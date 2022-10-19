Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-22 11:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-22 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; Jasper; Lake; Newton; Porter Fire Danger Again This Afternoon The combination of breezy south-southwesterly winds gusting to 25 to 30 mph, along with dry vegetation, will again create a risk for rapid brush and grass fire spread this afternoon. Avoid open burning and be extra cautious with open flames and smoking materials this afternoon and evening.
Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Central Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, Eastern Will, Ford by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-22 10:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-22 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boone; Central Cook; De Kalb; DuPage; Eastern Will; Ford; Grundy; Iroquois; Kane; Kankakee; Kendall; La Salle; Lake; Lee; Livingston; McHenry; Northern Cook; Northern Will; Ogle; Southern Cook; Southern Will; Winnebago Fire Danger Again This Afternoon The combination of breezy south-southwesterly winds gusting to 25 to 30 mph, along with dry vegetation, will again create a risk for rapid brush and grass fire spread this afternoon. Avoid open burning and be extra cautious with open flames and smoking materials this afternoon and evening.
Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Allen, Blackford, Cass, De Kalb, Eastern St. Joseph by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-22 11:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-22 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Allen; Blackford; Cass; De Kalb; Eastern St. Joseph; Elkhart; Fulton; Grant; Huntington; Jay; Lagrange; Marshall; Miami; Noble; Northern Kosciusko; Northern La Porte; Pulaski; Southern Kosciusko; Southern La Porte; Starke; Steuben; Wabash; Wells; Western St. Joseph; White; Whitley Fire Danger This Afternoon The combination of breezy south-southwesterly winds gusting to 25 mph along with dry vegetation, will create ideal conditions for the rapid spread of brush, grass and field fires this afternoon. Avoid open burning and be extra cautious with open flames and smoking materials this afternoon and evening.
