The side effect of weight loss from a Type 2 diabetes drug, and its recent rise to fame on TikTok, could be hindering supply for people who use the antidiabetic medication. Novo Nordisk's Type 2 drug, Ozempic, has sparked interest over the last few weeks. Multiple celebrities are clawing for the drug that costs between $1,200 and $1,500 for a month's supply, Variety reported in September. In response to a tweet asking what Elon Musk's secret was to looking "fit, ripped & healthy," he answered it was fasting and Wegovy — a higher dose of Ozempic's generic semaglutide.

1 DAY AGO