESTINATIONS TRAVEL

SOURCE: Hotel Okura Co., Ltd.

PUB: 10/18/2022 10:00 PM/DISC: 10/18/2022 10:02 PM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Major Hurricane Roslyn heads for hit on Mexico's coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Roslyn grew to Category 4 force on Saturday as it headed for a collision with Mexico’s Pacific coast, likely north of the resort of Puerto Vallarta. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Roslyn’s maximum sustained winds had increased to 130 mph (215 kph) by midday Saturday, and it was expected to grow still further. The storm was centered about 155 miles (250 kilometers) south-southwest of Cabo Corrientes — the point of land jutting into the Pacific south of Puerto Vallarta — and moving north-northwest at 8 mph (13 kph). The forecast called for Roslyn to begin shifting to a northward movement and then northeast, putting it on path that could take it close to Cabo Corrientes and the Puerto Vallarta region on Saturday night or early Sunday before making landfall in Nayarit state on Sunday morning.
The Associated Press

US to face Vietnam, Netherlands at women's soccer World Cup

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — The defending champion United States will face the Netherlands in the group stage of the women’s soccer World Cup next summer, setting up an early repeat of the 2019 World Cup final. The draw was made at a ceremony in Auckland on Saturday. Four-time champion the United States was drawn in Group E with Vietnam, the Netherlands and a playoff winner still to be determined in a tournament expanded for the first time to 32 teams drawn into eight groups of four. The U.S. will play all of its group matches in New Zealand in the tournament to be played at 10 stadiums in Australia and New Zealand in July and August 2023. The match against the Netherlands will be at Wellington on July 27. The U.S. beat the Dutch 2-0 in the 2019 final in France.
The Associated Press

Kawasaki Ships Gas Engine to Major Taiwanese Chemical Company

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (TOKYO:7012) announced today that it has shipped one KG-18 Kawasaki Green Gas Engine to major Taiwanese chemical company Yee Fong Chemical & Industrial Co., Ltd. (Yee Fong) for use in an expansion project at their Taoyuan Plant. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005476/en/ KG-18 Kawasaki Green Gas Engine (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Codeless AI infrastructure company Pixis enters Australia

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Pixis, the California-headquartered codeless AI infrastructure company, today announced the onboarding of Dean Vocisano as the Country Manager of Australia & New Zealand citing its expansion into the market. Currently, the Series C funded company provides codeless AI technology for demand generation and marketing optimization to over 200 businesses across the American, MENA and APAC regions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005882/en/ (L-R) Neel Pandya, CEO - Europe & APAC at Pixis, and Dean Vocisano, Country Manager - Australia & New Zealand at Pixis (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

CHINT Unveils Innovation Lab in Singapore

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- CHINT, a smart energy solution provider from China, unveiled a new innovation lab in September, 2022, aiming to better support APAC regional industry partners. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005641/en/ CHINT Unveils Innovation Lab in Singapore. Source: Lianhe Zaobao © SPH Media Limited. Permission required for reproduction.
getnews.info

Trailblazing “Weisman Worldwide Entertainment” Bridges Entertainment Technologies to Aerospace and Defense

Cory Weisman, founder, and CEO of Weisman Worldwide Entertainment pioneered his company with the vision of presenting advanced technology opportunities for all. He began with a mission to bring global leading technologies to the realms of the Hollywood film and entertainment industry during the internet tech boon in the late 90’s and early 2000’s. Back then, the internet was still in its infancy and bandwidth was narrow. There was no real connection between Silicon Valley and Hollywood Producers. Studios, Networks and Production companies alike all wanted and more importantly, needed alternative distribution channels for their content – and the emerging digital internet was it. Weisman left his longtime position at International Creative Management (ICM, one of the Big 3 talent agencies in Hollywood) as Head of New Media and Animation. A department he started after identifying the growth potential in these disciplines. His mission was to find the advanced technology approaches that would support much more than animated shorts or communications on a dial up modem or even cable DSL.
WWD

Bosideng Reopens London Flagship Store After Five-year Hiatus

SHANGHAI — Bosideng, a Chinese down apparel company, has reopened its London flagship store after a five-year hiatus. The three-story, 6,292-square-foot store is located on the corner of South Molton and Oxford Streets.More from WWDLouis Vuitton Spring 2023 Men's Spin-off in Aranya, ChinaSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkPrada Fall 2022 Repeat Show in Beijing The first two floors of the shop feature products from Bosideng’s womenswear, menswear and childrenswear collections, some of which are exclusive to the U.K. market. The third floor is home to the Bosideng brand archive and a display area of the brand’s latest high-tech products. The...
NEW YORK STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
549K+
Post
561M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy