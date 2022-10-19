ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brodheadsville, PA

Brodheadsville, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The Bangor Area High School soccer team will have a game with Pleasant Valley High School on October 19, 2022, 13:00:00.

Bangor Area High School
Pleasant Valley High School
October 19, 2022
13:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

High School Soccer PRO

Oakdale, October 22 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Montville High School soccer team will have a game with Windham High School on October 22, 2022, 16:00:00.
MONTVILLE, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Rush hour crash closes stretch of Route 222 in Spring

SPRING TWP., Pa. — A three-vehicle crash closed a stretch of Route 222 in Berks County for much of Friday morning's rush hour and beyond. The crash was reported shortly after 6 a.m. in the northbound lanes of 222 near the Broadcasting Road interchange in Spring Township. Three people...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Times News

‘Sopranos’ actor makes coffee stop in Tamaqua

A Pennsylvania filmmaker who wants to build a $30 million film studio complex in Tamaqua brought a star-studded cast to the borough Friday. In return, borough businesses and representatives rolled out the red carpet for Robert J. Morgalo, of OPF Film Studios; Federico Castelluccio, who is best known for portraying Furio Giunta in “The Sopranos,” and others.
TAMAQUA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Anglers can expect changes for 2 of the Lehigh Valley’s most popular trout streams

Two of the region’s more popular fishing streams will likely undergo changes to the way their wild trout populations are managed as the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) gets set to enact new regulations on sections of the Monocacy and Saucon creeks in Bethlehem. The two waters, which are both stocked trout streams, are also home to robust populations of streambred brown trout in stretches.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WBRE

I-81 reopened after tractor-trailer crash closed a lane

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One lane of Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County reopened after a tractor-trailer crash closed it Wednesday morning. The southbound lane closure impacted travel around mile marker 182. The closure was due to an overturned tractor-trailer. PennDOT announced that the lane reopened at around 11:18 a.m. To check roadway conditions, visit 511PA.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Turnpike commission to close Carbon County on-ramp overnight

JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY, (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission will be closing the entry point from State Route 903, Exit 87, overnight for maintenance. On October 20, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced the northbound entry ramp from State Route 903 interchange, Exit 87, will be closed from Friday night, October 21 at 10 p.m. […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Marilyn Johnson

Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022

Restaurateur Dave Magrogan is preparing to open his ninth Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar, this one to be located at 51 Town Center Drive within the Providence Town Center in Collegeville, PA, in the former Champp’s space. The expansive 8,000-square-foot outpost – the first new restaurant Dave Magrogan will open since the pandemic began, is set to open November 8, 2022.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Report: ASD Superintendent John Stanford could be leaving job

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown School District's superintendent may be leaving after less than a year on the job. LehighValleyNews.com is reporting that the school board is negotiating a separation package for John Stanford. Details of that package were not disclosed. Stanford took on the job last November after Thomas...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire damages children's home in Luzerne County

WEST HAZLETON, Pa. — A fire forced residents out of a children's home in West Hazleton. Flames sparked around 4:45 p.m. at the United Children's Home on West Madison Avenue in the borough. Officials believe an electronic device started the fire on the second floor. The building has smoke...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame, Pioneer Aggregates lead campaign to assist local agencies

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame recently directed a campaign to assist non-profit organizations within Luzerne County. Quarterly distributions have been designated to provide necessary support, during specific points for 2022. Four $500 allocations were generated by matching monetary support, coming from a $1,000 donation by Pioneer Aggregates Inc. and the Popple family.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Downed tree causes power outage in Allentown neighborhood

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Several hundred people in part of Allentown were without power Wednesday morning. A tree falling on a power line caused the outage in the neighborhood off W. Emaus Avenue, near I-78, said a PPL spokesperson. More than 400 customers were in the dark, the PPL outage map...
ALLENTOWN, PA
