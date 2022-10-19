ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CHINT Unveils Innovation Lab in Singapore

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022--

CHINT, a smart energy solution provider from China, unveiled a new innovation lab in September, 2022, aiming to better support APAC regional industry partners.

CHINT Unveils Innovation Lab in Singapore. Source: Lianhe Zaobao © SPH Media Limited. Permission required for reproduction.

The opening ceremony of the Innovation Lab was attended by Ms. Low Yen Ling, the Singaporean Minister of State, Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth & Ministry of Trade and Industry, and Ms. Sun Haiyan, Ambassador Extraordinary, and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to the Republic of Singapore.

The Lab covers more than 400 square meters in CHINT’s APAC regional headquarters in Aperia Tower 1 in Kallang, and showcases solutions in fields ranging from new energy and power distribution to data centers and industry.

Johnson Luu, Marketing Director APAC at CHINT Global, noted the Lab will “provide solutions to meet the growing demands for renewable energy and sustainable development as well as digital transformation, which are all key topics for today and the future.”

With the global headquarters in Shanghai, CHINT Global operates in more than 140 countries and regions around the world. Having been an active player in the Singaporean market for one decade, CHINT Global is a qualified power distribution cabinet (circuit breaker) supplier recognized by the Singapore Housing & Development Board (HDB).

In Asia Pacific, CHINT has been operating for more than 20 years, covering nearly 30 countries, and currently has more than 100 employees, among which foreign employees account for more than 75%.

CHINT Global also acquired Sunlight Electrical, a long-established local manufacturer of electrical distribution products, which has factories in Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam.

Last year, CHINT relocated its APAC regional headquarters from Hong Kong to Singapore.

In the interview with LIANHE ZAOBAO, Lily Zhang, CEO of CHINT Electrics, described the establishment of the APAC regional headquarters in Singapore as a natural move, for as early as in 2020 when CHINT laid down its five-year plan, Singapore was already the planned APAC regional headquarters.

CHINT’s Global Footprint

Asia-Pacific: third-largest market

Ms. Lily Zhang, CEO of CHINT Electrics, revealed Asia-Pacific ranks as CHINT’s third-largest market globally, after Europe and the Middle East, leaving plenty of room for business growth that the local team will endeavor to unlock.

CHINT selected Singapore as the location of its APAC regional headquarters due to its “especially attractive” transparency and high efficiency, as well as the country’s diversity, inclusiveness and openness that create an ideal environment for business, according to Zhang.

Although a small city-state, Singapore serves as a gateway to the “infinity of a larger market”, said Zhang. “We see Singapore as the window to the whole Southeast Asia region, and the center of ASEAN. It can have such a strong influence.”

CHINT is looking to recruit engineering talents with leadership and teamwork qualities to fill managing director and director roles in Singapore, according to Zhang, who did not disclose how many staff will be hired.

Zhang said the Singapore Green Plan 2030 launched last year by the government as the blueprint for sustainable development brings opportunities to CHINT, as the company’s strategies for decarbonization, digitization and distributed energy align with government policies.

For example, CHINT’s smart manufacturing line for mini-breakers, capable of producing 3 million units every day for the global market, is in tandem with Singapore’s goal of promoting smart manufacturing. CHINT also participated in the SolarNova program led by the HDB and the Economic Development Board (EDB) that enables HDB flats to adopt solar photovoltaic systems.

Zhang revealed CHINT is in the final stages of acquiring a distribution channel-related company in Malaysia. In addition to acquisitions, CHINT is also considering joint ventures and innovative company incubations.

Source: Lianhe Zaobao © SPH Media Limited. Permission required for reproduction.

