Lawrence, KS

KSNT News

Topeka City Councilman resigns, replacement will be appointed

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A member of the Topeka City Council has put in his resignation, opening up a spot for a new face in the capital city’s leadership. Councilman Mike Lesser of District 9 has resigned and will officially exit his position on the council as of Nov. 1, according to Deputy Mayor Spencer Duncan. […]
TOPEKA, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Employee of Lawrence Chipotle says management has attempted to thwart plans to unionize

A Lawrence Chipotle employee plans to file an unfair labor practice claim against the restaurant chain after managers allegedly engaged in union-busting activities at the downtown location. Quinlan Muller, 21, said she had created a petition in response to worsening working conditions, including understaffing and inadequate training, at the Massachusetts...
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Douglas County leader addresses questions surrounding management of Treatment & Recovery Center; commissioners call for community collaboration

Missed details and deadlines surrounding the management of the Treatment and Recovery Center of Douglas County led the county administrator to consider bringing in an out-of-state for-profit management company to assist local nonprofit behavioral health leaders, she said. On Monday, leaders of LMH Health and Bert Nash Community Mental Health...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Topeka City Council member announces resignation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka City Council member is stepping away from elected office. Dist. 9 representative Mike Lesser announced he will be resigning, effective Nov. 1. Lesser told 13 NEWS he informed city manager Steve Wade of his decision Thursday. Lesser told 13 NEWS it was not an...
TOPEKA, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Public comment from the Oct. 19, 2022 Douglas County Commission meeting

Here’s an audio recording of general public comment from the Douglas County Commission’s Oct. 19, 2022 meeting, taken via the Zoom virtual meeting. The Douglas County Commission recently stopped recording general public comment during its meetings after one of its videos was flagged for COVID-19 misinformation and removed from the website. Those portions of the meetings are no longer included in the video meeting recordings that the county uploads to YouTube.
KVOE

Formal charges filed in Osage County aggravated incest case

A court appearance has been scheduled in the case of an Osage County man accused of aggravated sexual abuse. Lonnie Reavis, age 58 of Osage City, has been charged with three counts of aggravated incest. Details are sparse and KVOE News is not divulging certain details due to the nature of the case.
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Family violence leads to 16 arrests in Shawnee Co.

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – More than a dozen arrests were made by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office earlier this week. On Oct. 19 the SNSO’s Fugitive Warrant Unit and Civil Process Unit took part in the 19th annual Clackamas County National Family Violence Apprehension Sweep, according to SNSO Public Relations Deputy Abigail Christian. This event […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Startland News

Mushroom lover finds the perfect spot to hunt: Her own warehouse in North Kansas City

Robin Moore loves to cook with mushrooms, but she couldn’t always find the variety — like Lion’s Mane — she wanted at Kansas City stores. So she started growing them herself; ultimately turning the surplus into her own small business. “I’ve researched and kind of taught myself,” said the founder of MyCo Planet, who initially The post Mushroom lover finds the perfect spot to hunt: Her own warehouse in North Kansas City appeared first on Startland News.
NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO

