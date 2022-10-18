Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Dak Prescott, Tua Tagovailoa, Carson Wentz impacting Week 7 QB rankings

Given the wear and tear of a 17-game NFL regular season, it's an unfortunate reality that one of your fantasy running backs gets hurt. A winning strategy includes acquiring the backups (aka "handcuffs) to your starting RBs to fill out your bench spots. Understanding how a team utilizes their RBs, whether it's a bellcow who's out there for all three downs (Najee Harris, Dalvin Cook) or a committee with no true "RB1" (Broncos, Texans) factors into your handcuffing approach. All it takes is one snap, whether it be in the preseason or in Week 4 to completely change the complexion of a team's RB depth chart.

