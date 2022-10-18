Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Dak Prescott, Tua Tagovailoa, Carson Wentz impacting Week 7 QB rankings

Read full article on original website
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
Will Christian McCaffrey play this week? Latest updates on newest 49ers RB for Week 7
The 49ers just got a lot more dangerous. They acquired star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Panthers on Thursday night, pending a physical. San Francisco sent four draft picks back Carolina's way, but none are first-rounders. The Niners don't own their first-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft; they traded it to the Dolphins in the deal for the No. 3 overall pick in 2021, which turned into Trey Lance.
ng-sportingnews.com
Who plays on 'Monday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 7 game
Week 7 of the NFL season concludes with a "Monday Night Football" meeting of teams that often don't get an opportunity to meet one another. After four straight weeks of divisional rivalries, this week's installment of "Monday Night Football" sees the Bears take on the Patriots for just the 14th time in the regular season and the first time since 2018.
ng-sportingnews.com
Panthers RB depth chart: Will Chuba Hubbard or D'Onta Foreman start after Christian McCaffrey trade?
The Panthers confirmed their status as NFL trade deadline sellers late Thursday when they announced that they had traded star running back Christian McCaffrey. Carolina dealt McCaffrey to the 49ers in exchange for four future draft picks. The deal did not contain a first-round pick, but San Francisco is reportedly sending four mid-rounders to the Panthers, three of them in the 2023 draft.
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Russell Wilson playing Week 7? Fantasy injury update for Jets-Broncos
While some fantasy football owners are rejoicing at the returns of QBs Dak Prescott and Tua Tagovailoa (and Kenny Pickett avoiding the Steelers' final injury report), others are scrambling at fantasy's highest-scoring position. It doesn't help that the struggling Russell Wilson is dealing with a hamstring injury that could keep him out of Sunday's home matchup against the Jets. While Wilson hasn't lived up to his lofty expectations in most formats, his playing status does affect some fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com
Will Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe start? Latest news as Patriots take QB1 situation 'day-by-day' for Week 7 vs. Bears
The Patriots suddenly have a quarterback conundrum on their hands. With Mac Jones hurt, they've gone 2-0 behind Bailey Zappe, who's completed 41 of his 55 passes for 497 yards, three touchdowns, and just one interception. Perhaps more importantly, the offense seems to be running smoothly under the fourth-round rookie.
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Jaylen Waddle playing Sunday night? Fantasy injury update for Steelers-Dolphins Sunday Night Football
Jaylen Waddle has been a fantasy football star again this season, and with a favorable matchup against Pittsburgh on tap in Week 7, he's a borderline WR1. However, a shoulder injury has him "questionable" for Sunday night's game, and you can bet nervous fantasy owners are frantically checking for updates ahead of one of their last start 'em, sit 'em decisions of the week.
ng-sportingnews.com
49ers draft picks 2023: How San Francisco's stockpile of compensatory picks helped Christian McCaffrey trade
The 49ers just raised their 2023 bet by trading for Christian McCaffrey. To acquire the star running back it took a king's ransom, with San Francisco sending the Panthers the 2023 second, third, and fourth-round picks along with a 2024 fifth rounder. It's a hefty price for the back, but the 49ers are taking the Rams approach to this season: The ends justify the means.
ng-sportingnews.com
Who are the NFL's Black head coaches? A complete timeline of Black coaches, past and present
The Rooney Rule was enacted in 2003 as part of the NFL's plan to "develop a deep, sustainable talent pool at all levels of the organization" and "increase the number of minorities hired in head coach, general manager and executive positions." While the policy has been able to open more...
ng-sportingnews.com
How long is J.K. Dobbins out? Ravens RB to miss several weeks after knee surgery
The injury bug has struck the Ravens and J.K. Dobbins once more. The third-year running back, who missed all of the 2021 season with an ACL tear, is headed back to the sideline with another ailment, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday. Dobbins' injury will keep him out of action for...
ng-sportingnews.com
Why did the Panthers trade Christian McCaffrey? Carolina commits to the tank by shipping off star running back
After weeks of speculation, Christian McCaffrey is finally on the move. The Panthers traded the running back to the 49ers on Thursday. San Francisco reportedly sent four draft picks back Carolina's way for the top player available at the 2022 NFL trade deadline. The writing was on the wall for...
ng-sportingnews.com
Sunday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 7 Dolphins-Steelers Showdown tournaments
To cap off the Week 7 Sunday slate, Miami welcomes Pittsburgh into Hard Rock Stadium in this week's edition of Sunday Night Football. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Dolphins currently sit as 7-point favorites with an over/under of 45.5 points. This inner-conference matchup features several big-name playmakers on both sides of the field (Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Najee Harris, Diontae Johnson), making it entertaining to field a DraftKings Showdown lineup to end your weekend.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Tyler Lockett, Keenan Allen, Rashod Bateman impacting Week 7 start 'em, sit 'em calls
Several fantasy-relevant wide receivers have already been ruled "out" for Week 7 (Julio Jones, Josh Palmer, Elijah Moore), and plenty more, including, Tyler Lockett, Keenan Allen, Rashod Bateman, Jahan Dotson, and Hunter Renfrow, are officially listed as "questionable" leading into game day. Knowing these players' latest injury updates is a must ahead of your fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions of the week.
ng-sportingnews.com
Clemson's Dabo Swinney explains decision to bench DJ Uiagalelei for Cade Klubnik in comeback win vs. Syracuse
This story has been updated from a previous version. No. 5 Clemson narrowly avoided disaster at home vs. No. 14 Syracuse on Saturday, overcoming a 21-7 deficit to beat the Orange 27-21 in Death Valley. The win extends the Tigers' home win streak to 38 games, giving them the largest...
ng-sportingnews.com
College Football Best Bets Week 8: Top prop bets include Alabama's Jahmyr Gibbs, Kansas State's Deuce Vaughn
As we roll into Week 8 of the college football season, sports bettors have a good deal of data points to break down and decipher what's noise and what's not. That usually results in edges becoming smaller and smaller, but in the player prop markets, that's not always the case. Sifting through the current player prop markets DraftKings Sportsbook has to offer, we've pinpointed five of our favorite props to consider in Week 8.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL Week 7 coverage map: TV schedule for CBS, Fox regional broadcasts
The NFL will once again see four teams on byes in Week 7, but this may end up being the lightest slate of all. It's not because of the number of games. There will be 12 total on Sunday including "Sunday Night Football," as is usual during bye weeks. However,...
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy RB Handcuffs Depth Chart 2022: Find sleepers, key backups on fantasy football waiver wires
Given the wear and tear of a 17-game NFL regular season, it's an unfortunate reality that one of your fantasy running backs gets hurt. A winning strategy includes acquiring the backups (aka "handcuffs) to your starting RBs to fill out your bench spots. Understanding how a team utilizes their RBs, whether it's a bellcow who's out there for all three downs (Najee Harris, Dalvin Cook) or a committee with no true "RB1" (Broncos, Texans) factors into your handcuffing approach. All it takes is one snap, whether it be in the preseason or in Week 4 to completely change the complexion of a team's RB depth chart.
ng-sportingnews.com
Heisman Trophy candidates and odds for Week 9: Bryce Young's path to repeat still open
Bryce Young had 11 seconds in the pocket – enough time to stand still at one point. Young shuffled right, scrambled back to the left, pointed to the receiver and threw a cross-body 31-yard touchdown to JoJo Earle. Young smiled, and why not?. That eliminated the hangover from last...
Comments / 0