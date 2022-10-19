Knox, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Knox.
The Forest Hills High School soccer team will have a game with Keystone JrSr High School on October 19, 2022, 13:00:00.
Forest Hills High School
Keystone JrSr High School
October 19, 2022
13:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
The Forest Hills High School soccer team will have a game with Keystone JrSr High School on October 19, 2022, 15:00:00.
Forest Hills High School
Keystone JrSr High School
October 19, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
