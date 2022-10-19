Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in South CarolinaKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated WalkwaysKennardo G. JamesNorth Charleston, SC
SC Residents Have an Opportunity To Be on the Big Screen With This Movie StarKennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
DDSN Announces October Commission Meeting and Listening SessionPJ@SCDDSNSummerville, SC
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
charlestondaily.net
Let’s Explore Park Circle (North Charleston) in this new video by Natasha from Living in Charleston
Let’s explore Park Circle with Natasha from Living in Charleston. Let’s check out the Park Circle neighborhood in North Charleston, SC. One of the hottest up-and-coming neighborhoods in the area, its unique features and favorable location close to downtown Charleston make it a perfect place to call home. As you explore the neighborhood you will see that the majority of homes pay tribute to historical designs.
100 local heroes to get free Chick-fil-A for a year as new location opens in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- A new Chick-fil-A location in the Lowcountry is honoring and rewarding dozens of local heroes for making a difference in their community. The Atlanta-based chain’s newest location, located at 1726 State Road in the Cane Bay Shopping Center in Summerville, opens on Thursday. Instead of the traditional giveaways for the first 100 […]
abcnews4.com
122 mile 'Run for The Fallen' to honor SC military fallen heroes this weekend
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolinians are paying tribute to fallen military heroes in a three-day, 122-mile relay run from Friday, October 21st until Sunday, October 23rd. It's South Carolina's fourth annual run to honor service members who died from serving during the war on terror. A relay team...
abcnews4.com
Moncks Corner police working 'multiple collisions' on US-52; Delays expected
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Moncks Corner police are at the scene of multiple collisions on US-52 between Rembert C Dennis Boulevard and the base of the bridge at Hwy 402, the Town of Moncks Corner announced on Facebook late Friday afternoon. Delays are expected as crews continue to...
live5news.com
Berkeley Co. committee sheds light on American Revolution history
BERKELEY COUNTY S.C. (WCSC) - A committee in Berkeley County is working with those passionate about American Revolution history to educate and engage the community and tourists on important landmarks in the area. South Carolina’s 250 Committee is a state commission that aims to celebrate and promote the state’s role...
abcnews4.com
Massive grocery distribution on Friday at Liberty Hill
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Community Resource Center and Liberty Hill Academy will have a massive nutritional groceries distribution on Friday, October 21st. The distribution begins at noon until supplies last at Liberty Hill Academy in North Charleston.
holycitysinner.com
South Carolina Historical Society Announces 2022 Fall Tour
The South Carolina Historical Society (SCHS) today announced its 2022 Fall Tour, which will showcase a variety of architecturally and historically significant churches in downtown Charleston. The tour takes place on Saturday, November 12th from 10 am to 2 pm. During this self-guided tour, guests will explore churches of different...
‘Suncoast’ Movie Starring Woody Harrelson Films In Moncks Corner
Hollywood has returned to the small town for the filming of "Suncoast," which stars Woody Harrelson and Laura Linney. The post ‘Suncoast’ Movie Starring Woody Harrelson Films In Moncks Corner appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
live5news.com
SLED: 4 inmates charged in detention center attack
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has charged four Al Cannon Detention Center inmates after an attack in September. Daniel Shakim Mobley, 23, of North Charleston, Kamal G. Geathers, 20, of Charleston, Donald Lee White, Jr., 22, of North Charleston and Jaquez Quincy Lawrence, 22, of Summerville have been charged with assault and battery by mob- 2nd degree.
South Carolina department mourns sudden loss of firefighter
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Summerville Fire Rescue is mourning a heartbreaking loss that came suddenly on Monday. The department shared that Captain Kenneth “Kenny” Roy Sott had a medical emergency after returning home from a physical fitness training session with the department's recruits. He was taken to Summerville Medical Center but died soon after.
House fire in N. Charleston displaces three
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire crews responded to a house fire Wednesday night in North Charleston. The North Charleston Fire Department said crews were sent to the 5100 block of Ballantine Drive following reports of a structure fire in the area, around 8:40 p.m. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke from the garage area […]
abcnews4.com
Historic Charleston Foundation
The Aiken-Rhett House has been transformed for the fall! Now on view, a site-specific textile art installation by local artist, Mary Edna Fraser. Fraser uses over 50 works of art, between batiks and oil paintings, to perfectly capture and compliment the House Museum. FLIGHT was created to honor the spirits and lives of the voiceless and formerly enslaved men and women who would have traversed through the lowcountry’s dense swamps and waterways to find freedom. FLIGHT uses ariel views of these pathways freedom-seekers would have used to find their freedom, while the powerful poetry evoke the emotion and powerful moment of the space.
live5news.com
60-year-old dies in North Charleston shooting, coroner says
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the North Charleston man who died late Thursday night in a shooting. Solomon Walker, 60, died at the scene of the shooting and was pronounced dead at approximately 11:29 p.m., Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. North...
abcnews4.com
Charleston Animal Society searching for emergency foster homes for dogs, puppies
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Animal Society is in need of emergency foster homes for dogs and puppies. Leaders put a call out for fosters to help out, giving the animals a home for two days or up to two weeks. If you can help with a...
abcnews4.com
Fall Festival at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre
It is time to celebrate everything fall at the annual Fall Festival – a family and fur-friendly afternoon to benefit Charleston Animal Society. This free event will take place at The Oaks, across from Barnes & Noble. All families, animal lovers and Fidos are welcome.
live5news.com
Police investigate armed robbery at Johns Island business
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police responded late Friday night to a report of an armed robbery Friday night at a store. Charleston Police were called to La Tienda in a shopping center at the intersection of Bohicket Road and Maybank Highway. Officers say several people entered the business...
ktalnews.com
Dashcam video shows container falling on police cruiser, over bridge
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Video shows the moment a container fell onto a Charleston Police Department cruiser, crushing part of it, and sending a plume of sparks into the air as it tumbled off a bridge during strong winds last weekend. Much of the Lowcountry region in the southernmost...
abcnews4.com
Suspects wanted after armed robbery at Johns Island business
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston police are searching for suspects following an armed robbery at a Johns Island business Friday night. The robbery took place at a shopping center located at 3575 Maybank Hwy, police say. Several people entered the business and got away with an undisclosed amount of money.
Deputies investigating deadly late-night shooting in Summerville
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County sheriff’s deputies said a man is dead after a shooting that happened Thursday night. The shooting happened just before midnight in the area of Roberta Drive in Summerville, according to a release. Deputies say they found a victim being administered CPR by people on the scene. Dorchester County […]
Program in Charleston connecting homeless people to resources
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A program in Charleston is connecting homeless people to available resources throughout the city. On Thursday, Charleston’s Community Development Committee heard an update on the city’s response to homelessness. The efforts include the Street Outreach Program, which was started by the city about 2 years ago. Through this program, Outreach Specialists […]
