LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO), the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced the hiring of Tanvi Chaturvedi as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Chaturvedi is a seasoned technology executive, and as EVgo’s CRO, she will focus on the customer experience and the ecosystem of services to make EVgo the preferred charging network for EV drivers across America. Chaturvedi will manage EVgo’s go-to-market functions, including all consumer revenue growth initiatives, marketing, advertising, and expansion and use of the PlugShare app. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005712/en/ Tanvi Chaturvedi, CRO at EVgo. (Photo: Business Wire)

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO