Halloween-Week Events in Luray & Nearby TownsTracy LeicherLuray, VA
FREE tablets via Luray weekend eventTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Luray 'Little Library' inspired by a love of booksTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Page County Ruritans host Suicide Awareness WalkTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Luray firefighters battle Dollar Tree blazeTracy LeicherLuray, VA
969wsig.com
Search for abduction suspect centers around southern Shenandoah County
The manhunt continues for a Shenandoah County man involved in an abduction. Authorities are looking for 38-year-old Mitchell Markely Junior, who is accused of abducting April Cline Wednesday morning in the 28-hundred block of Fairway Drive in the Basye area. Mitchell Markely Junior (Courtesy of Shenandoah Co. Sheriff’s Office)
969wsig.com
Man wanted in abduction case arrested in Rockingham County
The man wanted for an alleged abduction earlier this week in Shenandoah County has been captured in Rockingham County. Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson confirmed that Mitchell Markley Junior was apprehended following a pursuit shortly after 1:30 Friday afternoon. Markley will be charged with two offenses in Shenandoah County, including...
969wsig.com
Authorities arrest man wanted for abduction
The man wanted for an alleged abduction earlier this week in Shenandoah County has been captured in Rockingham County. Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson confirmed that Mitchell Markley Junior was apprehended following a pursuit shortly after this afternoon. Markley will be charged with two offenses in Shenandoah County, including abduction...
969wsig.com
Waynesboro Police Investigate Theft
WAYNESBORO, Va – The Waynesboro Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in a theft investigation. Investigators are currently investigating a debit card theft where the person involved was able to gain access to a bank account and withdraw an undisclosed amount of cash.
969wsig.com
Staunton man escapes jail time
A Staunton man accused of shooting another man in the leg earlier this year may have escaped jail time, but it will be costly. John Mohler pleaded guilty to a pair of charges, including reckless handling of a firearm, during a hearing yesterday in Staunton Circuit Court. A judge then...
969wsig.com
Nelson County man named Farmer of the Year
A Nelson County farmer has been named Southeastern Farmer of the Year. Robert Saunders of Piney River, Virginia has been named as Swisher/Sunbelt Southeastern Farmer of the Year. That award was presented in Georgia on Tuesday as part of the Sunbelt Ag Expo, one of the largest agricultural events in the eastern United States. Saunders and his family operate Saunders Brothers Farm Market and peach orchard located in Nelson County. In addition to growing tree fruit, the family is renowned for growing woody ornamentals such as boxwood. Once again, Robert Saunders of Piney River, Virginia has been named as Southeastern Farmer of the Year.
969wsig.com
JMU Volleyball sweeps Coastal to take over Sun Belt East lead
HARRISONBURG, Va. – James Madison volleyball earned its place at the top of the Sun Belt East Division in their 3-0 (25-19, 25-18, 25-17) sweep over Coastal Carolina on Friday evening at Godwin Hall. The Dukes improved to 15-4 (9-1 SBC) while the Chanticleers fell to 15-8 (7-3). JMU...
969wsig.com
EMU Volleyball loses at Christopher Newport in three sets
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The EMU women’s volleyball team wrapped up its 2022 non-conference schedule Friday, taking on Christopher Newport. The Captains used multiple-point rallies in two of the three sets to pick up a 3-0 (25-16, 25-16, 25-20) win over the Royals. Records: EMU 7-12, 4-6 ODAC...
969wsig.com
James Madison Field Hockey tops UC Davis, 4-1
DAVIS, Calif. — Senior Eveline Zwager produced a hat trick to help lift JMU over UC Davis, 4-1, at the Aggie Field Hockey Facility on Friday afternoon. The win gives James Madison a 9-6 record with two games remaining on its schedule. The Aggies (2-11, 1-5 American East) will take a trip to New Hampshire to face the Wildcats on Oct. 28.
