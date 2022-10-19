ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man injured after shooting in East Memphis

By Autumn Scott
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OmUBD_0ieJbLr400

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is injured after a shooting in East Memphis Tuesday evening.

Police say officers are responding to a shooting in the 1500 block of South Highland.

The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

WREG will update when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

2 charged after shooting at Frayser complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are facing charges after a shooting at an apartment complex in Frayser. Eighteen-year-old Jamall Mason and 26-year-old Jerrisac Morgan are both facing attempted first-degree murder and gun possession charges. The shooting happened on September 25 at the Breezy Point Apartments on Vayu Drive. According to court documents, Mason and Morgan […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man injured in Oakhaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is in the hospital Thursday night after a shooting in Oakhaven, and police are still looking for a suspect. The shots were fired near the intersection of Burgess Drive and Burgess Cove. Police said one man was taken to Methodist South Hospital by private vehicle and is in non-critical condition. When […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect wanted for firing shots at Raleigh homes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is looking for the person who fired shots at homes in Raleigh. Memphis Police say officers responded to reports of an aggravated assault on Gladstone Street at around 10 p.m. Tuesday night. According to police, a suspect driving a black Infiniti QX80 fired several shots at a house. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Family demanding justice 1 year after fatal MPD officer crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis family is calling for swift justice after a former off-duty Memphis Police officer was involved in an accident that killed two people last summer. Nearly 16 months after the death of 19-year-old Travis Parham and 42-year-old Wallace Morris, the pain remains for loved ones. “It’s hard,” said Sabrina Robinson. “I […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man exposes himself to children at southwest Memphis hotel: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the man who reportedly exposed himself to young girls at a hotel in southwest Memphis. Police say officers responded to the Rest Inn on South Third Street at around 9:15 p.m. on September 28. According to police, a man approached several young girls at the Marathon gas […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect crashes stolen vehicle on Riverdale Road: SCSO

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person is in custody after reportedly striking several vehicles and crashing a stolen vehicle on Riverdale Road Friday evening. According to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, at around 5:15 p.m. deputies spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen heading north on Riverdale Road between Stateline and Holmes Road. The sheriff’s office […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Suspect taken into custody after multi-vehicle crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car crash involving several cars Friday evening. Deputies were alerted about a stolen car heading north on Riverdale Road between Stateline Road and Holmes Road. The car struck several cars at the intersection before crashing at Riverdale and...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Man charged after shooting at South Perkins motel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has been charged after a man was shot at a motel on South Perkins Road. Vontre Hubbard, 32, is facing several charges, including attempted first-degree murder. Memphis Police responded to a shooting at the Express Inn on South Perkins Road at around 10:48 a.m. Wednesday. A man reportedly went to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man charged after one shot, killed in Binghampton

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man has been charged with second-degree murder after a shooting in Binghampton last week. Police said officers responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of Mimosa on October 14 at 9:12 p.m. The victim was found dead at the scene. Katron Crawford was later arrested and charged with second-degree murder, police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD hosts wheel lock giveaway to prevent car theft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department will host a drive-thru wheel lock giveaway. It will be on Oct. 26 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the MPD Traffic Office, 3430 Austin Peay Highway. There is a high number of auto thefts. Therefore, MPD aims to add a layer...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman tries to run over husband, injures children: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mother was arrested and is now facing a slew of charges, including attempted murder and child abuse. Detectives say Audrey Kimble went on a rampage against her husband. Investigators say for a reason unknown, Kimble tried using her Mercury Mountaineer to run over her husband. Police add her 2-year-old child […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman killed in Whitehaven shooting, crash identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Southaven woman is dead after police say she was shot in the head while driving her car in Whitehaven Monday. A police incident report has identified the victim as 33-year-old Vanity Macklin. Police say Macklin was driving a late model Volkswagen Jetta with two children inside when it crashed into a utility […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Memphis police to host drive-thru steering wheel lock giveaway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department will host a drive-thru steering wheel lock giveaway Wednesday, October 26. According to the department, the giveaway will be at 3430 Austin Pea Highway from 1-3 p.m. One lock per car will be provided while supplies last to any Memphis resident that goes to the giveaway.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man shot at South Perkins motel, suspect detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is critically injured after a shooting Wednesday at a motel on South Perkins in Parkway Village, police said. Officers responded to a shooting at the Express Inn around 10:48 a.m. The victim was transported to Regional One. A suspect is detained on the scene. The investigation is ongoing. WREG will […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD expected to make announcement on officers taking home squad cars

UPDATE: 30 take-home vehicles were unveiled by the department Friday. See story here. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis police department will launch a new program for officers. We are told this program will allow for take-home vehicles for the city of Memphis police. Today’s announcement will be at 1 o’clock this afternoon at the training […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis police investigating gas station robberies in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers are investigating two gas station robberies reported in Raleigh early Thursday. The first happened around 2 a.m. at Circle K at 5075 Stage Rd. Investigators say an armed, masked man left the store with an undetermined amount of money. Another robbery was reported...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD unveils new take-home vehicles for some officers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thirty new marked Memphis Police patrol vehicles will be driven home by officers soon as part of a new take-home vehicle program announced Friday. The new patrol vehicles will be assigned to MPD officers who reside in certain zip codes in the city limits. They will not only drive them while on […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One critical after South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was rushed to the hospital Tuesday morning following a shooting in South Memphis. Police responded to the shooting on the 2500 block of West Hillview Drive just after midnight. One victim was located and sent to Regional One in critical condition. This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman dead after shooting leads to crash in Whitehaven

This story has been updated to reflect new information. MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman is dead after a shooting led to a crash in Whitehaven Monday night. Officers responded to a crash involving a gray Volkswagon in the 4100 block of Millbranch at 8:19 p.m. When they arrived, they saw that the vehicle struck a pole. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

47K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy