Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
LJWORLD
Douglas County commissioners defend keeping tense conversations about crisis center secret
Douglas County leaders say they think county staff had good reasons for keeping the tense conversations that have come to light recently about the county’s new behavioral health crisis center under wraps and that it was better for the public to be unaware of certain discussions until a plan was solidified.
hiawathaworldonline.com
‘Why me?’: University of Kansas physicist thought $800,000 MacArthur genius grant was a prank
Steven Prohira, a physicist and assistant professor at the University of Kansas, received an $800,000 grant from the MacArthur Foundation for his work in detecting ultra-high energy neutrino particles. (Lily O'Shea Becker for Kansas Reflector)
lawrencekstimes.com
Kansas voters with disabilities blocked by restrictive legislation, voting rights advocates say
TOPEKA — Kansas voting rights advocates say legislation passed over the past two years hurts disabled voters and voters of color in Kansas, diminishing their ability to cast ballots in the November election. Ami Hyten, executive director of the Topeka Independent Living Resource Center, said she was concerned about...
Topeka City Councilman resigns, replacement will be appointed
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A member of the Topeka City Council has put in his resignation, opening up a spot for a new face in the capital city’s leadership. Councilman Mike Lesser of District 9 has resigned and will officially exit his position on the council as of Nov. 1, according to Deputy Mayor Spencer Duncan. […]
lawrencekstimes.com
Employee of Lawrence Chipotle says management has attempted to thwart plans to unionize
A Lawrence Chipotle employee plans to file an unfair labor practice claim against the restaurant chain after managers allegedly engaged in union-busting activities at the downtown location. Quinlan Muller, 21, said she had created a petition in response to worsening working conditions, including understaffing and inadequate training, at the Massachusetts...
lawrencekstimes.com
Douglas County leader addresses questions surrounding management of Treatment & Recovery Center; commissioners call for community collaboration
Missed details and deadlines surrounding the management of the Treatment and Recovery Center of Douglas County led the county administrator to consider bringing in an out-of-state for-profit management company to assist local nonprofit behavioral health leaders, she said. On Monday, leaders of LMH Health and Bert Nash Community Mental Health...
WIBW
Topeka City Council member announces resignation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka City Council member is stepping away from elected office. Dist. 9 representative Mike Lesser announced he will be resigning, effective Nov. 1. Lesser told 13 NEWS he informed city manager Steve Wade of his decision Thursday. Lesser told 13 NEWS it was not an...
lawrencekstimes.com
Douglas County Commission approves funding increase for mobile crisis response team
Douglas County commissioners on Wednesday agreed to increase funding in support of the mobile team that responds to people in behavioral health crises. Current staffing provides coverage from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. This funding increase will allow the team to expand crisis response services to 18 hours a day.
Neighbors, activists call for Evergy to close Hawthorn Coal Plant
Kansas City activists call for Evergy to shut down its Hawthorn coal burning power plant by 2025. Evergy says it can't without impacting KC.
LJWORLD
Woman accused of killing baby at day care renews plea for freedom as she faces 2nd trial
As a woman accused of killing a baby at a Eudora day care faces a new trial, she is renewing her motion to be freed from house arrest in the 6-year-old murder case — a move that prosecutors oppose as “entirely devoid of any legitimate legal basis.”. The...
lawrencekstimes.com
Public comment from the Oct. 19, 2022 Douglas County Commission meeting
Here’s an audio recording of general public comment from the Douglas County Commission’s Oct. 19, 2022 meeting, taken via the Zoom virtual meeting. The Douglas County Commission recently stopped recording general public comment during its meetings after one of its videos was flagged for COVID-19 misinformation and removed from the website. Those portions of the meetings are no longer included in the video meeting recordings that the county uploads to YouTube.
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park’s Torah Learning Center gets commission’s OK for major remodel
The details: With the remodel, there are plans to construct two new building additions on each end of the existing center to expand the facility’s total square footage from 7,908 to 9,971 square feet. The southern portion of the center’s existing building is a house that was built in...
lawrencekstimes.com
Urgency sets in as winter approaches and many Lawrence community members are unhoused
Winter is coming fast, and many Lawrence community members are unhoused. Downtown stakeholders have come together to push the city to find solutions, but city staff members say right now they’re limited in what they can do. About 100 local business owners have signed a petition — and nearly...
KVOE
Formal charges filed in Osage County aggravated incest case
A court appearance has been scheduled in the case of an Osage County man accused of aggravated sexual abuse. Lonnie Reavis, age 58 of Osage City, has been charged with three counts of aggravated incest. Details are sparse and KVOE News is not divulging certain details due to the nature of the case.
Video: Smoke from Shawnee County grassfire impacts Lawrence
Shawnee County firefighters are battling a grassfire near Forbes Field, but smoke has traveled more than 30 miles to impact Lawrence.
Family violence leads to 16 arrests in Shawnee Co.
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – More than a dozen arrests were made by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office earlier this week. On Oct. 19 the SNSO’s Fugitive Warrant Unit and Civil Process Unit took part in the 19th annual Clackamas County National Family Violence Apprehension Sweep, according to SNSO Public Relations Deputy Abigail Christian. This event […]
Mushroom lover finds the perfect spot to hunt: Her own warehouse in North Kansas City
Robin Moore loves to cook with mushrooms, but she couldn’t always find the variety — like Lion’s Mane — she wanted at Kansas City stores. So she started growing them herself; ultimately turning the surplus into her own small business. “I’ve researched and kind of taught myself,” said the founder of MyCo Planet, who initially The post Mushroom lover finds the perfect spot to hunt: Her own warehouse in North Kansas City appeared first on Startland News.
KMBC.com
High demand forces JOCO Health Dept. to close Friday vaccine clinic early to walk-ins
OLATHE, Kan. — A vaccination clinic in Olathe had to close to walk-ins Friday morning due to high demand. The Johnson County Health Department said it made the decision to stop accepting more walk-ins at 9:45 a.m. when the wait time was hours long and would exceed how long the clinic was open.
lawrencekstimes.com
Dozens of Lawrence bars and restaurants offering cocktail specials in fundraiser for hospitality workers
The Lawrence Restaurant Association is debuting a new fundraiser for its Hospitality Workers Relief Fund: the Cocktail Trail, running Thursday through Sunday at more than 40 local establishments. “Things like Restaurant Week and the Cocktail Trail are very important to getting people excited about all of the interesting things that...
Kansas farm quarantined, reporting area established in Topeka for bird flu
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A backyard flock of birds has been confirmed to have a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Shawnee County. This latest case of HPAI, also known as the bird flu, was identified by the Kansas Department of Agriculture. It is the third confirmed case of HPAI in Kansas this […]
Comments / 0