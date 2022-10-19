ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, TX

fox26houston.com

12-year-old boy fatally shot on Velma Ave., possible suspect detained: HPD

HOUSTON - Investigators are working to make sure they know the nature of this shooting if it was an accident or intentional. The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. when officers received a call about a 12-year-old shot in the chest with a shotgun outside of a home on the 6000 block of Velma Lane.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man found dead in Third Ward, running truck nearby with drugs inside

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led to a man's death in Houston's Third Ward after his body was found in the road and a running pickup truck with drugs inside. Officers with the Houston Police Department said they were called to reports of gunshots in the area of the 3200 block of Simmons, near Texas Southern University around 12:30 a.m.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Woman shot by husband in northwest Houston, man apparently turns gun on himself

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that wounded a woman in northwest Harris County. The shooting was reported in the 3600 block of Oakhall Drive in near north Houston on Friday morning around 9 a.m. Deputies found a 42-year-old Hispanic woman with a gunshot wound in the head.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Court documents reveal Cypress couple’s house of horrors

CYPRESS, Texas - The Cypress couple, connected to some horrifying allegations of child abuse, are being held without bond in Louisiana. Zaikiya Duncan and her live-in boyfriend Joba Terrell were connected to an Amber Alert involving five children on Tuesday. BACKGROUND: 40-year-old mother of twins found handcuffed, malnourished in Cypress...
CYPRESS, TX
fox26houston.com

1 killed after 3 people shot in drive-by shooting on Bissonnet Street

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating after a possible deadly drive-by shooting on Friday night in southwest Houston. The shooting occurred on the 7200 block of Bissonnet, just before 8 p.m. According to police, three men were standing outside a convenience store when a car pulled up in...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston police chase with U-Haul ends with fire, man facing charges

HOUSTON - Houston police say a man was arrested after leading officers on a chase in U-Haul for over an hour. The incident began earlier Wednesday evening when police say they got a call about a man in a U-Haul who had crashed into a car and then shot at the person in the car.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Human remains found inside abandoned truck in Willis

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is investigating after human remains were found inside a pickup truck on Wednesday morning. According to authorities, deputes responded to the report of the remains found in an abandoned white Ford F250 pickup truck in the 11800 block of Calvary Road in Willis.
WILLIS, TX
fox26houston.com

Fresh Start program this Saturday can help you get your criminal record sealed, other services for free

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Fresh Start Program is the brainchild of some Harris County Misdemeanor Court Judges. "My colleagues and I came together, and said, 'hey, what can we do to promote safety in our communities and also give individuals an opportunity to get their lives back and track," said Judge Tonya Jones with Harris County Criminal Court at Law #15.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Truck bursts into flames after crashing in Aldine area: photos

HOUSTON - Firefighters were called to a gruesome scene in the Aldine area, where a truck burst into flames after crashing. Officials have not shared details with FOX 26, so it's unclear how the entire crash transpired. What we do know is it happened a little before 4 a.m. in...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

'Borderline BS:' Mealer ad goes too far predicting Hidalgo indictment

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - With Houston-area voters listing public corruption as a top concern, the appearance of an attack ad highlighting the bid rigging scandal at Harris County was a near certainty. In a frequently aired spot, challenger Alex Mealer targets incumbent Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo. "Three of her...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

