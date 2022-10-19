Read full article on original website
L.A. Council explores avenues to make Eviction Defense Program permanent
The Los Angeles City Council voted today to explore making the city’s Eviction Defense Program – created in 2020 in response to increased housing insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic – a permanent program
LA Council Votes To Explore AC Requirement In Residential Rental Units
The Los Angeles City Council voted Friday to explore requiring residential rental units in the city to have cooling appliances, such as air conditioners.
Voters to Decide On $25 an Hour Minimum Wage for Health Care Workers
This story was produced by California Healthline. In Southern California, one labor union is pushing for a $25 minimum wage at private hospitals, psychiatric facilities and dialysis clinics. The Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West, which represents roughly 100,000 health care workers in California, says a raise would help the providers retain workers who could land comparable positions at Amazon or fast-food restaurants amid labor shortages.
Section 8 vouchers leave some in fear of homelessness
LONG BEACH, Calif. — In the quiet halls of a former Holiday Inn, Brenda Johnson, a diabetic, found a temporary place to feel like home. Last year, a neighboring fire destroyed her home and some of her belongings. “This has been a lifesaver for me,” Johnson said. Johnson...
Los Angeles County voter errors could overturn failed Gascon recall: Lawsuit
Volunteers to recall District Attorney George Gascon have found 1,560 valid voter signatures that were thrown out by the county of Los Angeles, prompting a lawsuit to speed the review of all disqualified signatures. Recall campaign workers have found a 39% error rate after reviewing just 2% of the 195,758...
F— YOU RON HERRERA!￼
Many are up in arms about the leaked audio of LA County Federation President Ron Herrera, Nury Martinez, Kevin DeLeon and Gill Cedillo but the truth of the matter is for most Los Angeles labor unions it’s been a known fact that union executives find reasons to push out Black staff in favor of Latino staff in key union positions.
Council Members Defend Meeting Without Resignations from de Leon, Cedillo
The council met Friday for the first time since de León said earlier this week that he does not plan on resigning.
LA County neighbors get 'mandatory trick-or-treat' fliers demanding Halloween candies
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Anonymous fliers were distributed throughout a SoCal neighborhood instructing all residents to participate in traditional Halloween rituals between certain hours on October 31st, and it struck a nerve with neighbors. The printed fliers stated that "all Residents In The Bristow Park community of City of...
LA councilman's future uncertain amid racism scandal
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The Los Angeles City Council appears headed into a long power struggle that threatens an already strained government, as two disgraced councilmen resist widespread calls for their resignation amid a racism scandal and state investigation. The chaos worsened Wednesday when one of the...
LA Council member says he will not resign despite public outcry
LOS ANGELES — Making his first public comments since a recording of council members making racist and offensive comments was released online, Los Angeles City Councilmember Kevin De León said he does not plan on stepping down from his position, apologizing to his constituents for not stepping up and shutting down the conversation.
Ex LAUSD Teacher Files FBI Report Against Disgraced City Council Member Nury Martinez
Kilroy has even posted a partially redacted version of the FBI report, his declaration to the FBI, and exhibits A-I, on his Twitter page at https://twitter.com/lapdsecrets. Kilroy has no prior legal experience but his Pro Se civil litigation spans two large bodies of pre-trial Federal case filings against Nury Martinez and others from 2013-2020 , in the United States District Court, the Ninth Circuit court of Appeals, and then even the United States Supreme Court in petitions No's 18-9663 and 20-354.
La Placita: Longtime sanctuary for migrants now faces gentrification
La Placita is the Catholic church located off Main Street in El Pueblo, a neighborhood where many immigrants from Mexico and Central America stop first when they come to LA. Built in 1814, La Placita is known as a sanctuary for these immigrants, especially during the 1980s for those fleeing violence in El Salvador and Guatemala.
Orange County and Los Angeles Democrat Parties Clash in Irvine City Council Race
Local Democrat factions are splintering in the Irvine City Council race as election day draws closer – pitting the Los Angeles Democrats against Orange County Democrats. It comes as developers are spending big to push their preferred candidates in a city where many residents are critical of developers. At...
Tensions between Black and Latino residents in L.A. spike in wake of Nury Martinez scandal
Officials in Los Angeles are struggling to contain the fallout stemming from the leaked audio of racist comments made by former city council president Nury Martinez that forced her to resign. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the city council held virtual meetings to try to move forward from the Martinez scandal...
Why Do So Many Californians Still Wear Masks?
The other day I saw a women in her late teens or early twenties walking her dog in a park near my home. She was fit and healthy-looking, getting some exercise on a lovely fall day in a quiet bayside park. And she had a mask on. What was strange...
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez expected to speak in Irvine Sunday
IRVINE, Calif. — When Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, visits Irvine Sunday, it’ll mark the second visit by a top Democrat in a little over a week as the midterm elections draw near. What You Need To Know. President Joe Biden made his visit Saturday, posing with Irvine Mayor Farrah...
‘We all carry pepper spray’: Downtown residents say they’re overwhelmed with rising crime and homelessness
While city leaders have said they’re working to address the problem, they gave few specific answers on how the Downtown area could be immediately helped. The post ‘We all carry pepper spray’: Downtown residents say they’re overwhelmed with rising crime and homelessness appeared first on Long Beach Post.
What Happens To LA Council Members’ Pay And Benefits When They Leave Office?
You asked us about how our City Council members’ pay and benefits work if they resign or are recalled. We got the answers.
Palmdale Water District wins award for public relations campaign
PALMDALE – Palmdale Water District’s public affairs team was recently recognized with a top award from the Public Relations Society of America – Los Angeles Chapter. Now in its 58th year PRSA-LA’s PRism Awards is the region’s premier awards program recognizing excellence in public relations strategic campaigns, tactical programs and professional merit. PWD won in the category of Community Relations, Government for its Luv Our H2O drought campaign. Winners were selected by an independent panel of judges from the West Michigan Chapter of PRSA.
Free tire recycling this Saturday
Antelope Valley residents can dispose of old tires for free this Saturday at Los Angeles County Public Works Department road yards in Lake Los Angeles, Littlerock, Quartz Hill, and Palmdale. Tires may be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. The road yards are located...
