ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
WSFA

Powerball jackpot climbs to $550M

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot reached $550 million after no ticket matched all six numbers in Wednesday’s drawing. After a short delay due to technical issues, the winning Powerball numbers were drawn Wednesday night. They are 06, 08, 15, 27, 42 and 10. The next drawing will be...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WSFA

Arizona refuses US demand to remove containers along border

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is refusing the federal government’s demand to take down double-stacked shipping containers it placed to fill gaps in the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, saying it won’t do so until the U.S. moves to construct a permanent barrier. The Arizona Department of Emergency...
ARIZONA STATE
WSFA

ADPH warns about the dangers of rationing insulin

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you have diabetes, you know how expensive the cost insulin can be. And for some, the cost is so high they’re rationing their supply. A new study shows that one in five American adults are stretching their insulin to save money, but doing so can have devastating affects.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy