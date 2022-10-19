Man injured after shooting in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is injured after a shooting in East Memphis Tuesday evening.

Police say officers are responding to a shooting in the 1500 block of South Highland.

The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

WREG will update when more information becomes available.

