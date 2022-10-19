ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arroyo Grande, CA

KPVI Newschannel 6

Record fish caught in Iowa

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Iowa from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Record fish caught in Indiana

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Indiana from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
INDIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Record fish caught in Oklahoma

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Oklahoma from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Record fish caught in Maryland

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Maryland from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MARYLAND STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Winnebago County Democrats: Right to Bear Arms Amendment

“The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes this right to be a fundamental individual right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny." That is how the Right to Bear...
IOWA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

RACE FOR CONGRESS: Fulcher faces two challengers in reelection bid

Editor’s note: This is the next in a periodic series on contested statewide and congressional races and measures on Idaho’s November general election ballot. Idaho 1st District GOP Rep. Russ Fulcher has staked out his ground as a hard-line conservative and Trump supporter in his first two terms representing Idaho in Congress.
IDAHO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Record fish caught in Kentucky

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Kentucky from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KENTUCKY STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

F-35 Fighter Jet Crashes in Utah

A pilot is recovering after ejecting from his jet prior to a crash at Hill Air Force Base in Utah. The F-35 'A' Lightning-2 crashed shortly after 6:00 p.m. Wednesday night. Officials say the pilot ejected and was recovered by emergency crews. They say there were no injuries on the...
UTAH STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Onawa Republican seeks Iowa House seat against Libertarian from Kingsley

ONAWA, Iowa -- After winning the Republican nomination for Iowa House House 13 in June, first-time candidate Ken Carlson appeared to have a clear path toward being elected. No Democratic candidate filed for the primary in the district dominated by Republican voters. But on the final day for candidates to file for the Nov. 8 general election, Amy Janowski submitted a petition to be placed on the ballot as a Libertarian candidate.
ONAWA, IA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Illinois quick hits: Poll has Illinois governor's race close

Republican Darren Bailey has moved into a virtual tie with Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the race for Illinois' chief executive. According to an Osage Research poll, Bailey received 42% support and Pritzker 44% among likely voters. Libertarian Scott Schluter received 4%. The survey also found that 56% of respondents...
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Nebraska unemployment rate drops; Lincoln's rate steady in September

Nebraska's unemployment rate continued to drop in September, while the local rate remained steady. According to the Nebraska Department of Labor, the unemployment rate last month was 2.2%. While that was up slightly from August, it was down from 2.5% in September 2021. Nonfarm employment, a count of filled jobs,...
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Policy analyst: F grade 'means New Jersey is on the right track'

(The Center Square) – An “F” grade for New Jersey’s fiscal policy could be a good thing depending on your perspective, policy analysts said. The CATO Institute, a public policy think tank that promotes Libertarian ideas, gave New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy an “F.” The state put a 2.5% surtax on corporations with incomes above $1 million and approved “millionaire’s taxes.” The CATO Institute said in its Fiscal Policy Report Card on America’s Governors 2022 that the top 1% already pay 36% of the state’s income taxes. The state also drains hundreds of millions of dollars from businesses. And Murphy carved out narrow breaks for favored groups, including film and digital media tax credits up to $30 million.
NEW JERSEY STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Local colleges participate in Alabama College Application Week

Young people often desire pursuing higher education after high school, but cost barriers frequently prevent many from doing so. Even with President Joe Biden recently announcing a college debt relief program, between tution, application fees and book costs, attending college can currently cost tens of thousands of dollars. Many Alabama...
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL

