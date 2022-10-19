Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Related
Evan Villalongo helps No. 8 West Springfield football defeat No. 15 Amherst
AMHERST — A fumble at around midfield was what West Springfield needed to find its stride, as the No. 8 Terriers defeated No. 15 Amherst, 39-14 to move to 3-4 on the season. ”We just have the fire now,” West Side running back Evan Villalongo said. “We started out slow, but, now we got the fire. I know we didn’t get the outcome we wanted against East Longmeadow (in Week 5), but, we flipped the switch right after that.”
Nicholas Ferguson leads defense as No. 5 East Longmeadow football tops No. 9 Agawam
AGAWAM – One week after suffering its first loss of the season, the No. 5 East Longmeadow football team bounced back with a 28-7 win over No. 9 Agawam Friday night.
Scoreboard: No. 4 Hampshire boys soccer defeats No. 3 Chicopee Comp for share of Holley title
No. 4 Hampshire defeated No. 3 Chicopee Comp, 1-0, Friday evening in a Holley League matchup. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Nicholas Guay, No. 4 Westfield football fend off late run against No. 13 Chicopee Comp (video)
CHICOPEE – Friday evening’s matchup between No. 4 Westfield football and No. 13 Chicopee Comp was one to remember. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Sam Cocchi’s hat trick leads No. 1 Ludlow boys soccer over No. 6 Agawam, 4-0
AGAWAM, Mass. -- Ludlow boys soccer dominated Agawam on Thursday, winning comfortably 4-0. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Ben Sledzieski, Marty Maslowski lead No. 2 Northampton to a 34-9 victory over No. 7 Wahconah in Route 9 Rumble
NORTHAMPTON - The No. 2 Northampton football team never wavered Friday night as it defeated No. 7 Wahconah, 34-9, in the Route 9 Rumble at home.
No. 16 Easthampton football shuts down Commerce, 52-0
SPRINGFIELD — No. 16 Easthampton football struck early against Commerce on Friday and never looked back, taking the victory 52-0.
Scoreboard: No. 12 Mount Greylock girls soccer tops Lenox 2-0, finishes regular season undefeated
No. 12 Mount Greylock defeated Lenox, 2-0, Friday evening for their last game of the regular season. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Scoreboard: No. 7 Westfield field hockey defeats No. 6 East Longmeadow, crown each other Valley League co-champions
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The No. 7 Westfield field hockey team made a statement with a 3-0 win over No. 6 East Longmeadow on Wednesday. If you purchase a product or register for an account through...
No. 10 Pittsfield football wins city rivalry game over No. 20 Taconic
PITTSFIELD — As it does before kickoff every game, the No. 10 Pittsfield football team huddled up and chanted: “Who’s got your back? I got your back!”. The team couldn’t have played more together Friday evening, as the Generals held No. 20 Taconic scoreless in the second half on their way to a 32-12 victory in a city rivalry clash to spoil the Thunder’s senior night.
William Watson III’s five total touchdowns leads No. 1 Central to 64-0 victory against No. 11 Holyoke
HOLYOKE – After getting stopped on fourth down and turning the ball the over on its opening drive, No. 1 Central took it personally. Very personally. By the time the dust settled, the Golden Eagles had defeated No. 11 Holyoke 64-0 on the road on Friday night under the lights.
Tia Tollis’ game-winning goal leads No. 6 East Longmeadow girls soccer past No. 1 Minnechaug (video)
EAST LONGMEADOW – During the final minutes of No. 1 Minnechaug girls soccer and No. 6 East Longmeadow’s matchup, Spartans coach Terrence Leahy held his breath.
Westfield High School football team halts two-game slide with 36-24 win over Chicopee Comp
CHICOPEE – The Westfield High School football team got back to its winning ways, following consecutive losses to Central and Minnechaug Regional. The Bombers defeated the Chicopee Comp Colts, 36-24, on the road Friday night to improve to 5-2. Westfield sophomore quarterback Nicholas Guay rushed for a touchdown and led the Bombers to victory in place of injured sophomore quarterback Jaxson St. Pierre.
‘It was a gut check’: No. 6 Longmeadow football defeats No. 3 Minnechaug with fourth down conversions
LONGMEADOW — With the team’s entire offense huddled around him, Longmeadow coach Tanner Williams turned to the offensive line.
Owen Dawson’s four touchdowns lead South Hadley football over Putnam
SPRINGFIELD — After a gutting loss last week, the South Hadley football team responded well in Week 7, excelling offensively and defensively for a 34-8 win over Putnam. “We had heart this week,” said South Hadley coach Brian Couture. “We started out flat, but then … we talked to them at halftime, and said ‘it’s yours to win, so you gotta dig deep,’ and they did.”
No. 19 Chicopee football blanks Ludlow, 24-0
LUDLOW – Chicopee football teams have long been had the approach of run first and let the defense do the rest. In the No. 19 Pacers’ 24-0 victory over Ludlow Friday, they followed that script to a T. While the Pacers did not find the end zone until the second quarter, they kept the Lions without a first down for that first twelve minutes. They got the only points they would need to open the second frame.
Vadim Zherenko’s AHL debut ends in Springfield win, Thunderbirds top Belleville Senators
BELLEVILLE, Ont. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (1-3-0-0) received outstanding goaltending from their first-year netminder in a 5-2 win over the Belleville Senators (2-1-1-0) on Friday night at CAA Arena in Belleville. After failing to take a lead in their first three games, the Thunderbirds changed their fortunes in Belleville with...
Westfield councilor calls delay signing police contract ‘despicable’
WESTFIELD — City councilors weren’t ready this week to approve the Westfield Police superior officers’ contract, and that didn’t sit well with Cindy Harris. “I think it’s despicable that we treat our Police Department in this fashion,” said Harris, an at-large councilor. “The police deserve our utmost respect, and to say that this can be just let go for another two weeks sends a very bad message to the Police Department, saying we don’t respect them.”
No. 6 UMass men’s hockey earns 7-1 win at home against Union (NY)
AMHERST – No. 6 University of Massachusetts men’s hockey had six different goal scorers and 13 players record at least one point in the squad’s 7-1 victory over Union on Friday night at the Mullins Center. With the win, the Minutemen improved to 3-0-1, while the Dutchmen fell to 2-4-1. “I got a lot of questions this week about if I was worried about a letdown after last weekend and I wasn’t going into tonight,” said UMass head coach Greg Carvel. “I thought the kids practiced really hard all week, and I’m impressed with this group. They’ve been very consistent. Tonight was a really solid 60 minutes; other than a little bit of puck mismanagement, I didn’t think we gave up a lot. The special teams are outstanding. It’s great that we were able to get Henry Graham in there, but that was a really good follow-up game after the highs of last weekend. It was a really solid game for the group.”
South Deerfield student-athlete makes state history
A student-athlete at Frontier Regional High School in South Deerfield made history last weekend.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
66K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0