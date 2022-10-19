Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, Northern Berrien, Southern Berrien by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-22 11:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-22 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Branch; Cass; Hillsdale; Northern Berrien; Southern Berrien; St. Joseph Fire Danger This Afternoon The combination of breezy south-southwesterly winds gusting to 25 mph along with dry vegetation, will create ideal conditions for the rapid spread of brush, grass and field fires this afternoon. Avoid open burning and be extra cautious with open flames and smoking materials this afternoon and evening.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Central Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, Eastern Will, Ford by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-22 10:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-22 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boone; Central Cook; De Kalb; DuPage; Eastern Will; Ford; Grundy; Iroquois; Kane; Kankakee; Kendall; La Salle; Lake; Lee; Livingston; McHenry; Northern Cook; Northern Will; Ogle; Southern Cook; Southern Will; Winnebago Fire Danger Again This Afternoon The combination of breezy south-southwesterly winds gusting to 25 to 30 mph, along with dry vegetation, will again create a risk for rapid brush and grass fire spread this afternoon. Avoid open burning and be extra cautious with open flames and smoking materials this afternoon and evening.
