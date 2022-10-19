ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man rushed to hospital after shooting near Sherwood Forest, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot near Sherwood Forest Tuesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said the shooting happened on South Highland Street around 8:50 p.m.

Police found one man shot and took him to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

No information about the shooter was immediately available.

If you know anything about this shooting, MPD urged you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information which leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

