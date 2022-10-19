West Sayville, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Funeral services have been announced for the Medford eighth grader killed in a hit-and-run incident along Granny Road in Coram last week. Tyler Phillips died at the hospital after he was struck about 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 by what police believe was a light grey Chevrolet Equinox. He had turned 13 on Oct. 11.

MEDFORD, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO