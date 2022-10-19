ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 4 high school ⚽ games in Baltimore.

The The John Carroll School soccer team will have a game with Mount St. Joseph on October 19, 2022, 13:00:00.

The John Carroll School
Mount St. Joseph
October 19, 2022
13:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Curley soccer team will have a game with Gilman School on October 19, 2022, 13:15:00.

Curley
Gilman School
October 19, 2022
13:15:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The The Key School soccer team will have a game with The Park School of Baltimore on October 19, 2022, 13:15:00.

The Key School
The Park School of Baltimore
October 19, 2022
13:15:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Winters Mill High School soccer team will have a game with Woodlawn High School on October 19, 2022, 14:00:00.

Winters Mill High School
Woodlawn High School
October 19, 2022
14:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

