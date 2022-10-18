ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Bloodied passengers emerge from nightmare flight of wild turbulence that threw items across aircraft

Severe turbulence during a transatlantic “nightmare” flight sent three people to the hospital. At least 12 passengers aboard Flight 1133, operated by Aerolineas Argentinas, were injured, with one of them breaking their nose with the ceiling of the aircraft, Spanish outlet El Pais reported. The flight on 18 October took off from Madrid and hit extreme turbulence over the Atlantic before landing in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Most of the 297 passengers aboard were asleep and were caught off guard when the chaos broke. Nine people were treated for contusions and three were hospitalised after the flight landed at the Ezeiza...
TheConversationAU

Fred Williams is known for his landscapes. But his drawings are little pockets of explosive expressive energy

Review: Fred Williams: The London Drawings, The Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia When Fred Williams died on April 22 1982, aged 55, Australia lost one of its most significant landscape artists of the second half of the 20th century. Williams reinterpreted the landscape within a modernist framework and taught Australians a new way of seeing their natural environment. Williams had studied art in Melbourne at the National Gallery School and took classes in George Bell’s more progressive private school. He subsequently spent almost five years in London studying drawing at the School of Art at the Chelsea Polytechnic and took...
The Guardian

Big opportunity, little interest: New Zealand struggles to fill dream job protecting wildlife

A NZ$90,000 salary, a helicopter commute, and a Unesco world heritage site as your playground. It sounds like a dream job. But despite the considerable perks, New Zealand’s Department of Conservation has been struggling to attract candidates to be their new biodiversity supervisor in Haast on the wild, remote coast of the South Island. Now, the search is going global.

