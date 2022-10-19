ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cerritos, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Talon Marks

Falcons volleyball sweeps Long Beach 3-0

Julio Rodriguez: The Cerritos College’s volleyball team played against Long Beach on Friday, Oct. 14 in the school gymnasium at 6 p.m. Cerritos came out on top, managing to win 0-3. The first set proved to be the longest Long Beach was able to keep up as both teams...
LONG BEACH, CA
Talon Marks

Cerritos volleyball crushes ELAC 3-0

Joel Carpio: The Falcons’ steamroll through the ELAC Huskies to win the game; sweeping the Huskies 3-0. This is the Falcons’ third consecutive sweep and their fourth in their last five games. After starting the season off 0-11, the Falcons have won four out of their last five...
CERRITOS, CA
Talon Marks

Utah State commit Davon Booth talks family, sports and future

Davon Booth, the speedster running back at Cerritos College and as his teammates call him “Von,” recently committed to play with the Utah State Aggies. The Falcons running back said the reason why he committed to Utah State is because of the amazing view, the campus, the togetherness and family orientated town.
LOGAN, UT
Talon Marks

‘The Glass Menagerie’ comes alive at Performing Arts Center

The popular play, “The Glass Menagerie,” was brought to the Cerritos College Performing Arts Center by Cerritos Drama with a run that lasted from Oct. 6-9 and Oct. 13-16. “The Glass Menagerie” is a monumental piece by famed American scribe, Tennessee Williams. Containing strong autobiographical elements, it...
CERRITOS, CA

