Read full article on original website
Related
Bloodied passengers emerge from nightmare flight of wild turbulence that threw items across aircraft
Severe turbulence during a transatlantic “nightmare” flight sent three people to the hospital. At least 12 passengers aboard Flight 1133, operated by Aerolineas Argentinas, were injured, with one of them breaking their nose with the ceiling of the aircraft, Spanish outlet El Pais reported. The flight on 18 October took off from Madrid and hit extreme turbulence over the Atlantic before landing in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Most of the 297 passengers aboard were asleep and were caught off guard when the chaos broke. Nine people were treated for contusions and three were hospitalised after the flight landed at the Ezeiza...
A flight attendant survived the highest fall ever from 33,000 feet without a parachute
Flight attendants (generic image)Credit: MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN; CC-BY-2.0 Vesna Vulovic was the flight attendant who set a world record and was listed in the Guinness World Records when she fell 33,333 feet from the air.
Fred Williams is known for his landscapes. But his drawings are little pockets of explosive expressive energy
Review: Fred Williams: The London Drawings, The Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia When Fred Williams died on April 22 1982, aged 55, Australia lost one of its most significant landscape artists of the second half of the 20th century. Williams reinterpreted the landscape within a modernist framework and taught Australians a new way of seeing their natural environment. Williams had studied art in Melbourne at the National Gallery School and took classes in George Bell’s more progressive private school. He subsequently spent almost five years in London studying drawing at the School of Art at the Chelsea Polytechnic and took...
World faces tension with China under Xi Jinping’s third term
BEIJING (AP) — The world faces the prospect of more tension with China over trade, security and human rights after Xi Jinping awarded himself a third five-year term Sunday as leader of the ruling Communist Party. Xi has tightened control at home and is trying to use China’s economic...
Big opportunity, little interest: New Zealand struggles to fill dream job protecting wildlife
A NZ$90,000 salary, a helicopter commute, and a Unesco world heritage site as your playground. It sounds like a dream job. But despite the considerable perks, New Zealand’s Department of Conservation has been struggling to attract candidates to be their new biodiversity supervisor in Haast on the wild, remote coast of the South Island. Now, the search is going global.
Comments / 0