Santa Maria, CA

Boo! Spooky goings-on in Santa Barbara this weekend | Julia McHugh

It may feel a little like summer, but Halloween is right around the corner. Several spooky events are set for this weekend. After a two-year break, the Santa Barbara Zoo’s popular Boo at the Zoo returns with not one, but two weekends of Halloween family fun. Costumed kids and adults enjoy safe, traffic-free trick-or-treating and more between 5 and 8 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Oct. 21-23 and 29-30.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Look Down at Scintillating Sidewalk Art During ‘Lompoc Chalks'

LOOKING UP IN LOMPOC: It's difficult to know whether you should gaze down, up, or straight ahead in and around Lompoc, that lovely and history-laden Santa Barbara County burg. If you're looking up, you may be wowing-out over a Vanderberg Air Force Base launch. If you're gazing straight ahead, it could be to admire Lompoc's famous murals, which colorfully punctuate some of Lompoc's largest exterior walls. And gazing down? Perhaps you're a petal person and you're enjoying the area's Flower Trail, which blooms each year in the spring and summertime. There are, in short, several sights to savor while in the area, whether you're looking skyward, straight ahead, or at the ground. It's this last category that's going to be in focus from Oct. 21 through 23 when a bevy of talented madonnari make for the Lompoc Airport to create several masterful artworks, one chalk stroke at a time.
LOMPOC, CA
Romantic, Intimate Wedding at Santa Ynez Estate

Jill La Fleur of La Fleur Weddings & Events has been a local wedding planner and event designer for the past 16 years and was recently named one of the top wedding planners in the world by Martha Stewart Weddings magazine. Although she has planned large and lavish weddings here in Santa Barbara and her home of Santa Ynez as well as around the world, when it came to her own wedding she preferred to keep it local and intimate.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Comedian Andy Dick arrested for burglary in Santa Barbara

Officers arrested comedian and actor Andy Dick on Oct. 13 for burglarizing a home under construction in Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department. Shortly before 6 p.m., a caller reported an unknown person at a vacant home on the 100 block of Conejo Road. Officers arrived to find Dick attempting to flee the home with tools.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
225 E Pedregosa St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

This iconic home, designed by award winning green architect Michelle Kaufman, seamlessly blurs the line between house and garden. This Upper East Contemporary masterpiece is a work of art, where indoor space and outdoor living effortlessly blend together. With articles in Seasons Magazine and Better Homes and Gardens, this luxury eco-friendly home has earned praise from the press for its ''green'' construction and design. Enjoy the comforts of living central to downtown and the historic Santa Barbara Mission and Rose Gardens, with the privacy and prestige that feels like you are a world away. Walk through the door, and you are greeted with an abundance of natural light filling the floor to ceiling windows.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

