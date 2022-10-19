ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

Comments / 0

Related
tjrwrestling.net

Jim Ross Comments On AEW Firing

AEW announcer Jim Ross has given his thoughts on a recent firing in the company of someone he says “did a nice job” during their time in the company. According to reports Ace Steel has been released by AEW following his part in the backstage brawl that took place at All Out that resulted in the suspension of CM Punk, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega. Steel was alleged to have bitten Omega during the melee and of throwing a chair at the head of Nick Jackson.
wrestlingrumors.net

Update On Becky Lynch’s Injury Status (And It’s Not Great)

That’s not so good. Injuries are one of the worst things that can happen to a wrestler as you never know how long they might be out of action. It instantly brings up the questions of just how bad things are and when you might be seeing them return to the ring. That was the case with a top WWE name earlier this year and now we have some bad news about her recovery time.
wrestlinginc.com

Jim Ross Confirms AEW Star Recently Underwent Surgery

The AEW roster has had more than its share of injuries this year, and it appears the injury bug is still around. WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator Jim Ross confirmed that AEW star Paul Wight recently underwent surgery. "Guys like to be around [Wight], you know, he's...
itrwrestling.com

Jerry Lawler Blames 42-Year-Old Raw Star For Causing His Cardiac Arrest

10 years ago, Jerry “The King” Lawler would have a match with Dolph Ziggler, and following the bout, he would suffer from cardiac arrest. Today, Lawler is still taking about it. On September 10, 2012’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, Jerry Lawler was speaking at the commentary...
411mania.com

WWE Announces Injury To Sheamus Following SmackDown

Sheamus suffered an injury at the hands of the Bloodline, with WWE announcing the news after tonight’s show. WWE announced on Twitter that Sheamus suffered “a non-displaced fracture near his elbow and is still under observation” after the Bloodline attacked him at ringside. Sheamus lost a match to Solo Sikoa on the show due to a distraction from Sami Zayn.
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Provides Injury Update On Sheamus

It appears Sheamus suffered an injury on this week’s episode of SmackDown – that’s if you believe WWE. Following this week’s episode of SmackDown, the company took to Twitter to announce that Sheamus suffered “a non-displaced fracture near his elbow and is still under observation” after being attacked by the Bloodline.
PWMania

Former Tag Team Possibly Returning to WWE as Bray Wyatt’s Stablemates

WWE is reportedly considering new recruits for Bray Wyatt’s group. According to the Wrestling Observer, WWE is considering hiring The Righteous as members of Wyatt’s stable. We previously reported that Vincent and Dutch of The Righteous were backstage at the recent WWE RAW season premiere in Brooklyn, which...
411mania.com

Mick Foley, Big E., Saraya & More React to Hangman Page’s Injury

Hangman Page’s injury on last night’s AEW Dynamite brought reactions from the wrestling world both in and out of AEW, with Mick Foley, Big E., Saraya taking to social media to react. As noted, Page was stretchered out after suffering an injury during his match with Jon Moxley, and you can see some reactions from the above names, Kip Sabian, Evil Uno and more below.
PWMania

Backstage News on What AEW Requested for Billy Gunn to Appear on WWE RAW With DX

With Triple H, Sean Waltman, Shawn Michaels, and Road Dogg reuniting to close the October 10th edition of WWE Raw, D-Generation X celebrated their 25th anniversary. Billy Gunn of AEW was noticeably absent from the reunion. According to reports, WWE considered bringing Gunn back for the reunion, but that did not happen.
tjrwrestling.net

Kurt Angle Reveals His Price For AEW Offer

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has revealed his price when approached by AEW President Tony Khan about wrestling in the upstart company. Kurt Angle has seen and done more than most during his professional wrestling career which began in earnest three years after Angle had conquered the amateur world by winning the gold medal in the 1996 Olympic Games.
Fightful

Ultimo Dragon Wants To Face Chris Jericho In AEW, Says He's Too Old For WWE

Ultimo Dragon says he'd like to face Chris Jericho in AEW and finish their rivalry. Dragon and Jericho have clashed in the past; they memorably battled at WCW Bash at the Beach 1997. This bout was one of many highlights in Dragon's remarkable career. He has been wrestling for over three decades, and he has performed all over the world. He had brief runs with WCW and WWE, and he is a major star in Japan. Among many other accolades, he is a two-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion. The legend is returning to the United States for the Revolución de la Lucha Libre event in San Jose on October 22. There, he and Misterioso will face Border Patrol.
Fightful

AEW Lead Video Engineer Brian Muster Passes Away Unexpectedly, GoFundMe Launched For Family Support

AEW's lead video engineer, Brian Muster, has unexpectedly passed away. Muster, who had been in the professional wrestling business for over 13 years, leaves behind a fiancee as well as two young children. A GoFundMe page with a goal of $75,000 was launched to help support his family. Currently, the fundraiser is nearly 87% complete with people in the industry such as Tony Khan, Chris Jericho, Ryan Barkan, Darby Allin, Amanda Huber, Nick Jackson, Kevin Sullivan, and many more all donating to the project. If you're interested in contributing to the GoFundMe page, click here.
stillrealtous.com

WWE Declined Major Request From AEW

Recently D-Generation X celebrated their 25th anniversary, but the group was down a member as Billy Gunn didn’t appear on Raw because he’s currently working for AEW. Road Dogg noted on his podcast that Billy Gunn wanted to appear on the show, and WWE did everything they could to make it happen.
Fightful

IMPACT Wrestling Spoilers From Las Vegas (Taped On 10/21)

IMPACT Wrestling held its latest set of television tapings on October 21 from Sam's Town Live in Las Vega, Nevada. Matches and segments will air on upcoming episodes of IMPACT. Full spoilers (courtesy of PWInsider) are below. IMPACT Wrestling Spoilers From Las Vegas (Taped On 10/21) - X Division Championship...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fightful

The Acclaimed Win The Right To Scissor Again, Logan Paul Punches Jey Uso | WWE SD x AEW Recap

Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, October 21, 2022. - Logan Paul punched out Jey Uso on Friday night. At the end of the show, the social media megastar came to the ring and discussed his upcoming match with Roman Reigns. He noted that he might be the underdog, but he'll only need one punch to take Reigns down. Jey Uso attacked him from behind, and when Sami Zayn tried to stop his Bloodline stablemate, Paul dropped Uso with a knockout punch.
Fightful

Fightful

14K+
Followers
32K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy