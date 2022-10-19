Read full article on original website
Johnny Ripley
3d ago
so what does all this mean to the common person that goes to the doctors and hospitals here in Cottonwood Arizona
prescottenews.com
PUSD: Will They Ever Learn? – Arizona Independent
PUSD Superintendent Emails Show Intent To Avoid Consequences Of Election. [Editor’s Note: Prescott eNews thanks Arizona Independent for the permission to republish this article.]. Less than a week after releasing a bombshell memo that appeared to show a senior Prescott Unified School District administrator leveraging taxpayer money to force...
Experts warn of extremist push to expand sheriffs’ role in elections
Prominent Arizona Oath Keeper Jim Arroyo turned on his hands-free microphone and stepped in front of the bright yellow banner of the Yavapai County Preparedness Team to explain “Operation: Drop Box.”. “We’ve already coordinated with Sheriff (David) Rhodes,” Arroyo said during a July meeting of the Yavapai County Preparedness...
theprescotttimes.com
Early ballot packages are for informational purposes only
Yavapai County Recorder, Michelle M. Burchill would like to remind voters that the FULL TEXT INSERTS that were included and delivered in your early ballot packages are for informational purposes only. The large, printed text insert has the official and descriptive titles for all the propositions which are located on the back side of your ballots. There is no bubble to fill in and the insert will not be accepted as a voted ballot. The back side of your ballot is where you can vote for Propositions and Questions.
Sedona Red Rock News
Arizona State Legislate group talks housing shortage with Verde Valley officials
Taking a nontraditional approach, the Arizona State Housing Supply Study Committee, a bipartisan group commissioned by the Arizona State Legislature, met in Sedona to discuss housing issues both in and around the Verde Valley during its tour of the state to explore housing concerns with local communities. Sedona city staff,...
theprescotttimes.com
Now Your Fuel Of Dreams Pumped By PVPD
On Thursday, October 27, 2022, from 2:30PM to 5:30PM at Fry’s Food Stores, 3100 N. Glassford Hill Road, the Prescott Valley Police Department will be helping customers pump gas and clean windshields at the Annual Fuel of Dreams to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics Arizona. Last year, more than $2,000 was donated in three hours as several Prescott Valley Police Officers pumped gas and cleaned windshields.
theprescotttimes.com
YC Remains One of the Most Affordable Higher Education Options in Arizona ￼
YC Remains One of the Most Affordable Higher Education Options in Arizona. Tuition and fees at Yavapai College have been set for the 2023-24 academic year. The Yavapai College District Governing Board (DGB) approved changes to the College’s tuition and fees at its monthly board meeting on Tuesday. Yavapai...
prescottenews.com
Median sold price remains strong in the Quad Cities – Prescott Area Association of Relators
The median sold price in the Quad Cities rose again in September, according to the housing market report released today by the Prescott Area Association of REALTORS® (PAAR). All four regions posted growth in median sales prices since the beginning of 2022. Prescott recorded a 10.2% increase in median...
AZFamily
Over $100,000 in damage reported after home vandalized in Yavapai County
CONGRESS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect after a house under construction in Congress was vandalized, leaving behind over $100,000 in damage. Investigators say the suspect broke in through a kitchen window at the home on South Alva Lane sometime...
nhonews.com
Wood for Life, a collaborative program that supplies firewood to Navajo and Hopi nations from forest restoration projects, receives national award
TUBA CITY, Ariz.. — The Wood for Life partnership has been awarded the Volunteer and Service Citizen Stewardship and Partnerships Award by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service for its innovative work to bring warmth to indigenous homes. The National Forest Foundation accepted the award on behalf of the partnership in a ceremony in Flagstaff last week.
theprescotttimes.com
Yavapai Campground Closing for the Winter
Officials on the Prescott National Forest will be closing Yavapai Campground on November 1, 2022. Located on the Bradshaw Ranger District, in the Granite Basin Recreation Area, it is the most remote of the campgrounds traditionally managed year-round in the Prescott Area. Staffing shortages, both paid and volunteer, the lack of snow removal, remote location, and other factors were considered in making this decision. Yavapai Campground will reopen on April 1, 2023.
SignalsAZ
Pile Burning Planned Near Granite Mountain Recreation Area
Fire Managers on the Bradshaw Ranger District plan to take advantage of moisture received and will begin pile burning the piles of debris south and east of the entrance into the Granite Mountain Recreation Area starting on October 19, 2022, through Monday, October 31, 2022. Fire crews look to burn...
theprescotttimes.com
FENTANYL OVERDOSE LEADS TO CRASH AND ARREST
On Thursday, October 20, 2022, at approximately 7:43 pm, Prescott Valley Police Officers were dispatched to the intersection of E. Florentine Road and N. Golden Way for a single-vehicle accident with witnesses reporting the driver was unresponsive. When officers arrived on the scene, they observed an unresponsive male in the...
AZFamily
Prescott Valley police arrest woman accused in string of thefts, assaulting store employee
PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Prescott Valley police say they’ve arrested a woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of goods from several stores around town over the last several months. Police say they were able to track down Kaylin Forest, 25, after surveillance video and help from...
prescottenews.com
Update to Fatal Shooting in Rimrock – Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is offering further details on the fatal shooting in Rimrock last Saturday evening (10/8) that left two men dead and one in custody on murder charges. Eyewitnesses reported that after an altercation at a party attended by the three men, Rafael Zapata of Camp...
Expect Showers and Possibly Snow in Flagstaff this Weekend
Weather.com - Flagstaff. This snow forecast can also be seen on the National Weather Site (NOAA):. This downturn in the weather for the Flagstaff weather area could also extend into Sunday night according to NOAA.
theprescotttimes.com
Volleyball Splits Home Contests Between Verde Valley
The six-game homestand continues this week for the Yavapai College volleyball team, however, the Roughriders will head to the Verde Valley this week for one of their games, giving fans over the mountain a chance to catch the Roughriders in action in person. The Games. Volleyball starts on Wednesday, October...
AZFamily
Man arrested for trying to resell high-end jewelry, antiques he stole in Camp Verde, police say
CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Yavapai County man has been arrested after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise, including jewelry and antiques, from stores in the Camp Verde area. The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office says officers learned that a man, later identified as Gregory Scott Wolf...
jackcentral.org
Snowbowl needs to be stopped
Many people love skiing and snowboarding in Flagstaff, but at what cost?. Arizona Snowbowl is a ski resort in Flagstaff located on the western slope of Mount Humphreys in the San Francisco Peaks. Most consider it to be a fun place to visit for activities like skiing and snowboarding, but there is a lesser-known greedy side to Snowbowl.
One Arizona Town Has Already Gotten Snow This Season
The state has had some wild weather already in October.
theprescotttimes.com
A Match You Dont Want To Miss Saturday
The calendar is rolling towards November and with it comes the return of women’s basketball to Yavapai College. This Saturday, October 22, college basketball fans in Prescott will get treated to both college teams in their backyard squaring off in a preseason scrimmage. On Saturday, Roughrider women’s basketball will...
