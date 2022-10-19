Burlington, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Burlington.
The St. Johnsbury Academy soccer team will have a game with Burlington High School on October 19, 2022, 13:00:00.
St. Johnsbury Academy
Burlington High School
October 19, 2022
13:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
The St. Johnsbury Academy soccer team will have a game with Burlington High School on October 19, 2022, 15:00:00.
St. Johnsbury Academy
Burlington High School
October 19, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
