beckershospitalreview.com
Sinai Medical Group taps Conifer for RCM partnership
Chicago-based Sinai Medical Group has selected Conifer Health Solutions for a five-year revenue cycle management partnership. The partnership involves full engagement with a focus on clinical documentation improvement and coding, according to an Oct. 20 Conifer news release. Sinai Medical Group — part of Sinai Chicago — previously had multiple vendors managing their revenue cycle, but struggled with coding and documentation concerns impacting revenue collection.
9 recent health system innovation projects, investments
Health systems have been making big investments in tech and spinoff companies and launching other innovation initiatives in 2022. Here are nine innovation moves Becker's has covered since Sept. 16:. 1. Minneapolis-based Allina Health launched hospital-at-home company Inbound Health with a $20 million investment Oct. 18. 2. Cleveland Clinic and...
Top 25 health tech COOs, per Healthcare Technology Report
Healthcare Technology Report released a list Oct. 18 of the top 25 healthcare tech COOs of 2022.
Diabetes drug in low supply amid TikTok weight loss trend
The side effect of weight loss from a Type 2 diabetes drug, and its recent rise to fame on TikTok, could be hindering supply for people who use the antidiabetic medication. Novo Nordisk's Type 2 drug, Ozempic, has sparked interest over the last few weeks. Multiple celebrities are clawing for the drug that costs between $1,200 and $1,500 for a month's supply, Variety reported in September. In response to a tweet asking what Elon Musk's secret was to looking "fit, ripped & healthy," he answered it was fasting and Wegovy — a higher dose of Ozempic's generic semaglutide.
Mercy enters partnership to build rehab hospital
St. Louis-based Mercy and Lifepoint Rehabilitation entered into a joint venture agreement with Mercy Hospital South for the new Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital South facility in that city. The $37 million, two-story, 50-bed acute rehabilitation hospital will be run by Lifepoint Rehabilitation, according to an Oct. 20 news release. The hospital...
Merck referred to HHS inspector general for denying 340B discounts
The Health Resources & Services Administration warned Merck in an Oct. 20 letter that the company may face monetary penalties for refusing to give 340B discounts to covered entities. In May, HRSA notified Merck that it was violating 340B requirements by surpassing the ceiling prices for outpatient drugs covered under...
Oracle Cerner, Validic partner on remote patient monitoring
Validic, a digital health company, is partnering with Oracle Cerner to bring Validic’s remote patient monitoring technology to Oracle Cerner clients. Validic's technology can directly integrate into Oracle Cerner’s EHR system, and the company aims to provide remote monitoring technology that improves patient care without placing an extra burden on staff, according to an Oct. 21 Validic news release.
How the costs of an EHR install can add up, according to 3 health IT execs
Electronic health records have a multitude of benefits for health systems, such as interoperability, improving physician efficiency and easy access to patients' medical history, but the cost of implementation is just one of the barriers of adoption for healthcare organizations, according to health system CIOs. According to a Health Affairs...
The reasons patients do not receive anticancer drug prescriptions: study
Oral anticancer drugs are an increasingly prescribed form of treatment. However, studies found that 10 percent to 20 percent of patients never received the prescription, and New York-based researchers set out to discover why. Researchers from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Columbia University Irving Medical Center, both based in...
Tenet profit slips in Q3: 6 details
Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare reported a net income of $131 million in the third quarter of 2022, down from $448 million over the same period last year, according to its financial report released Oct. 20. Six details:. 1. During the third quarter ending Sept. 30, the for-profit hospital system saw a...
HCA cut contract labor costs 19% in Q3
Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare saw a 19 percent reduction in contract labor costs in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter, CFO Bill Rutherford said on an Oct. 21 earnings call with investors. The reduction meant that the 182-hospital, for-profit health system was able to absorb much...
Proactive patient "stay and day" management: How to provide patients an uninterrupted care journey and create capacity
Patient discharge processes are often riddled with unnecessary delays, slowing patient throughput, creating bottlenecks, putting pressure on margins and straining much-needed capacity. But hospital leaders are increasingly turning to length-of-stay management in an effort to solve these challenges. In an October Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored by Hospital IQ, Lee...
8 recent hospital, health system COO moves
Here are eight hospital and health system COO moves that have been reported by Becker's since Sept. 21:. 1. Drew Walker was selected as the new COO of Chippenham Hospital in Richmond, Va. 2. Julie Grosvenor, MD, was named COO of Texas Surgical Hospital in Plano. 3. Kimberly Hatchel, DNP,...
Tampa General Hospital CEO: People before strategy
I have spent the past week engaging with leaders from across the world in various industries at the GE Crotonville campus — an exceptional time that allowed my peers and I to come together to discuss innovative ideas, approaches to leadership, and challenges we face in our day-to-day operations as well as the impact of bigger-picture issues.
