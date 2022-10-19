Read full article on original website
Related
Oil falls on build in U.S. crude oil stocks, stronger dollar
MELBOURNE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell in early trade on Wednesday as the dollar firmed and as industry data showing U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose more than expected reinforced fears of a global recession that would cut demand. Brent crude futures for December dropped $1.17, or 1.3%, to $92.35 a barrel at 0111 GMT, after climbing 26 cents in the previous session.
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
via TwitterReports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren't new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is.
Trump repeats rant about ‘dirty, crowded’ US airports after flying to Texas rally on newly-repaired Trump Force One
Donald Trump rants about ‘dirty, crowded’ US airports during rally. Donald Trump repeated one of his favourite rants about US airports at his latest rally in Texas, after flying to the state on his newly-repaired jumbo jet dubbed “Trump Force One”. Speaking at a “Save America”...
Comments / 0