Lanham, MD

NBC Washington

Road Worker Struck and Killed in Prince George's

A road crew worker was struck and killed in Adelphi, Maryland, Thursday morning – the latest fatal pedestrian crash in Prince George's County in recent weeks. The worker was placing cones in the far righthand northbound lane of New Hampshire Avenue at Metzerott Road. He appears to have been struck and pinned between his work truck and a car headed toward the Beltway. He died at the scene.
ADELPHI, MD
fox5dc.com

Officer hospitalized after head-on collision in Prince George’s County

BOWIE, Md. - A police officer was hospitalized after a head-on collision in Prince George's County. The crash happened overnight in the 3300 block of Church Road in Bowie. Officials say the officer sustained non-life threatening injuries. It is unclear if the driver of the other vehicle was injured. The...
BOWIE, MD
WUSA9

Man killed in Prince George's Co. shooting

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in Prince George's County Thursday afternoon. According to the Prince George's County Police Department, the shooting happened in the 3200 block of Walters Lane. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Driver Ejected From Vehicle In Rollover Crash On Port Tobacco Road

INDIAN HEAD, Md. –  On October 21, 2022 at approximately 12:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Port Tobacco Road in the area of Maiden Fair Trail. Crews arrived and found a single vehicle overturned with a single occupant ejected.
INDIAN HEAD, MD
WUSA9

Police: Prince George's County officer injured in Bowie crash

BOWIE, Md. — A Prince George's County officer was taken to a hospital early Thursday morning following a crash in Bowie, Maryland. Prince George's County Police Department say an officer, while in its cruiser, collided with another driver in the 3300 block of Church Road. The officer was taken...
BOWIE, MD
WTOP

Annapolis man killed in Prince George’s County hit-and-run

Police in Prince George’s County are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a Maryland man. Zarek Lynch, 22, of Annapolis, was pronounced dead on the 6300 block of Greenbelt Road in Greenbelt on Tuesday around 2 a.m. Police said that Lynch was struck in the eastbound lanes. They are looking...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WUSA

Police charge 22-year-old with murder in fatal Northeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department have charged a 22-year-old man with murder for his involvement in a fatal shooting on Tuesday, October 11. Police claim the shooting took place in the 800 block of 21st Street, Northeast. Around 5:31 a.m., officers responded to the above location...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

New details in Metrobus assault investigation

A Metro spokesperson tells FOX 5 that the driver of the W4 bus that a D.C. woman was assaulted on did not follow proper reporting protocol. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez spoke to a former Metrobus operator who said incidents like the one that occurred on Monday happen all the time.
CBS Baltimore

Police identify woman killed in MTA bus parking lot in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- Police have identified Elaine Jackson as the 40-year-old woman shot and killed Tuesday evening at an MTA bus parking lot in South Baltimore, according to a release.The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Washington Boulevard.Offices found Jackson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.She was then taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
WJLA

Missing woman from Alexandria found

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — UPDATE: 10-22-2022 at 9:15 a.m. Alexandria Police said Barbara Lillard was found and is safe. Alexandria police (APD) are asking for public assistance in finding a missing woman. Barbara Lillard was last seen on Friday afternoon in the 3500 block of King Street in Alexandria,...
ALEXANDRIA, VA

