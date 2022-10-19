ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Blue Jackets unveil new Reverse Retro jersey

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Blue Jackets unveiled the team's new alternate jersey for the 2023-23 season. Adidas and the NHL collaborated with teams to design the new Reverse Retro jerseys that call back to historic moments in each of the club's history. The Blue Jackets Reverse Retro...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy