Atlanta, GA

‘I want your supervisor:’ Police arrest burglary suspect in multi-million dollar estate in Atlanta

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
ATLANTA — Police have arrested a man they say broke into a multi-million dollar estate in Atlanta.

A woman called 911 to her home on West Paces Ferry Road after she said she heard noises in the house. She locked herself in a bedroom and called police.

When they walked into the house, they found a man, later identified as 24-year-old Jourdain Crawford, standing in the hallway.

A rear door to the house had been forced open.

Body camera footage of Crawford’s arrest shows him demanding to speak to a supervisor as he is being escorted from the home.

“I want your supervisor out here right now,” Crawford can be heard saying. “Hey, how are you doing? Are you the supervisor?,” he asks another officer as he passes him.

The nine bedroom, 18 bathroom home is listed on Zillow for $9,980,000.

Investigators determined that Crawford did not live in the home and did not have permission to be in the home.

Crawford is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail on charges of possession of tools to commit a crime, property damage and loitering/prowling.

Universe1
3d ago

WOW. Unblievable. The woman owns a $9.98 million dollar home, and it does not have a 'state of the art' burglar alarm system, with interior and exterior cameras. Remember the movie "PANIC ROOM" starring Jody Foster? For $9.98 million dollars, my home would have a panic room too 😄. And not least of all, a weapon should he come through her bedroom door, turning him into a dead intruder.

(Me)(Me)
3d ago

Criminals are paying attention to these weak laws. I can't believe dude had the nerve to demand anything, you have ruined this person's peace of mind in their house. I would make sure this loser get time in jail, I wouldn't be too busy for his day in court.

2 Tall Jones
3d ago

demons don't care where you live, if they are roaming and find an easy access, they are going in, some are armed, some just come to get your stuff👿👿👿

