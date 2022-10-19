ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Jackson State homecoming events you don’t want to miss

By Kiara Fleming, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago

Homecoming for Jackson State University is one of the biggest events of the year in Jackson. This year’s theme, “It’s a Different World” pays homage to the 1990s sitcom centered on student life at Hillman College, a fictional historically Black college in Virginia.

Every year students participate in a various of activities and festivities. But homecoming isn’t just for the students; former alumni and parents can celebrate as well.

Below is a list of five events you don’t need to miss for homecoming"

Moneybagg Yo concert

Recording rap artist Moneybagg Yo will perform at the Lee E. Williams Athletic & Assembly Center on campus.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 19

Where: Lee E. Williams Athletic & Assembly Center- Jackson State Campus.

Admission: Purchase tickets here.

Time: Doors open at 6 p.m. and show starts at 8 p.m.

Homecoming step show

JSU students and parents can attend the annual step-show on campus featuring all of the popular fraternities and sororities.

When: Thursday, Oct. 20

Where: Lee E. Williams Athletic & Assembly Center

Admission: You can purchase tickets at the JSU campus book store.

Time: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Food truck Friday

JSU students, family and friends can eat all they can from a variety of food truck vendors in downtown Jackson.

When: Friday, Oct. 21

Where: Food truck vendors will be set up on Dalton St. in downtown Jackson.

Admission: Free. You only pay for food on truck.

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jackson State Homecoming Parade

JSU Tiger fans will line the streets of Downtown Jackson to celebrate Coach Prime and the 2022 football team prior to taking on Campbell College at The Veterans stadium.

The parade route is Court to State to Pearl to West then back to Court.

When: Saturday, Oct. 22

Where: Downtown Jackson

Admission: free

Time: 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47aw9w_0ieJVJwW00

Homecoming tailgate and football game

Food, Family, Football. Come out and enjoy some food and football game led by head coach Deion Sanders.

When: Saturday, Oct. 22

Where: Veterans Memorial Stadium, 2531 N State St. Jackson

Admission: Purchase tickets here.

Time: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Have a story idea? Reporter Kiara Fleming can be reached via email KDFleming@jackson.gannett.com . You can also follow her on Twitter @ki_dajournalist

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson State homecoming events you don’t want to miss

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

What to know ahead of Jackson State’s homecoming

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Visit Jackson want everyone to be prepared ahead of Jackson State University’s (JSU) homecoming. Visit Jackson and the Hank Aaron Sports Academy are partnering to provide gameday parking and shuttle service for JSU’s homecoming game against Campbell University on Saturday, October 22 at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi artist’s work examines race relations in McComb

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Museum of Art (MMA) in Jackson partnered with the Center for Art and Public Exchange (CAPE) and Pike School of Art to celebrate Forward by Charles Edward Williams. Participants will have the opportunity to enjoy a listening session of Forward, which is a seven-track audio album with interviews and […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Morning ‘Sip: Homecoming Showdown

The Morning ‘Sip takes us to Smith Wills Stadium for a Homecoming Showdown. Jackson State, Alcorn State, and Mississippi Valley State fans join us for a trivia game and some friendly competition to kick homecoming weekend off right!
WDAM-TV

From troubled past to success, Dr. Tommie Mabry works to inspire youth

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Overcoming obstacles - one Mississippi man uses his troubled past to show young people how to create a successful future. Motivator, educator, author, father and husband are all hats Tommie Mabry, Ph.D., wears daily. Coming from a rough start, Mabry believes young people need role models, not critics.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Will Greyhound relocate from Jackson to Vicksburg?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Greyhound weights a relocation from the City of Jackson, Vicksburg may be the future home of the bus service. According to Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hartley, Greyhound has been looking at locations along Highway 80 for a new bus stop. With a large homeless population in that area, Hartley has […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson State’s fund receives $100,000 from candy company on GMA

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Good Moring America (GMA) co-anchor Michael Strahan traveled to Jackson State University (JSU) to celebrate the university’s homecoming. During the newscast, the university was presented a $100,000 check from Mars that will support the JSU Emergency Gap Fund. The JSU Gap Emergency Fund was created to help students who face a […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Free expungement clinic in Jackson: What you need to know

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A free expungement clinic will be held in Jackson at the Mississippi e-Center at Jackson State University (JSU). The clinic will be held October 28 beginning at 11:00 a.m. The expungement clinic will assist individuals who are representing themselves. Clinic participants will receive legal advice and court documents prepared by licensed […]
JACKSON, MS
Madison County Journal

Flora’s Brown tapped for Madison branch

Southern Bancorp Community Partners (SBCP), a 501(c)(3) loan fund and Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), today announced the hiring of Ralph Brown of Flora as its new Chief Lending Officer. SBCP is the nonprofit arm of Southern Bancorp, Inc., one of the nation’s oldest and largest CDFIs. “I am...
FLORA, MS
WAPT

Madison violinist to perform on the Jennifer Hudson Show

MADISON, Miss. — John Eze Uzodinma II, a native of Madison, Mississippi, will appear on the Monday, October 24 episode of the Jennifer Hudson Show to showcase his world-renowned violin skills. The episode will air at 3 p.m. CST on 16 WAPT. A graduate of the University of Southern...
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

Chipotle coming to Madison in 2023

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Chipotle Mexican Grill is expected to open in Madison next summer. The Madison County Journal reported the restaurant will be located on Grandview Boulevard. The Mayor and Board of Aldermen approved the site plan during a meeting on Tuesday. The company plans to have permits and break ground toward the end […]
MADISON, MS
WLBT

Meet Jake Lange, from walk-on to Southern Miss hero

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - At one point during Southern Miss’ homecoming matchup against Arkansas State, the Red Wolves were up 19-7 and had a 95% chance of winning. To say mounting a comeback for the Golden Eagles was feasible would have been a controversial opinion, especially if you were in M.M. Roberts Stadium surrounded by frustrated Southern Miss fans.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Greyhound searching for new Jackson location

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Greyhound Station in downtown Jackson moved once again, and there are no upcoming trips out of the capital city on the company’s website. Dr. Scott Crawford is a member of the City of Jackson’s Americans with Disabilities Act Advisory Council and was set to take a business trip to Birmingham […]
JACKSON, MS
The Clarion Ledger

The Clarion Ledger

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
846K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in the Jackson Metro area.

 http://clarionledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy