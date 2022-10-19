Read full article on original website
Related
wmay.com
Buscher Opposed To Downtown Casino, Would Consider One Elsewhere
While Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder pushes aldermen to voice support for a casino license for downtown Springfield, Langfelder’s opponent in the spring election says she doesn’t think downtown is right for a casino. Misty Buscher says for a casino to make sense, it needs to be big and...
WTAX
Springfield Business Journal report
Joey Mclaughlin talks with Springfield Business Journal Publisher, Michelle Ownbey about the biggest business stories the SBJ is following this week. HAE’s Bakery and Coffee Shoppe opened yesterday. In addition to baked goods, lunch and dinner items will also be on the menu. The Pasfield House reopens on Saturday,...
wglt.org
Mayor Mwilambwe: No promises about financial turnaround from arena management shift
Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe said the city's move to merge operations between the arena and Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts (BCPA) will help the downtown venues run more efficiently, but it's too soon to project whether the arena will be able to reverse years of financial losses. “I do...
wmay.com
Aldermen Give Green Light To Another Springfield Cannabis Dispensary
Springfield could soon have another recreational marijuana dispensary. Aldermen this week approved a zoning change that would clear the way for Maribis to open a dispensary at 2451 Denver Drive. The zoning was approved after the property owner transferred a portion of the property to an adjacent owner… so that the land where the dispensary will sit is more than 15-hundred feet away from a nearby church.
wmay.com
Economic Development Official Sees Potential Downside To Springfield Casino
A local economic development official says bringing a casino to downtown Springfield could provide a big boost to the local economy… but warns that it isn’t a slam dunk. Mayor Jim Langfelder is asking aldermen to support a resolution seeking state approval for a downtown casino license. Ryan McCrady of the Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance says it could bring more tourists to town and get them to spend more money here.
wmay.com
Notoriano Considers Run For Springfield’s Ward 6 Seat
Another potential candidate is testing the waters for a possible Springfield City Council run next spring. Jennifer Notoriano has launched a Facebook page in support of her candidacy to run in Ward 6 for the seat being vacated by Kristin DiCenso. Notoriano ran unsuccessfully against Misty Buscher in the 2019 race for city treasurer.
WAND TV
Fix to flaw in Social Security pending
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – There are a pair of exceptions in Social Security laws which result in thousands of people not being fully able to collect their benefits. “Teachers, firefighters, railroad workers, police officers,” said Congressman Rodney Davis, (R) Illinois. “It’s the Government Offset and Windfall Elimination Provision.”
rockrivercurrent.com
‘No family should ever have to wait’: Bill aims to fix issue that left families waiting for death benefits
ROCKFORD — New legislation backed by Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza and multiple local leaders aims to fix an issue in Springfield that kept some families of first responders who died in the line of duty from receiving thousands of dollars in death and burial benefits. Mendoza joined a group...
foxillinois.com
Memorial Holiday Fest returns to downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Memorial Holiday Fest is returning to Springfield in 2022. The Holiday fest will feature community events on Saturdays and Wednesday evenings between November 26 and December 21 in downtown Springfield. A tree lighting will kick off Memorial Holiday Fest at 4:30 p.m. on November...
roadtirement.com
Abe Lincoln’s home in Springfield, Illinois
During our travels we have enjoyed some of the sights and historic attractions in Springfield, Illinois. The only US National Park in Illinois is the four block area that includes the home of Abraham Lincoln and his family. Lincoln only owned one house during his life, and it was this one in Springfield.
wlds.com
Jacksonville Main Street Pumpkin Festival Lands Downtown This Weekend
Lovers of all things fall season are in for a treat this weekend. The annual Jacksonville Main Street Pumpkin Festival returns to the downtown Jacksonville Central Park Plaza Saturday starting at 10:00 am. Main Street Jacksonville Executive Director Judy Tighe says the annual festival is fast becoming a classic event...
wmay.com
Group Disrupts Town Hall Meeting On Cash Bail
A Springfield group is making no apologies for disrupting a town hall meeting Wednesday night about the planned changes to the bail system coming in January. State Senator Steve McClure and other Republican officials convened that meeting to raise concerns about what the SAFE-T and Pretrial Fairness Acts could mean to public safety. But at one point, demonstrators from the Faith Coalition for the Common Good stood with signs and chanted, “Justice is under attack, keep the SAFE-T Act.”
wlds.com
Ptacek Proposes Small Section of East Morton Moves To Washington From Overcrowded South
One small pocket of students along Jacksonville’s east end may be at a new school next year. Jacksonville School District 117 Superintendent Steve Ptacek says that South Elementary is becoming overcrowded and students from that district need to shift elsewhere to alleviate the burden: “The main goal of looking at the boundaries once again is to look at the high numbers at South and Washington low numbers, even since we implemented the new boundaries in the Fall 2018. There’s been a drastic change in the numbers since then. I analyzed multiple different ways we could address both of those issues. That area of Rolling Acres and Green Acres across the street on [East] Morton was an area in question about whether to send those kids to South or Washington even back when we originally re-did the boundaries. That seems to be the easiest transition, both transportation-wise, geographic-wise. I also think with there being a brand new school at Washington, I think that could be an attractive thing for those families. They would also be going to a school with lower class sizes.”
nowdecatur.com
Jasper Street Fest to Provide Voice to Local Residents
October 18, 2022 – The Jasper Street Fest on Thursday, October 20, will allow residents to voice their opinions on how to revitalize neighborhoods along Jasper Street between East Pershing and East Lake Shore. The event starts at 4:00 p.m. This is part of the City of Decatur beginning...
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Shelby County Farm Contract Ignored – Crops Harvested
The Shelby County Farm has been the subject of more misinformation than we thought possible, and just when we thought things were going in the right direction, the current contract is ignored. For months we have raised the issue of selling the crop, as in how are they going to...
Herald & Review
Election mailing did not come from Macon County clerk
DECATUR — A mailing recently sent to Macon County voters on Macon County clerk letterhead that includes information about Amendment 1 and candidates did not come from the county clerk. The mailing does include accurate information on early voting hours, said Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner, but the county...
Bailey takes post-debate swings at Pritzker: 'Every state agency is an absolute failure'
The day after the second and final debate for the gubernatorial campaign, state Sen. Darren Bailey allowed himself a victory lap by greeting supporters at a Springfield buffet.
thebengilpost.com
Michelle’s Pharmacy suddenly closes
Michelle’s Pharmacy customers were surprised and confused last week when the business announced they have closed all three locations in Gillespie, Carlinville and Bunker Hill. The locations did not open as scheduled on Thursday, October 13 leading customers standing outside the Gillespie location confused and asking neighbors if they...
25newsnow.com
Vandals trash parts of Bloomington mall, including restaurant
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Vandals broke into Bloomington’s Eastland Mall last week, breaking glass and trashing various parts of the mall, with the most severe damage happening in the food court. Bloomington Police said they have no information about suspects and are asking for the public’s help to...
VIDEO: Illinois Drive-In Sets Record for Most Dogs at Movie Screening
The Litchfield Skyview Drive-In Theatre welcomed 199 dogs this weekend
Comments / 0