Tino Franco on Joining ‘Bachelor in Paradise’: ‘We’ll Kind of See’
Will Tino Franco join 'Bachelor in Paradise' in the future? Here's what he said about potentially joining the cast during his interview with Nick Viall.
Chase Chrisley Is Engaged to Emmy Medders: Inside His Baseball Stadium Proposal with 175K Rose Petals!
The Chrisley Knows Best star proposed to his girlfriend of two years on Oct. 5 at First Horizon Baseball Stadium in Tennessee Chase Chrisley is engaged! The Chrisley Knows Best star, 26, proposed to Emmy Medders, his girlfriend of nearly three years, on Oct. 5 at First Horizon Baseball Stadium in Tennessee. "It was the perfect night," Chrisley tells PEOPLE. "There's no doubt I want to spend the rest of my life with Emmy. We can't wait to build a family together." RELATED: Growing Up Chrisley: Chase Contemplates Proposing to...
Princess Charlene Shares New Photo of Twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella: 'Growing So Fast'
Monaco's royal twins are "growing so fast!" Princess Charlene shared what appears to be a new school photo of her 7-year-old children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, via Instagram on Friday. Charlene captioned the shot, which shows the twins smiling together in their school uniforms, "Growing so fast," along with two heart emojis.
Joanna Gaines Says She's 'Trying Not to Cry' as Daughter Turns 16, Shows Off Birthday Decorations
Joanna and Chip Gaines are parents to sons Crew, 4, Duke, 14, and Drake, 18, and daughters Emmie Kay, 12, and Ella, 16 Joanna Gaines can't believe how fast her kids are growing up. The Fixer Upper star, 44, shared a video on Instagram Wednesday showing the decorations she put up at home in honor of her daughter Ella's 16th birthday. Joanna, who shares daughter Ella with husband Chip Gaines, hung colorful balloons throughout the family's living and dining area and put up a "sweet sixteen" banner above the...
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Shows Off Bump as She Enjoys Babymoon with Husband Tarek
Heather Rae El Moussa is reflecting on all the changes the last year of life has brought. On Friday, the Selling Sunset realtor shared scenes on her Instagram Story as she and husband Tarek El Moussa celebrate their first wedding anniversary, an event the busy couple shared they're combining with their babymoon.
Sister Wives Sneak Peek: Christine 'Cannot Respect' Kody for Prioritizing Social Event over Family
"Who he is and the choices he's making, I cannot respect this man," Christine Brown says in PEOPLE's exclusive Sister Wives sneak peek Christine Brown and Kody Brown are not on the same page. In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode of Sister Wives, Kody takes some time away from the family to help officiate his friend's wedding. But his decision doesn't sit well with his ex-wife Christine — or their children. "Janelle's kids knew that Kody was officiating a wedding and they told [my daughters] Gwen and Ysabel," Christine, 50, tells...
Jessica Biel Reveals Look for Vow Renewal with Justin Timberlake — with Sweet Nod to First Wedding
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake — who share sons Silas Randall, 7, and Phineas, 2 — renewed their vows over the summer after tying the knot on Oct. 19, 2012, in Fasano, Italy Jessica Biel's outfit that she wore for her vow renewal with husband Justin Timberlake held a special and significant meaning. On Wednesday, Biel, 40, and Timberlake, 41, celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary with posts shared on their respective Instagram pages. "Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime! Run it back, baby. RUN IT BACK. I love you," Biel wrote...
RHOBH Reunion: 1 Woman Files a Lawsuit as Another Says She'll 'Regret' Her Actions 'Until the Day I Die'
Diana Jenkins filed a lawsuit to unmask "bots" targeting Garcelle Beauvais' 14-year-old son with racist messages, while Sutton Stracke showed remorse for her reaction to Dorit Kemsley’s home invasion The second part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season 12 reunion is here — and it's clear that there are many hard feelings and fractured relationships between the women. Wednesday's episode picked up with Garcelle Beauvais telling Diana Jenkins that she doesn't like how she treats her, especially after the drama with Garcelle's 14-year-old son Jax,...
King Charles Chooses Sweet Childhood Photo with Queen Elizabeth to Thank People for Condolences
King Charles III is thanking the public for the sympathies shared following the death of Queen Elizabeth. The new King, 73, chose a poignant photo of himself and the late Queen to thank supporters for their condolence cards, as seen on Twitter Wednesday. The cream card with a black border was stamped with the new monarch's cypher, opening to show a vintage photo of Charles and the Queen at Balmoral Castle in 1952.
Ron Masak, Angela Lansbury's 'Murder, She Wrote' Costar, Dead at 86: He 'Will Be Greatly Missed'
Ron Masak, an actor best known for a recurring role opposite Angela Lansbury in Murder, She Wrote, has died. He was 86. Masak's daughter revealed that her father died Thursday in a post shared on Facebook. "He has touched so many lives and will be greatly missed," she wrote. The...
See Tom Hanks as a Grumpy Widower Who Finds Unlikely Friendships in A Man Called Otto First Look
A Man Called Otto is in select theaters Dec. 25 then everywhere Jan. 13 Tom Hanks is exploring the power of friendship. Directed by Marc Forster (Finding Neverland, Christopher Robin), A Man Called Otto is based on Swedish author Fredrik Backman's 2012 novel A Man Called Ove. Here, Hanks plays Otto Anderson, a grumpy widower who strikes up an unlikely friendship with his new next-door neighbors. In the first photos from the film, shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Hanks' character stands beside Marisol (played by Mariana Treviño), the "quick-witted and very...
Jennifer Garner Dresses Up as Two Different Ghosts in 'Brilliant' Halloween Instagram Post
It's never too early for Jennifer Garner to get in the Halloween spirit. The 50-year-old actress shared a video on Instagram featuring three ghosts appearing and disappearing. Two of the ghosts were Garner in costume and one was her golden retriever, Birdie. One of Garner's ghosts was dressed in a...
Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell Pose with All Three Kids for Sweet Family Photo at Pumpkin Patch
Nick Cannon shared a cute photo from his day out with Brittany Bell and their three kids, Rise Messiah, Powerful Queen and Golden Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell are making memories with their three kids. On Wednesday, the Masked Singer host, 42, shared a photo on his Instagram Story from a fall outing with the model, 34, and their three children — daughter Powerful Queen, 22 months, and sons Rise Messiah, 4 weeks, and Golden, 6. "Family love🎃❤️," he captioned the sweet shot. The family of five posed in front of...
Elle King Reveals How Finding Her Faith and Becoming a Mom Inspired New Country Song 'Try Jesus'
Elle King's new country album, Come Get Your Wife, is due out Jan. 27 Elle King has always been a little bit country — now she's committing to the genre. On Friday, the Grammy-nominated "Ex's & Oh's" singer-songwriter released her soulful new single "Try Jesus," which will appear on her upcoming country album Come Get Your Wife, due out Jan. 27. King recruited The Righteous Gemstones' Edi Patterson to make her directorial debut with the "Try Jesus" music video, which is set in a dollar store, where King searches for...
'The Watcher' Character John Graff is Inspired by Real-Life Family Murderer and Longtime Fugitive John List
John Graff may be a fictional character, but John List was a real-life Westfield, N.J., resident who meticulously planned the murders of his entire family This story contains spoilers for The Watcher Netflix's new series The Watcher has thrust Westfield, N.J., into the public eye. But decades before creepy letters began to arrive for the Broaddus family, a horrific crime involving a prominent Westfield family shook the idyllic suburb. The Watcher is loosely based on the true story of the Brauddus family — who are renamed the Brannocks in the series —...
Kylie Jenner Says She Experienced Baby Blues After Welcoming Son: 'Crying Every Day'
Kylie Jenner is getting real about her experience after giving birth. In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, opened up to sister Kendall Jenner about where she was at weeks after welcoming her son, whose name has not been shared since it was changed from Wolf.
Dakota Fanning and Denzel Washington Reunite to Film Equalizer 3 18 Years After Man on Fire
Denzel Washington costarred with a young Dakota Fanning in the 2004 action movie Man on Fire Nearly two decades later, Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning are ready for another go. The two actors — who costarred in the 2004 Tony Scott movie Man on Fire — smiled together in Italy's Amalfi Coast for a photo call ahead of the production of their new movie Equalizer 3, in theaters next September. The sequel also stars Gaia Scodellaro and is again directed by Antoine Fuqua. When Fanning, 28, confirmed her casting...
Mandy Moore and Husband Taylor Goldsmith Welcome Second Baby Boy, Son Oscar Bennett
Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith first announced they were expecting their second baby together in June Mandy Moore is officially a mom of two! The This Is Us alum, 38, and husband Taylor Goldsmith have welcomed their second baby, son Oscar Bennett Goldsmith, Moore announced Friday on Instagram. "Ozzie is here!" wrote Moore in the sweet birth announcement, which featured a carousel of black-and-white photos from the hospital. "Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to...
Brian Austin Green Says Sharna Burgess 'Sneaks' Outfits on Son Zane as Baby Wears 'Mama' Onesie
The actor shared an adorable photo of son Zane, 3 months, wearing a Halloween-inspired onesie that reads "Mama is my Boo" Sharna Burgess is making sure her little boy shows off his love for his mama. On Wednesday, Brian Austin Green, 49, shared an adorable picture of the couple's almost 4-month-old son Zane wearing a Halloween-themed onesie that reads "Mama is my Boo," as he teased that girlfriend Burgess "sneaks these outfits on him." Zane looks too cute in the Instagram photo as he sports his white, orange and black...
George Clooney Was 'Terrified' After Finding Out He Was Having Twins at 56: 'Such a Disaster'
George Clooney is sharing his initial feelings about being a dad to twins. The Ticket to Paradise star, 61, appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show Friday, where he revealed he was "terrified" when he first found out he and wife Amal were expecting twins. "That wasn't part of the plan,"...
