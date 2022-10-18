Read full article on original website
77% of Warren Buffett's $313 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in These 6 Stocks
Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, Buffett has delivered a scorching average annual return of 20.1% for his shareholders. Warren Buffett isn't big on diversification, as evidenced by $241 billion of his company's $313 billion portfolio being tied up in just six stocks.
JPMorgan CEO on the Economy: 'Be Prepared for the Worst'
Talk about a dire warning. Many experts believe we're headed for a recession. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon has a particularly negative outlook. You can prepare for the worst by padd your savings, cutting needless expenses, and perhaps adding to your income with a side gig.
Blackstone Inc. (BX) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Blackstone Inc. (BX 0.41%) Q3 2022 Earnings Call.
UK asset managers warn of tough times as investors pull or divert cash
Firms such as Jupiter and Schroders suffer net outflows as inflation, economic uncertainty and Ukraine war weigh on investors
The US economy will hit 'genuine recession territory' in the spring, but strong consumer finances will help keep it mild, Fitch says
Fitch expects the US economy will enter a mild recession in the second quarter of 2023. The ratings agency said the upcoming recession will be to the one that occurred in 1990-1991. The aggregate household balance sheet remains resilient as real estate wealth helps offset some stock losses, Fitch said.
This Fast-Food Giant Is Growing Again: Time to Buy the Stock?
Sales for this pizza chain are growing again following a pandemic-related slowdown. Domino's has a very efficient business but faces increasing competition.
3 Things That Might Happen if a Recession Hits
None of them are particularly desirable. Many experts think a recession will hit in 2023. If that happens, it could impact other aspects of people's finances. There could be job losses, along with lower stock and home values.
3 Dividend Stocks to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio
Mid-American Apartment owns one of the largest portfolios of apartment complexes in the country. Bank of New York Mellon is more insulated from economic troubles than most banks. Realty Income built its business to withstand recessions.
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Be Passive-Income Machines
Devon Energy continues to reward investors with a great dividend, share buybacks, and a soaring stock price. Easterly Government Properties provides an exceptionally dependable dividend. Medical Properties Trust offers an ultra-high yield and an attractive valuation.
Prologis (PLD) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Prologis (PLD -0.22%) Greetings, and welcome to Prologis third quarter 2022 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator instructions]. I would now like to turn the call over to Jill Sawyer, vice president of investor relations.
Intuitive Surgical is Investing $1 Billion -- in Itself
Even in the midst of macroeconomic headwinds, Intuitive Surgical delivered its results with surgical precision. The company's declining share count is a boon to shareholders.
Why Shares of ASML Holding Popped This Week
ASML beat on earnings and revenue with its Q3 financial update. Management calmed investors' nerves by addressing the U.S. export ban to China. The company still has a monopoly on advanced semiconductor equipment.
Lam Research (LRCX) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Lam Research (LRCX 3.77%) Q3 2022 Earnings Call.
IBM (IBM) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
IBM (IBM 1.25%) Welcome, and thank you for standing by. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Today's conference is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time. Now, I will turn the meeting over to Ms. Patricia Murphy with IBM.
Sensat raises $20.5M to build digital twins for infrastructure companies
Founded in 2015, London-based Sensat is one of a number of so-called “digital twin” software companies that serve construction, mining, energy and similar industries with tools to replicate their physical footprint in the digital sphere. It’s all about converting the built world into a format that machines can parse to generate real-time insights into everything that’s happening on the ground.
Wall Street ends higher as hopes for less aggressive Fed grow
NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks surged to close out the trading week on Friday after a report said the U.S. Federal Reserve will likely debate on a smaller interest rate hike in December, raising hopes the central bank may be poised to adopt a less aggressive policy stance.
DOW (DOW) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
DOW (DOW 4.32%) Good day, and welcome to Dow's third quarter 22 earnings call. Please note this call is being recorded, and for the duration of the call, your lines will be in listen mode only. [Operator instructions] I will now hand over to Pankaj Gupta, investor relations vice president.
3 Dirt-Cheap Stocks to Buy Sooner Rather Than Later
Bristol Myers Squibb is beating the market in 2022 but is still attractively valued. Viatris is a steal of a deal with a high dividend yield to boot. Vertex is perhaps a surprising choice but is cheap based on its growth prospects.
Is IBM Stock a Buy Now?
Its revenue continues to rise amid fierce currency headwinds. Its margins are being squeezed, but it's maintaining its target of generating $10 billion in free cash flow for the full year.
Down 40%, This Beaten-Down Dividend Stock Sees Significant Growth Still Ahead
The REIT continues to see healthy demand for warehouse space. Because of that, it should be able to continue growing its dividend in the coming years.
