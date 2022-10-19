ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

October 21st

LUNCH FRIDAY (10/21): Country Beef Patty on Bun, Chef Salad. MEATLESS OPTION: Cheese Stuffed Bread Stick w/Marinara Sauce, Cheese Chef Salad. CLC Clubs: There will be no CLC Clubs this week, October 19th-21st. 2nd quarter clubs will begin on Monday, October 24th. Reminder: Tuesday, October 25th, 2022 we have Dragon...
October 20th

LUNCH THURSDAY (10/20): Sausage Pizza, Taco Meat on Flour Tortilla w/Shredded American Cheese, Chef Salad. MEATLESS OPTION: Vegan Taco Meat in Tortilla, Cheese Chef Salad. CLC Clubs: There will be no CLC Clubs this week, October 19th-21st. 2nd quarter clubs will begin on Monday, October 24th. LPS Focus Program Open...
Daily Bulletin 10-20-2022

Student Council will meet next Wednesday morning at 7:15 a.m. in the Media Center. Also, any Student Council members interested in volunteering at the Eastridge Elementary Trunk or Treat must complete the Google Form by 3:15 p.m. today. Help Student Council provide socks to those in need by participating in...
