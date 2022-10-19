Man injured after shooting in East Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is injured after a shooting in East Memphis Tuesday evening.
Police say officers are responding to a shooting in the 1500 block of South Highland.
The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition.
There is no suspect information at this time.
- TBI explains how it prioritizes DNA testing for some cases
- Attorney argues Memphis is responsible for untested rape kits
- New women’s shelter opening without restrictions
If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
WREG will update when more information becomes available.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.
Comments / 7