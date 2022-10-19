Read full article on original website
Related
Bad News If You Hate Snow This Winter in New York State
The weather across New York State, especially those in Western New York, has been downright awful. The temperatures haven't gotten out of the mid-40's since Monday and lows have been well into the 30's, with some spots getting a fair amount of accumulating snowfall for the third week of October.
Has New York Banned Candles in Halloween Pumpkins?
Candles and pumpkins just go together this time of year, right? But is it legal to leave a candle burning in your Jack-o-lantern?. You've spent hours carving out your pumpkin for Halloween this year, and it's come out perfect!! All that's left to do now is find a candle to light and put it outside of your house to show off to everyone!!! WAIT!!! Not so fast!
Could Backyard Fires Be Banned In New York State?
As the weather has cooled a bit there is still one thing people love to do outdoors. That is to sit on their patio with their outdoor fireplace or firepit and enjoy cool crisp Autumn evenings while sitting next to a fire. There has been a lot of talk about...
Age Limit To Trick or Treat in New York State
What is the age limit to trick or treat in New York State? Are you one of those people that get annoyed when older kids come to your house to trick or treat on Halloween?. You have heard it before when you went to a house to trick or treat before: 'aren't you a little too old to be trick or treating?' someone passing out candy will tell you.
The Snowiest Day In New York State History
Parts of New York State got their first snow of the season this week and it got us thinking about the snowiest day in New York History. If you ask anyone outside of New York State, heck even most people in the state, about where it snows the most, they most likely say Buffalo, New York.
Winter 2022-23 predictions: ‘A winter of extremes’ looks likely for Upstate NY
Syracuse, N.Y. — The official winter forecast for Upstate New York says we’ll likely end up with an average winter overall, according to the federal Climate Prediction Center. But that benign forecast doesn’t tell the whole story, according to state climatologist Mark Wysocki. “I think it’s going...
Here’s How Much Money Hunters Paid New York State
Hunting season is upon us in New York State and you can bet that people have been out getting their ducks or out with their bows in the woods the past couple of weekends. We were talking on Clay and Company this morning about how much money it costs to hunt in New York State. An annual hunting license alone is 22 bucks for an adult in New York State.
Hudson Valley Town Becomes a Literal ‘Flaming Pile of Garbage’
You know you're having a bad day when your town is transformed into a steaming pile of trash. Residents in Dutchess County may have noticed a peculiar smell in the air on Wednesday. No, you didn't imagine it. That was actually the distinct aroma of burning garbage. An enormous pile...
Warning: New York State Must ‘Get Ready To Shovel & Shiver’ This Winter
More weather experts forecast a winter full of snow, slush, ice and "significant shivers" for New York State. The Farmer's Almanac is out with bad news for New Yorkers who are hoping for a mild winter. Get Ready To "Shake, shiver, and shovel!" Farmer’s Almanac. Farmer’s Almanac. The...
Here Comes Winter! Snow is Getting Closer to Central New York
Here comes winter. The snow is getting closer to Central New York. The first flakes of the season fell on the peak of Whiteface Mountain in Upstate New York in September. Winter-like conditions hit the summit on September 23, which is not unusual for this time of year. "This is...
New York State Police Need Help Finding Elderly Hudson Valley ‘Shoplifter’
New York State Police are hoping you can help them identify a man who allegedly stole from a local Home Depot. On Tuesday, New York State Police sent out an alert asking for help in identifying a man they say stole from Home Depot. New York State Police in Cortlandt,...
New York Removes Dangerous ‘Asbestos Mountain’ From Hudson Valley, Jobs Coming
Officials believe this once-contaminated dumping ground is now the "foundation for the Hudson Valley’s economic future." On Thursday, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Representative Patrick Ryan proudly announced that "asbestos mountain" has been removed from Ulster County. "Asbestos Mountain" Removed From Ulster County. “This is...
7 New York Hometowns Among Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
A number of the worst small cities in America can be found in the Hudson Valley and New York State. WalletHub reached out to Hudson Valley Post to share its recent findings of the best and worst "Small Cities in America." “Smaller cities often have more affordable housing prices and...
Will the Hudson Valley See 70 Degrees Again This Weekend?
This past week has been downright cold at times. The Hudson Valley and Catskills woke up to temperatures at or below freezing for consecutive days this week. Highs Friday were actually a bit warmer than the past two days, as temps reached the 60s by afternoon. Will we see even warmer temperatures by the weekend?
The 5 Most Magical Christmas Towns in New York State
Halloween is less than two weeks away, which means Thanksgiving is just around the corner (five weeks away). The colder air is working its way into New York and even though there will be a mini warmup this weekend and into early next week, that doesn't mean that we will be sticking with warmer temperatures for the foreseeable future. Winter will be here soon, which means the holiday season.
‘Aggressive’ Flu Spreading Faster In New York Than Most Of U.S.
Health officials are warning the public because the flu is spreading more in New York State than in most of the United States. Flu season normally really starts up in December and peaks in February. However, the CDC is seeing a surprising increase in cases earlier than normal. Flu Season...
Break Out the Flip Flops! An Indian Summer is Hitting Central New York
Bring the shorts and flip-flops back out. An Indian summer is coming in Central New York. We're a month away from the first day of winter, but we're going to enjoy an Indian summer that will bring a nice stretch of warm weather. Temperatures will even reach the 70s for a few days...at the end of October.
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New York State
There is no shortage of options when it comes to seeing the outdoors. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New York offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most unique ways to take in all the natural beauty the Empire State has to offer along the gorgeous Adirondack Railroad.
7,560 Pounds Of Sausage Recalled In New York State Due To ‘Foreign Matter’ Danger
Bob Evans Farms Foods, Inc. has issued a recall due to 'foreign matter' contamination in one of its products. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall today, October 21, 2022. The Xenia, Ohio-based company is recalling 7,560 pounds of Italian pork sausage products that may be contaminated with foreign materials. The company was notified of the problem after the Food Safety and Inspection Service received consumer complaints about thin blue rubber in its raw Italian pork sausage.
How To Hire the Amish for a Project in New York
So you've heard the stories of how quick and efficient the Amish are. Have you ever wondered how to go about hiring them for your build project?. The Amish have a strong presence in the state of New York, with over 50 settlements scattered throughout the state. As a matter of fact, New York ranks fifth among all U.S. states in Amish population, behind only Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
101.5 WPDH
Poughkeepsie, NY
29K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0