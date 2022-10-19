Read full article on original website
Related
Bye Bye Bamboo – 13 more NJ night clubs that don’t exist anymore
When it comes to Jersey Shore, I believe God says one episode of the MTV reality series and sent superstorm Sandy to wipe out all evidence. More of that evidence was wiped out Friday, Oct. 29 when the Bamboo Bar in Seaside Heights was demolished to make way for a condo and retail development.
10 Of My favorite Places to Check Out in New Jersey Before the End of the Year
I love living, playing, and working in Ocean County. There's a little something for everyone in Ocean County - the boardwalks, delicious restaurants, great bars along the water, and even more of my favorite places in New Jersey. Anyone knows that our sunrises are absolutely gorgeous and our cotton candy...
How is it still standing? Look inside the oldest home for sale in NJ
I recently spent a beautiful sunny fall day experiencing a true slice of New Jersey and American history: The Nothnagle Log House. Built by Finnish settler Antti Niilonpoika, the cabin is located near natural springs and the Nehaunsy Creek. Fishing and trapping would be abundant. The ground is fertile and would have been excellent for farming.
Heartbreaking! New Jersey is 6th most romantically scammed state
What could be more heartbreaking than being the victim of a romantic scam? You're misled into believing that you found the love of your life, your soul mate, only to find that whoever you're talking to and giving money to is not what they seem to be. You're not alone.
Gigantic! Wow It’s the Biggest Home in New Jersey
When you think houses you probably think three, four, maybe five bedrooms on average. I would say the majority of homes in New Jersey are in the group there. Anything over this average would be considered a big house. This article is about the largest home in New Jersey and...
Is Daylight Savings Time About To End In New Jersey?
We are gearing up to move our clocks back in New Jersey, and possibly for the final time. This all started back on Sunday, March 13th of this year when we moved clocks forward or "lost an hour" for later sunrises and sunsets. Officials proposed to take Daylight Savings Time...
Foodies Say This Is New Jersey’s Best Local Sandwich Shop
There is something about the combination of New Jersey and sandwiches that make us all feel very passionate here in the Garden, and when you toss in the word “best” everyone pays attention. That is why when a major foodie website tells us they have found the best...
These movies, perfect for Halloween, were filmed right here in NJ
Not everyone likes a scary movie, but if there's a best time to settle in for the evening, turn the lights off, and watch a horror flick, it's the month of October, with Halloween closing the month on the 31st. New Jersey has been proclaimed by the horror website Dread...
Zoës Kitchen at The Promenade in Marlton Permanently Closes After 9 Years
Welp! There's another business down at The Promenade in Marlton. According to Facebook community page "A View From Evesham", Zoë's Kitchen in Marlton (500 Rte 73 S Ste B-7), which had been operating inside the The Promenade Sagemore shopping center, has permanently closed its doors after 9 years in business.
Be On The Lookout For Distribution Of “Kindness” Flowers In NJ
One of the most thoughtful gestures, at least in my opinion, that you can offer someone is a nice, fragrant, and fresh bouquet of flowers. Any time I'm given flowers, my entire day is made. There's something about receiving flowers that makes you feel loved, valued, and seen. If you consider yourself a semi-sentimental individual and have ever been gifted flowers before, then you know exactly what I'm talking about.
This terrible kids’ Halloween movie was named NJ’s favorite
Halloween has a great category of movies. From horror movies to classic monster movies to Disney movies, there’s something for everyone to watch. But before kids get into the scary end of Halloween, there are fun (and nostalgic) movies for them to enjoy during this season. Dish Network released...
Win Halloween 2022 In These New Jersey-Themed Costumes
Halloween is coming up soon, and if you haven’t gotten your costume ready yet, I got you! I’m the type of person who plans their Halloween costume months in advance usually because I’m always afraid to be basic. This year though, time got away from me and...
This New Restaurant Cooks Up The Most Over The Top Menu In New Jersey
Bigger is always better, especially when it comes to dessert right?. There are a ton of phenomenal places around New Jersey to get some one-of-a-kind desserts. You have Coney Waffle which serves up some of the craziest milkshakes you'll ever see, the Tuckahoe Inn has some great bread pudding, and of course, you can't go wrong with a slice of cake from a diner.
Wednesday NJ weather: Frosty start, cool and breezy finish
The growing season has officially ended across most of New Jersey, as frosty and even frozen temperatures reached deep into South Jersey Wednesday morning. As thermometers bottom out, it looks like this will be our coldest morning since early May. Wednesday morning's low temperatures as of 6:30 a.m., according to...
Flower Power – NJ Florists give out free bouquets, here’s where to get them
Don't be surprised if a stranger hands you flowers in New Jersey today. Oct. 19 has been designated 'Petal it Forward' by the Society of American Florists (SAF). The idea is to spread the "power of flowers." Select florists will give away two flowers or bouquets to individuals who visit...
New Family Café Restaurant Now Open in Hamilton, NJ
Looking for someplace new to dine out? Family Café has finally opened in Hamilton Township (Mercer County). You've probably seen the sign. It's where Starbucks was before the new one with the drive thru was built across White Horse Mercerville Road. The big "Coming Soon" sign was up for...
Rio Grande NJ Firefighter Surprised By Snake – and it Bites!
Stan Cinowski has seen a lot in his years as a volunteer firefighter - but, he's never seen this!. In a post on Facebook, the Rio Grande Fire Company reports that Stan was getting ready to go out on a call when he got the surprise of his life: "Stan Cinowski was gearing up and went to grab his helmet from the gear rack and noticed what looked to be a tail of a snake hanging from the rack. Of course, he thought somebody put a fake snake under his helmet. (Not that we would do that)LOL. "
Here’s Why These 11 NJ Restaurants Featured on the Food Network Sadly Closed After Appearing on TV
We often hear about all of the places featured on the different shows on The Food Network, especially Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. My family and I have made it a point to visit as many of the restaurants that Guy's visited in our area. We've been to the...
NJ’s first widespread frost of the season expected Tuesday night
Jacket weather has returned to New Jersey. While the next three days will not be the coldest of the season so far (thanks to the "remnants of Ian" mess in early October), it is going to be unseasonably cool. Feeling November-ish, in fact. And, as overnight low temperatures dip into the 30, we will face our first widespread frost/freeze of the season Tuesday night.
Drunk pair from NJ disrupt Kevin Hart’s standup routine
An intoxicated man and woman from Paterson along with a Pennsylvania woman were charged after disrupting comedian Kevin Hart's show at a Pennsylvania casino on Sunday night. Hart's team notified Wilkes-Barre police that the comedian's show at the Mohegan Sun was being interrupted by rowdy members of the audience who were smoking and would not comply with the hotel staff's orders to leave, according to Wilkes-Barre police.
94.5 PST
Princeton, NJ
21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wpst.com
Comments / 0