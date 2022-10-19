ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malden, MA

Malden, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Malden.

The Triton Regional High School soccer team will have a game with Malden Catholic High School on October 19, 2022, 13:00:00.

Triton Regional High School
Malden Catholic High School
October 19, 2022
13:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Triton Regional High School soccer team will have a game with Malden Catholic High School on October 19, 2022, 14:30:00.

Triton Regional High School
Malden Catholic High School
October 19, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

