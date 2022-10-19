Effective: 2022-10-22 10:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-22 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boone; Central Cook; De Kalb; DuPage; Eastern Will; Ford; Grundy; Iroquois; Kane; Kankakee; Kendall; La Salle; Lake; Lee; Livingston; McHenry; Northern Cook; Northern Will; Ogle; Southern Cook; Southern Will; Winnebago Fire Danger Again This Afternoon The combination of breezy south-southwesterly winds gusting to 25 to 30 mph, along with dry vegetation, will again create a risk for rapid brush and grass fire spread this afternoon. Avoid open burning and be extra cautious with open flames and smoking materials this afternoon and evening.

