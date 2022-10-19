Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pro-life activist sues city of Baltimore, alleging First Amendment discriminationLive Action NewsBaltimore, MD
Annapolis Town Center East Village Grand Opening This OctoberAmber AlexandriaAnnapolis, MD
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington DC Council Approved a Bill to Allow Non-citizens the Right to VoteTom HandyWashington, DC
Related
NBC Washington
Road Worker Struck and Killed in Prince George's
A road crew worker was struck and killed in Adelphi, Maryland, Thursday morning – the latest fatal pedestrian crash in Prince George's County in recent weeks. The worker was placing cones in the far righthand northbound lane of New Hampshire Avenue at Metzerott Road. He appears to have been struck and pinned between his work truck and a car headed toward the Beltway. He died at the scene.
fox5dc.com
Officer hospitalized after head-on collision in Prince George’s County
BOWIE, Md. - A police officer was hospitalized after a head-on collision in Prince George's County. The crash happened overnight in the 3300 block of Church Road in Bowie. Officials say the officer sustained non-life threatening injuries. It is unclear if the driver of the other vehicle was injured. The...
WJLA
1 dead after pedestrian crash in Prince George's County, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A man is dead after a crash involving a pedestrian Thursday in Prince George's County, according to police. At approximately 10:10 a.m., Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) was called to the intersection of New Hampshire Avenue at Metzerott Road for a collision involving a pedestrian.
Man killed in Prince George's Co. shooting
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in Prince George's County Thursday afternoon. According to the Prince George's County Police Department, the shooting happened in the 3200 block of Walters Lane. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene.
Bay Net
Driver Ejected From Vehicle In Rollover Crash On Port Tobacco Road
INDIAN HEAD, Md. – On October 21, 2022 at approximately 12:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Port Tobacco Road in the area of Maiden Fair Trail. Crews arrived and found a single vehicle overturned with a single occupant ejected.
Police: Prince George's County officer injured in Bowie crash
BOWIE, Md. — A Prince George's County officer was taken to a hospital early Thursday morning following a crash in Bowie, Maryland. Prince George's County Police Department say an officer, while in its cruiser, collided with another driver in the 3300 block of Church Road. The officer was taken...
WTOP
Annapolis man killed in Prince George’s County hit-and-run
Police in Prince George’s County are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a Maryland man. Zarek Lynch, 22, of Annapolis, was pronounced dead on the 6300 block of Greenbelt Road in Greenbelt on Tuesday around 2 a.m. Police said that Lynch was struck in the eastbound lanes. They are looking...
17-year-old shot multiple times in Prince William — Police K-9, helicopter couldn’t find runaway suspects
Prince William County Police Department is searching for suspects wanted in connection to the shooting of a 17-year-old male in the Woodbridge area.
WJLA
Man found shot to death Thursday afternoon in District Heights, PGPD says
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. (7News) — A man was found shot to death around 2:10 p.m. Thursday in District Heights, the Prince George's Police Department (PGPD) said. Officers said they responded to the 3200 block of Walters Lane for a shooting and found the man when they arrived. He was pronounced dead on scene, police said.
Young Girl Injured In 30-Foot Fall From Bladensburg Train Bridge (DEVELOPING)
A child was hospitalized after falling from a train bridge in Maryland, officials said. Shortly before 6:45 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, members of the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department were called to the intersection of Upshur Street and 47th Street in Bladensburg to investigate a report of a juvenile who was injured.
fox5dc.com
Death investigation underway near gas station in District Heights
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. - Detectives in Prince George's County are investigating a homicide that occurred Thursday afternoon near a BP gas station. Just after 2 p.m., officers said they responded to the 3200 block of Walters Lane for a report of a shooting. Once they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
fox5dc.com
Police search for man suspected of rape in Prince George’s County; $2,500 reward offered
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Authorities are offering up to $2,500 for the arrest and conviction of a man suspected of rape in Prince George's County. Police say Alejandro Rodriguez-Hernandez is wanted on suspicion of first-degree rape. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 301-780-8500 or Crime Solvers...
Teenage boys face gun, drug charges after Maryland State police trooper stops to check on disabled car
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy are facing charges as adults after a trooper found them with guns and marijuana in a disabled car. MSP said the trooper stopped to check on the car Thursday around 11:30 p.m. It was sitting on […]
WUSA
Police charge 22-year-old with murder in fatal Northeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department have charged a 22-year-old man with murder for his involvement in a fatal shooting on Tuesday, October 11. Police claim the shooting took place in the 800 block of 21st Street, Northeast. Around 5:31 a.m., officers responded to the above location...
fox5dc.com
New details in Metrobus assault investigation
A Metro spokesperson tells FOX 5 that the driver of the W4 bus that a D.C. woman was assaulted on did not follow proper reporting protocol. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez spoke to a former Metrobus operator who said incidents like the one that occurred on Monday happen all the time.
Pedestrian hit by car in Fairfax County, hospitalized with life-threatening injuries
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, a pedestrian was hit by a car on the corner of Lorton Station Boulevard and Lee Masey Drive in the Lorton area on the afternoon of Tuesday, Oct. 18.
rockvillenights.com
Assault in Montgomery County Council building parking garage in Rockville
Rockville City police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault in the parking garage at the Montgomery County Council Building at 100 Maryland Avenue Tuesday morning, October 18, 2022. The assault was reported at 10:40 AM Tuesday.
Police locate caregiver for young man found walking on I-495
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George's County Police say they have located the caregiver for a man walking down Interstate 495 Wednesday night. Police tweeted the caregiver had been located just before 11:30 p.m. According to a tweet from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the unidentified...
Police identify woman killed in MTA bus parking lot in South Baltimore
BALTIMORE-- Police have identified Elaine Jackson as the 40-year-old woman shot and killed Tuesday evening at an MTA bus parking lot in South Baltimore, according to a release.The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Washington Boulevard.Offices found Jackson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.She was then taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
WJLA
Missing woman from Alexandria found
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — UPDATE: 10-22-2022 at 9:15 a.m. Alexandria Police said Barbara Lillard was found and is safe. Alexandria police (APD) are asking for public assistance in finding a missing woman. Barbara Lillard was last seen on Friday afternoon in the 3500 block of King Street in Alexandria,...
Comments / 5