Boo! Spooky goings-on in Santa Barbara this weekend | Julia McHugh
It may feel a little like summer, but Halloween is right around the corner. Several spooky events are set for this weekend. After a two-year break, the Santa Barbara Zoo’s popular Boo at the Zoo returns with not one, but two weekends of Halloween family fun. Costumed kids and adults enjoy safe, traffic-free trick-or-treating and more between 5 and 8 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Oct. 21-23 and 29-30.
Pet of the Week Ruby is a gem looking for a home on the Central Coast
Ruby is a five year old American Bulldog who is available for adoption at the Woods Humane Society Shelter in San Luis Obispo.
The ninth annual Witches' Paddle to be held in Morro Bay
The ninth annual Witches’ Paddle is back and will be on Saturday, October 22 at 4 p.m. in Morro Bay. Organizers told KSBY they expect at least three hundred community members to join.
Lompoc Chalks Festival returns after a two-year pause
The Lompoc Chalks Festival makes its return to the Lompoc Airport after a two-year pause. The festival kicks off Friday, October 21 at 5:30 p.m.
How much did the nine most expensive homes sell for in Santa Barbara the week of Oct. 9?
A house in Santa Barbara that sold for $3.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Barbara in the past week. In total, 10 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $1.7 million. The average price per square foot was $1,022.
What are the eight most expensive homes that sold in Santa Maria the week of Oct. 9?
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $910,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the last week. In total, 8 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $601,375, $338 per square foot.
Santa Barbara resident hosts signing for her new bestseller book
Local Santa Barbara resident Dr. Jennifer Freed is holding a book signing in Montecito on Thursday for her new bestseller book, "A Map to Your Soul." The post Santa Barbara resident hosts signing for her new bestseller book appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Look Down at Scintillating Sidewalk Art During ‘Lompoc Chalks'
LOOKING UP IN LOMPOC: It's difficult to know whether you should gaze down, up, or straight ahead in and around Lompoc, that lovely and history-laden Santa Barbara County burg. If you're looking up, you may be wowing-out over a Vanderberg Air Force Base launch. If you're gazing straight ahead, it could be to admire Lompoc's famous murals, which colorfully punctuate some of Lompoc's largest exterior walls. And gazing down? Perhaps you're a petal person and you're enjoying the area's Flower Trail, which blooms each year in the spring and summertime. There are, in short, several sights to savor while in the area, whether you're looking skyward, straight ahead, or at the ground. It's this last category that's going to be in focus from Oct. 21 through 23 when a bevy of talented madonnari make for the Lompoc Airport to create several masterful artworks, one chalk stroke at a time.
Ice Cube to perform in Santa Maria
Santa Maria is getting ready for a hip hop music festival on Saturday. Welcome to the 805 is bringing a big name and familiar face: Ice Cube.
Romantic, Intimate Wedding at Santa Ynez Estate
Jill La Fleur of La Fleur Weddings & Events has been a local wedding planner and event designer for the past 16 years and was recently named one of the top wedding planners in the world by Martha Stewart Weddings magazine. Although she has planned large and lavish weddings here in Santa Barbara and her home of Santa Ynez as well as around the world, when it came to her own wedding she preferred to keep it local and intimate.
"Halloween Spooktacular" returns to Atascadero for 8th year
A Halloween staple is returning to Atascadero. This is the 8th year that Mark Russo Sr. has transformed his home into the “Halloween Spooktacular”.
Leadership change proposed for Santa Maria's animal shelter
Santa Barbara County Animal Services currently runs the Santa Maria Animal Center, but the city is looking at other options as projected costs continue to rise.
Comedian Andy Dick arrested for burglary in Santa Barbara
Officers arrested comedian and actor Andy Dick on Oct. 13 for burglarizing a home under construction in Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department. Shortly before 6 p.m., a caller reported an unknown person at a vacant home on the 100 block of Conejo Road. Officers arrived to find Dick attempting to flee the home with tools.
Lompoc invites the community to “Make A Difference Day”
The City of Lompoc and Lompoc Parks and Recreation invites the community to join together and “Make a Difference” through service projects on Saturday, October 22.
Return of Santa Maria Kinderpatch draws hundreds to Righetti High School Friday
Hundreds of elementary school students gather to learn about plants, crops, animals, and agriculture at Righetti High School's well known "Kinderpatch" on Friday. The post Return of Santa Maria Kinderpatch draws hundreds to Righetti High School Friday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Popular rapper Ice Cube set to headline concert Saturday in Santa Maria
A West Coast rap icon is coming to Santa Maria. Ice Cube, a former member of the ground-breaking rap group N.W.A who went on to have a successful solo career, is set to perform Saturday at the Elks Events Center. Pablo Ramos, a Central Coast resident, helped bring the popular...
SLO Food Bank offering community help to apply for CalFresh benefits
A number of pop-up events in November will offer community members help in applying for CalFresh benefits, the SLO Food Bank says.
225 E Pedregosa St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
This iconic home, designed by award winning green architect Michelle Kaufman, seamlessly blurs the line between house and garden. This Upper East Contemporary masterpiece is a work of art, where indoor space and outdoor living effortlessly blend together. With articles in Seasons Magazine and Better Homes and Gardens, this luxury eco-friendly home has earned praise from the press for its ''green'' construction and design. Enjoy the comforts of living central to downtown and the historic Santa Barbara Mission and Rose Gardens, with the privacy and prestige that feels like you are a world away. Walk through the door, and you are greeted with an abundance of natural light filling the floor to ceiling windows.
See the change in real estate prices in Santa Barbara the week of Oct. 9
The median price per square foot for a home in Santa Barbara increased in the past week to $1,002. That’s $281 more than the Santa Barbara County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Santa Barbara was $968. In the last...
