tjrwrestling.net
Jim Ross Comments On AEW Firing
AEW announcer Jim Ross has given his thoughts on a recent firing in the company of someone he says “did a nice job” during their time in the company. According to reports Ace Steel has been released by AEW following his part in the backstage brawl that took place at All Out that resulted in the suspension of CM Punk, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega. Steel was alleged to have bitten Omega during the melee and of throwing a chair at the head of Nick Jackson.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Khan Pulled Bill Gunn From DX Reunion On Raw Because WWE Refused To Mention AEW On TV
Last week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw saw the reunion of Degeneration-X, which featured Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, and Road Dogg. One name who was noticeably missing was Billy Gunn, who is currently contracted to AEW. Road Dogg revealed during a recent edition...
wrestlingrumors.net
Update On Becky Lynch’s Injury Status (And It’s Not Great)
That’s not so good. Injuries are one of the worst things that can happen to a wrestler as you never know how long they might be out of action. It instantly brings up the questions of just how bad things are and when you might be seeing them return to the ring. That was the case with a top WWE name earlier this year and now we have some bad news about her recovery time.
Report: AEW Working on CM Punk Contract Buyout
The backstage melee after ‘All Out’ may have spelled the end for the former world champion.
wrestlinginc.com
Jim Ross Confirms AEW Star Recently Underwent Surgery
The AEW roster has had more than its share of injuries this year, and it appears the injury bug is still around. WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator Jim Ross confirmed that AEW star Paul Wight recently underwent surgery. "Guys like to be around [Wight], you know, he's...
Tristen Nash Dies at 26: WWE Fans React to the Death of Hall of Famer Kevin Nash’s Son
Tristen Nash, the son of Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, has died. And wrestling fans everywhere were paying tribute. Sean Ross Sapp shared a statement from the family, adding “Sending love to the family of Tristen Nash.”. The family didn’t share any details on how Tristen Nash died, even...
itrwrestling.com
Jerry Lawler Blames 42-Year-Old Raw Star For Causing His Cardiac Arrest
10 years ago, Jerry “The King” Lawler would have a match with Dolph Ziggler, and following the bout, he would suffer from cardiac arrest. Today, Lawler is still taking about it. On September 10, 2012’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, Jerry Lawler was speaking at the commentary...
411mania.com
WWE Announces Injury To Sheamus Following SmackDown
Sheamus suffered an injury at the hands of the Bloodline, with WWE announcing the news after tonight’s show. WWE announced on Twitter that Sheamus suffered “a non-displaced fracture near his elbow and is still under observation” after the Bloodline attacked him at ringside. Sheamus lost a match to Solo Sikoa on the show due to a distraction from Sami Zayn.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Provides Injury Update On Sheamus
It appears Sheamus suffered an injury on this week’s episode of SmackDown – that’s if you believe WWE. Following this week’s episode of SmackDown, the company took to Twitter to announce that Sheamus suffered “a non-displaced fracture near his elbow and is still under observation” after being attacked by the Bloodline.
PWMania
Former Tag Team Possibly Returning to WWE as Bray Wyatt’s Stablemates
WWE is reportedly considering new recruits for Bray Wyatt’s group. According to the Wrestling Observer, WWE is considering hiring The Righteous as members of Wyatt’s stable. We previously reported that Vincent and Dutch of The Righteous were backstage at the recent WWE RAW season premiere in Brooklyn, which...
411mania.com
Mick Foley, Big E., Saraya & More React to Hangman Page’s Injury
Hangman Page’s injury on last night’s AEW Dynamite brought reactions from the wrestling world both in and out of AEW, with Mick Foley, Big E., Saraya taking to social media to react. As noted, Page was stretchered out after suffering an injury during his match with Jon Moxley, and you can see some reactions from the above names, Kip Sabian, Evil Uno and more below.
PWMania
Backstage News on What AEW Requested for Billy Gunn to Appear on WWE RAW With DX
With Triple H, Sean Waltman, Shawn Michaels, and Road Dogg reuniting to close the October 10th edition of WWE Raw, D-Generation X celebrated their 25th anniversary. Billy Gunn of AEW was noticeably absent from the reunion. According to reports, WWE considered bringing Gunn back for the reunion, but that did not happen.
tjrwrestling.net
Kurt Angle Reveals His Price For AEW Offer
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has revealed his price when approached by AEW President Tony Khan about wrestling in the upstart company. Kurt Angle has seen and done more than most during his professional wrestling career which began in earnest three years after Angle had conquered the amateur world by winning the gold medal in the 1996 Olympic Games.
Ultimo Dragon Wants To Face Chris Jericho In AEW, Says He's Too Old For WWE
Ultimo Dragon says he'd like to face Chris Jericho in AEW and finish their rivalry. Dragon and Jericho have clashed in the past; they memorably battled at WCW Bash at the Beach 1997. This bout was one of many highlights in Dragon's remarkable career. He has been wrestling for over three decades, and he has performed all over the world. He had brief runs with WCW and WWE, and he is a major star in Japan. Among many other accolades, he is a two-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion. The legend is returning to the United States for the Revolución de la Lucha Libre event in San Jose on October 22. There, he and Misterioso will face Border Patrol.
AEW Lead Video Engineer Brian Muster Passes Away Unexpectedly, GoFundMe Launched For Family Support
AEW's lead video engineer, Brian Muster, has unexpectedly passed away. Muster, who had been in the professional wrestling business for over 13 years, leaves behind a fiancee as well as two young children. A GoFundMe page with a goal of $75,000 was launched to help support his family. Currently, the fundraiser is nearly 87% complete with people in the industry such as Tony Khan, Chris Jericho, Ryan Barkan, Darby Allin, Amanda Huber, Nick Jackson, Kevin Sullivan, and many more all donating to the project. If you're interested in contributing to the GoFundMe page, click here.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Declined Major Request From AEW
Recently D-Generation X celebrated their 25th anniversary, but the group was down a member as Billy Gunn didn’t appear on Raw because he’s currently working for AEW. Road Dogg noted on his podcast that Billy Gunn wanted to appear on the show, and WWE did everything they could to make it happen.
IMPACT Wrestling Spoilers From Las Vegas (Taped On 10/21)
IMPACT Wrestling held its latest set of television tapings on October 21 from Sam's Town Live in Las Vega, Nevada. Matches and segments will air on upcoming episodes of IMPACT. Full spoilers (courtesy of PWInsider) are below. IMPACT Wrestling Spoilers From Las Vegas (Taped On 10/21) - X Division Championship...
Hangman Page Says He's Doing Alright And Had Panini For Lunch After Concussion On 10/18 AEW Dynamite
Hangman Page provides an update on his injury. In the main event of Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Hangman Page suffered an injury against Jon Moxley that brought the bout to an abrupt ending. The match was stopped and Moxley was awarded the victory. A stretcher was brought out to escort Hangman out of the ring.
Thunder Rosa Says Those Unhappy With Her Being Champ Can Talk To The Boss, Aiming For January Return
Thunder Rosa addresses her current status. In a recent interview with Bleacher Report, AEW Interim Women's Champion Toni Storm stated she was looking forward to defeating Thunder Rosa, the current AEW Women's Champion, to "stop this interim nonsense." Storm said, "I think that's been bothering a lot of people because...
The Acclaimed Win The Right To Scissor Again, Logan Paul Punches Jey Uso | WWE SD x AEW Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, October 21, 2022. - Logan Paul punched out Jey Uso on Friday night. At the end of the show, the social media megastar came to the ring and discussed his upcoming match with Roman Reigns. He noted that he might be the underdog, but he'll only need one punch to take Reigns down. Jey Uso attacked him from behind, and when Sami Zayn tried to stop his Bloodline stablemate, Paul dropped Uso with a knockout punch.
Fightful
