KTVB

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Reveal They Renewed Their Vows in Italian Ceremony

It's the year of tin for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel! The beloved couple celebrated their 10-year anniversary on Wednesday, and revealed they recently renewed their vows to honor the milestone. Biel took to her Instagram story Wednesday evening to share a snapshot of herself and her husband smiling and...
KTVB

Jennifer Garner's 'Ghostesses' Costumes and Goofy Poem Will Get You Into the Halloween Spirit

Jennifer Garner is getting into the spooky spirit! The actress shared an adorably clever video on Instagram, dressed in ghostly garb while delivering a Halloween poem. Garner appears as two different "ghostesses" in the clip, along with her dog, Birdie, who is also dressed as a ghost in a hilariously shredded pillowcase. The actress' first look is positively witchy -- a purple and black outfit with a jet black wig -- and the second, a classically ghostly tattered white ensemble.
KTVB

Channing Tatum Shares Steamy First Look at 'Magic Mike: Last Dance' With Salma Hayek -- Abs Included!

Will you have this (last) dance? Channing Tatum posted a sneak peek at the third Magic Mike installment to Instagram on Friday. "All good things begin in Miami," Tatum wrote beneath a photo of Salma Hayek touching his bare chest while seated at a dinner table. "#MagicMikesLastDance in theaters Valentine’s Day weekend. And #MagicMikeLive’s @mmltour is open now!" He also posted the same image to Twitter and Facebook, and.
KTVB

Anna Faris Accuses Director Ivan Reitman of Inappropriate Behavior on Set

Anna Faris is speaking out about what she says was "one of my hardest film experiences" on the set of My Super Ex-Girlfriend. While in conversation with guest Lena Dunham on Wednesday's episode of her Unqualified podcast, Faris accused late director Ivan Reitman of creating a "reign of terror" on set.
KTVB

Taylor Swift Fights Herself in Fever Dream Teaser for 'Midnights' Music Videos

Taylor Swift gave fans a visual sneak peek of what to expect from her Midnights music videos, unveiling a shiny new teaser-trailer during Thursday's NFL broadcast -- just hours before dropping her album in full. Swift moves through something of a fever dream in the lyric-less clip -- dancing, fighting,...
KTVB

Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out Meghan Markle's 'Deal or No Deal' Comments

Whoopi Goldberg doesn't agree with Meghan Markle's comments about her time on the game show Deal or No Deal. In a recent episode of her Archetypes podcast, the 41-year-old Duchess of Sussex discussed her exit from the show, where she served as one of the women holding the briefcases. "I...
KTVB

Trevor Noah Is Returning to Netflix for Third Comedy Special, 'I Wish You Would'

Trevor Noah is bringing his fans another original comedy special! On Thursday, the comedian announced that he'll be premiering his third comedy special on Netflix next month. Noah has previously released two comedy specials on the streamer, Son of Patricia and Afraid of the Dark. Much like those releases, I Wish You Would gives viewers an intimately hilarious look into the comedian's mind. According to a press release, the special will feature Noah sharing revelations about learning to speak German, modern communication and his love for curry.
KTVB

Billie Eilish Spotted Kissing Jesse Rutherford: See the PDA Pic

Billie Eilish looked happier than ever as she shared a kiss with her rumored new beau, Jesse Rutherford! In a new photo, the 20-year-old “Bad Guy” singer and the lead vocalist of The Neighborhood, got cozy following a date night in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Eilish leans in close to the rocker, who meets her for a kiss on the lips.
