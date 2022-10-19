ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Catchers The Guardians Should Target This Offseason

Out of all of the positions on Cleveland’s roster heading into the offseason, the biggest question mark is at catcher. Austin Hedges was the starting catcher for most of the games in 2022 and Luke Maile did a fine job defensively as a backup but still left something to be desired at the plate.
Aaron Boone Says Isiah Kiner-Falefa Should’ve Been Considered For Gold Glove Award

Finalists for this year's Gold Glove Awards were announced on Thursday and as always, the baseball world took to social media to critique which players made the cut. For the Yankees, despite nominations at five different positions, there were two glaring omissions. Third baseman Josh Donaldson, who did his best...

