‘Gwen Wants Him’: Blake Shelton’s Wife Pressured County Star To Leave ‘The Voice’ To ‘Save’ Their Marriage
The God's Country singer, 46, has been a staple on the reality series since its...
Christmas Bedtime Stories (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date
When Danielle is left to raise her daughter after her husband goes MIA and is presumed dead, she begins to tell her daughter bedtime stories of her father. Christmas Bedtime Stories is a Hallmark drama romance movie directed by Alysse Leite-Rogers.
Trevor Noah Was Asked Why He's Beefing With Kanye West, And His Response Is Not What I Was Expecting
"I’ve never beefed with Kanye West. I was concerned about Kanye West.”
Nick Kroll Recalled The Moment He Finally Became Aware Of The "Don't Worry Darling" Drama
"My first exposure to it all was literally on the red carpet in Venice, and I was like, 'Ohhhh, I think people might be interested in this.' And I was right."
Fans Think ‘High Infidelity’ Is About Taylor Swift & Calvin Harris’ Relationship—What Happened on April 29?
After the highly anticipated release of Midnights, many Swifties are wondering: who are Taylor Swift's "High Infidelity" lyrics about? "High Infidelity" is Taylor's seventeenth track off her latest album Midnights, released on October 21, 2022. The song was released for the 3 a.m. edition of the album where Taylor released an additional seven songs along with the original thirteen. The song, running on a time of three minutes and fifty-one seconds, was written by Taylor and Aaron Dessner. Taylor announced the release of her new album at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. The album is about "13 sleepless nights" throughout Taylor's life...
New Amsterdam (Season 5 Episode 6) “Give Me a Sign”, trailer, release date
Max goes on a mission to make New York safer. Iggy helps a family come to terms with their deaf child's inability to communicate. New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 6.
BBC News guest's unfortunate caption when she appeared on TV segment has the Internet in stitches
Viewers saw the funny side of a BBC News caption which innocently described a woman's job title. Clare Connelly, the chief financial officer a bottling company based in Sunderland, found herself the centre of attention on social media after being interviewed. An unfortunately worded caption stated her name, followed by...
The Mysterious Benedict Society (Season 2 Episode 1 & 2) Disney+, trailer, release date
This season, Reynie, Sticky, Kate and Constance, the four gifted orphans who were recruited by the eccentric Mr. Benedict, embark on another mission to save the world from the nefarious plans of his twin brother Dr. L.D. Curtain. Episode title: "A...
Paradise City (2022 movie) trailer, release date, John Travolta, Bruce Willis
When bounty hunter Ian Swan (Bruce Willis) is shot and presumed dead after disappearing in Maui waters, Swan's son, Ryan (Blake Jenner), his ex-partner (Stephen Dorff), and a local detective (Praya Lundberg) set out to find his k–lers. Paradise City 2022.
La Brea (Season 2 Episode 5) “The Heist”, trailer, release date
Eve, Gavin and others attempt to commandeer a shipment of black rock to gain access to the mysterious building, where they hope to find a way to bring Josh and Riley home. Network: NBC. Episode title: "The Heist". Release date: October 25, 2022.
Presence (2022 movie) Horror, trailer, release date
Two young business partners are invited to a week-long yachting voyage with a potential investor. At night, Jennifer's dreams begin to bleed into reality as the others realize that Jennifer may have unknowingly brought something on-board. Presence 2022. Genre: Horror. Director: Christian Schultz.
NCIS: Hawaii (Season 2 Episode 6) “Changing Tides”, trailer, release date
Changing Tides is the sixth episode of the second season of NCIS: Hawaii. NCIS: Hawaii Season 2 Episode 6. NCIS: Hawaiʻi (aka NCIS: Hawaii) is an American action cr-me drama.
NCIS (Season 20 Episode 6) “The Good Fighter” trailer, release date
After their investigation, Dr. Palmer and Kasie Hines seem convinced there's a mole at NCIS. "The Good Fighter" is the sixth episode of NCIS Season 20. Network: CBS. Episode title: "The Good Fighter". Release date: October 24, 2022 at 9pm.
The Handmaid’s Tale (Season 5 Episode 8) Hulu, “Motherland”, trailer, release date
June considers a tempting but risky offer from a surprise visitor. Serena hits rock bottom and searches for allies. The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Episode 8.
The Winchesters (Season 1 Episode 3) “You’re Lost Little Girl”, trailer, release date
When Mary's next-door neighbor mysteriously goes missing, she and John start digging into the disappearance. Jensen Ackles as Dean Winchester (as narrator). The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 3.
