Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 5

KCET

Voters to Decide On $25 an Hour Minimum Wage for Health Care Workers

This story was produced by California Healthline. In Southern California, one labor union is pushing for a $25 minimum wage at private hospitals, psychiatric facilities and dialysis clinics. The Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West, which represents roughly 100,000 health care workers in California, says a raise would help the providers retain workers who could land comparable positions at Amazon or fast-food restaurants amid labor shortages.
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Section 8 vouchers leave some in fear of homelessness

LONG BEACH, Calif. — In the quiet halls of a former Holiday Inn, Brenda Johnson, a diabetic, found a temporary place to feel like home. Last year, a neighboring fire destroyed her home and some of her belongings. “This has been a lifesaver for me,” Johnson said. Johnson...
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

F— YOU RON HERRERA!￼

Many are up in arms about the leaked audio of LA County Federation President Ron Herrera, Nury Martinez, Kevin DeLeon and Gill Cedillo but the truth of the matter is for most Los Angeles labor unions it’s been a known fact that union executives find reasons to push out Black staff in favor of Latino staff in key union positions.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
960 The Ref

LA councilman's future uncertain amid racism scandal

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The Los Angeles City Council appears headed into a long power struggle that threatens an already strained government, as two disgraced councilmen resist widespread calls for their resignation amid a racism scandal and state investigation. The chaos worsened Wednesday when one of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRMG

LA Council member says he will not resign despite public outcry

LOS ANGELES — Making his first public comments since a recording of council members making racist and offensive comments was released online, Los Angeles City Councilmember Kevin De León said he does not plan on stepping down from his position, apologizing to his constituents for not stepping up and shutting down the conversation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
indybay.org

Ex LAUSD Teacher Files FBI Report Against Disgraced City Council Member Nury Martinez

Kilroy has even posted a partially redacted version of the FBI report, his declaration to the FBI, and exhibits A-I, on his Twitter page at https://twitter.com/lapdsecrets. Kilroy has no prior legal experience but his Pro Se civil litigation spans two large bodies of pre-trial Federal case filings against Nury Martinez and others from 2013-2020 , in the United States District Court, the Ninth Circuit court of Appeals, and then even the United States Supreme Court in petitions No's 18-9663 and 20-354.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

La Placita: Longtime sanctuary for migrants now faces gentrification

La Placita is the Catholic church located off Main Street in El Pueblo, a neighborhood where many immigrants from Mexico and Central America stop first when they come to LA. Built in 1814, La Placita is known as a sanctuary for these immigrants, especially during the 1980s for those fleeing violence in El Salvador and Guatemala.
LOS ANGELES, CA
californiaglobe.com

Why Do So Many Californians Still Wear Masks?

The other day I saw a women in her late teens or early twenties walking her dog in a park near my home. She was fit and healthy-looking, getting some exercise on a lovely fall day in a quiet bayside park. And she had a mask on. What was strange...
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez expected to speak in Irvine Sunday

IRVINE, Calif. — When Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, visits Irvine Sunday, it’ll mark the second visit by a top Democrat in a little over a week as the midterm elections draw near. What You Need To Know. President Joe Biden made his visit Saturday, posing with Irvine Mayor Farrah...
IRVINE, CA
theavtimes.com

Palmdale Water District wins award for public relations campaign

PALMDALE – Palmdale Water District’s public affairs team was recently recognized with a top award from the Public Relations Society of America – Los Angeles Chapter. Now in its 58th year PRSA-LA’s PRism Awards is the region’s premier awards program recognizing excellence in public relations strategic campaigns, tactical programs and professional merit. PWD won in the category of Community Relations, Government for its Luv Our H2O drought campaign. Winners were selected by an independent panel of judges from the West Michigan Chapter of PRSA.
PALMDALE, CA
theavtimes.com

Free tire recycling this Saturday

Antelope Valley residents can dispose of old tires for free this Saturday at Los Angeles County Public Works Department road yards in Lake Los Angeles, Littlerock, Quartz Hill, and Palmdale. Tires may be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. The road yards are located...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

