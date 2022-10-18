Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
Why Lam Research Stock Jumped This Week
The company is still facing major uncertainty from global semiconductor demand and U.S. government restrictions. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Why ChargePoint Shares Tanked Today
The demand for EVs doesn't seem to be waning -- and that's what ChargePoint is counting on.
Motley Fool
2 Powerhouse Stocks That Could Go Parabolic
In a market with more than its fair share of volatility, stock selectivity is key. Vertex Pharmaceuticals dominates the market for treating cystic fibrosis patients. Match Group is by far the largest player in the online dating app industry. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
Snap Inc. (SNAP) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Snap Inc. (SNAP -28.08%) Q3 2022 Earnings Call.
Motley Fool
Prologis (PLD) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Prologis (PLD -0.22%) Greetings, and welcome to Prologis third quarter 2022 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator instructions]. I would now like to turn the call over to Jill Sawyer, vice president of investor relations....
The Jewish Press
Mobileye Settles on $16 Billion IPO Valuation
Jerusalem-based Mobileye’s initial public offering (IPO) will be the largest on Wall Street this year, but it will fall far short of the $50 billion valuation the Intel subsidiary had hoped for before the tech rout earlier this year. It is now set for an IPO valuing the firm’s...
EVgo Hires Consumer Technology Executive Tanvi Chaturvedi as Chief Revenue Officer
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO), the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced the hiring of Tanvi Chaturvedi as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Chaturvedi is a seasoned technology executive, and as EVgo’s CRO, she will focus on the customer experience and the ecosystem of services to make EVgo the preferred charging network for EV drivers across America. Chaturvedi will manage EVgo’s go-to-market functions, including all consumer revenue growth initiatives, marketing, advertising, and expansion and use of the PlugShare app. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005712/en/ Tanvi Chaturvedi, CRO at EVgo. (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0