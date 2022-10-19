Halloween might be the only time of year that's both scary and sweet. This year, "Ace of Cakes" star Duff Goldman has made a cake with a trailer that fits the bill perfectly. Goldman's skill set as a decorative (and decorated) baker is consistently in demand, so the man and his Charm City Cakes team churn out 20 designer confectioneries every week, per Food Network. An example of his prowess was seen on January 19, 2019, otherwise known as his wedding day. Goldman and his team of bakers went the whole nine yards, cementing in the minds of guests that they were in the presence of a true talent. According to People, his innovative and groundbreaking creations consisted of a hanging underwater-themed confection, a six-tier velvet and brown buttercream structure, a pumpkin chocolate chip cake, and a savory four-tiered design that contained meatballs, lamb shawarma, meatloaf, and scrapple.

1 DAY AGO