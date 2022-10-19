Read full article on original website
40-year-old mother of twins found handcuffed, malnourished in Cypress has criminal past of injury to child
CYPRESS, Texas - The twins are seen on a doorbell video with a 16-year-old girl holding a pair of handcuffs. They tell the homeowners, who are away in Dallas, they need a place to be for the night. The homeowner says, no we can't do that, and the pair go to ring Saheed Olaiya's doorbell.
Man shot to death after reportedly visiting possible ex-girlfriend in Alief
ALIEF, Texas - Authorities say a man in Alief died overnight Saturday after allegedly visiting a girlfriend (or possibly ex-girlfriend) when a fight broke out. It happened a little before 1 a.m. in the 11800 block of Spring Grove Dr. in southwest Houston when investigators were called for a shooting.
12-year-old boy fatally shot on Velma Ave., possible suspect detained: HPD
HOUSTON - Investigators are working to make sure they know the nature of this shooting if it was an accident or intentional. The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. when officers received a call about a 12-year-old shot in the chest with a shotgun outside of a home on the 6000 block of Velma Lane.
Man found dead in Third Ward, running truck nearby with drugs inside
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led to a man's death in Houston's Third Ward after his body was found in the road and a running pickup truck with drugs inside. Officers with the Houston Police Department said they were called to reports of gunshots in the area of the 3200 block of Simmons, near Texas Southern University around 12:30 a.m.
Woman shot by husband in northwest Houston, man apparently turns gun on himself
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that wounded a woman in northwest Harris County. The shooting was reported in the 3600 block of Oakhall Drive in near north Houston on Friday morning around 9 a.m. Deputies found a 42-year-old Hispanic woman with a gunshot wound in the head.
Court documents reveal Cypress couple’s house of horrors
CYPRESS, Texas - The Cypress couple, connected to some horrifying allegations of child abuse, are being held without bond in Louisiana. Zaikiya Duncan and her live-in boyfriend Joba Terrell were connected to an Amber Alert involving five children on Tuesday. BACKGROUND: 40-year-old mother of twins found handcuffed, malnourished in Cypress...
Several agencies investigating after 3-year-old suffers broken femur bone at daycare
HOUSTON - 3-year-old Janiya Guzman is still at home unable to walk, and her father, the sole provider is now unable to work as he cares for his daughter. PREVIOUS: Toddler suffers broken femur bone at Houston daycare, father says staff member is to blame. On October 6th Raymond Jones...
1 killed after 3 people shot in drive-by shooting on Bissonnet Street
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating after a possible deadly drive-by shooting on Friday night in southwest Houston. The shooting occurred on the 7200 block of Bissonnet, just before 8 p.m. According to police, three men were standing outside a convenience store when a car pulled up in...
Motorcyclist killed on I-10; Houston police search for 18-wheeler driver
CYPRESS, Texas - Houston police say a motorcyclist died after he was hit by an 18-wheeler Thursday night. The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Taylor Street. According to HPD, it appears that an 18-wheeler hit the motorcyclist from the side and knocked the...
Sheriff: Body believed to be 16-year-old runaway found in wooded area on Imperial Valley
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - An investigation is underway after a body was found in a wooded area on Thursday, officials said. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the body was found in the 18700 block of Imperial Valley in a wooded area. Gonzalez said the body showed evidence of...
Dog shot 10 times with pellet gun in backyard of Kingwood home, owner says he was targeted
HOUSTON - The Precinct 2 Animal Cruelty Task Force is investigating the shooting death of the standard poodle named Mitchell. He was not the only dog in the backyard last Thursday, but the only one that got shot repeatedly. "I'm devastated," said Chris Kennedy, who is hoping to find Mitchell's...
Houston police chase with U-Haul ends with fire, man facing charges
HOUSTON - Houston police say a man was arrested after leading officers on a chase in U-Haul for over an hour. The incident began earlier Wednesday evening when police say they got a call about a man in a U-Haul who had crashed into a car and then shot at the person in the car.
Human remains found inside abandoned truck in Willis
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is investigating after human remains were found inside a pickup truck on Wednesday morning. According to authorities, deputes responded to the report of the remains found in an abandoned white Ford F250 pickup truck in the 11800 block of Calvary Road in Willis.
AJ Armstrong Re-Trial: AJ's former coach testifies AJ's mom was "more hard on him"
HOUSTON - One defense witness seemed to back up what prosecutors have been saying in the capital murder trial for Antonio Armstrong Jr., who is charged with murdering his parents back in 2016. Testimony is expected to wrap up tomorrow, but today Antonio Jr’s former football coach testified that AJ’s...
When is early voting in Texas? 2022 midterm election dates, where to vote
HOUSTON - Voters will soon determine Texas’ next governor and several other statewide and local leaders, but you don’t have to wait until election day on Nov. 8 to cast your ballot. Early voting in Texas for the 2022 midterm election begins on Oct. 24 and runs through...
Fresh Start program this Saturday can help you get your criminal record sealed, other services for free
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Fresh Start Program is the brainchild of some Harris County Misdemeanor Court Judges. "My colleagues and I came together, and said, 'hey, what can we do to promote safety in our communities and also give individuals an opportunity to get their lives back and track," said Judge Tonya Jones with Harris County Criminal Court at Law #15.
Truck bursts into flames after crashing in Aldine area: photos
HOUSTON - Firefighters were called to a gruesome scene in the Aldine area, where a truck burst into flames after crashing. Officials have not shared details with FOX 26, so it's unclear how the entire crash transpired. What we do know is it happened a little before 4 a.m. in...
AJ Armstrong Re-Trial: Alarm expert takes the stand to address possibility of intruder
HOUSTON - A witness for the prosecution testified Wednesday saying with 100% certainty no doors or windows were opened at the Armstrong family home for hours before Antonio Sr. and his wife Dawn were shot to death. Their son Antonio "AJ" Armstrong Jr. is on trial accused of murdering his parents.
AJ Armstrong Jr. Re-Trial: Testimony ends, discuss Armstrong's brother's mental health
HOUSTON - Testimony has ended in the trial for Antonio Armstrong Jr. who was charged with murdering his parents back in 2016, but defense attorneys say the wrong brother is on trial. Josh Armstrong’s younger brother may be the one on trial, but most of the testimony today has been...
'Borderline BS:' Mealer ad goes too far predicting Hidalgo indictment
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - With Houston-area voters listing public corruption as a top concern, the appearance of an attack ad highlighting the bid rigging scandal at Harris County was a near certainty. In a frequently aired spot, challenger Alex Mealer targets incumbent Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo. "Three of her...
