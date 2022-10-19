Yavapai County Recorder, Michelle M. Burchill would like to remind voters that the FULL TEXT INSERTS that were included and delivered in your early ballot packages are for informational purposes only. The large, printed text insert has the official and descriptive titles for all the propositions which are located on the back side of your ballots. There is no bubble to fill in and the insert will not be accepted as a voted ballot. The back side of your ballot is where you can vote for Propositions and Questions.

2 DAYS AGO