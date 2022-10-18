Read full article on original website
Related
KTVB
'The Kardashians' Recap: Kourtney Calls Out Kim and Khloe for Excluding Her From Miami Trip
Khloe Kardashian took a trip down memory lane on Thursday's episode of The Kardashians on Hulu. Deciding she needs a mom's night out (but don't call it that!) with her older sister, Kim Kardashian, amid the ongoing drama with her ex Tristan Thompson, Khloe and Kim take Miami, Florida, for a SKIMS swimwear launch and a night of drunken fun.
KTVB
John Legend Talks Living Through Grief, Relationship Challenges With Chrissy Teigen: 'I Just Value Her More'
John Legend is being completely honest about the highs and lows in his relationship with Chrissy Teigen. The "All of Me" singer is a guest on the latest episode of the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast where he got candid about his evolving relationship with his wife. Legend, 43,...
KTVB
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Reveal They Renewed Their Vows in Italian Ceremony
It's the year of tin for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel! The beloved couple celebrated their 10-year anniversary on Wednesday, and revealed they recently renewed their vows to honor the milestone. Biel took to her Instagram story Wednesday evening to share a snapshot of herself and her husband smiling and...
KTVB
Scott Disick Wants to Stay Out of Drama Following Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Wedding, Source Says
Scott Disick is staying out of the way! On the heels of the second season of The Kardashians on Hulu, the 39-year-old businessman, who shares three children with Kourtney Kardashian, is focused on family. "Scott has also been chill and low-key lately," a source tells ET. "He's been doing his...
KTVB
Megan Thee Stallion Addresses Pardison Fontaine Engagement Rumors After Celebrating 2-Year Anniversary
Megan Thee Stallion is celebrating a sweet milestone with her beau, Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine. The duo recently rang in two years together, taking to their respective Instagram accounts on Tuesday to celebrate their anniversary. "Yr 2 with U 💙," the 27-year-old rapper wrote alongside a series of photos featuring the...
KTVB
Meghan Markle Says She 'Didn't Grow Up Pretty,' Talks Biggest Misconceptions About Herself
Meghan Markle thinks some people have the wrong idea about her. The 41-year-old Duchess of Sussex is opening up in a new cover story interview for Variety, which initially took place weeks before the death of Queen Elizabeth II. In it, she talks about interviewing powerful women for her Archetypes...
KTVB
Jennifer Garner's 'Ghostesses' Costumes and Goofy Poem Will Get You Into the Halloween Spirit
Jennifer Garner is getting into the spooky spirit! The actress shared an adorably clever video on Instagram, dressed in ghostly garb while delivering a Halloween poem. Garner appears as two different "ghostesses" in the clip, along with her dog, Birdie, who is also dressed as a ghost in a hilariously shredded pillowcase. The actress' first look is positively witchy -- a purple and black outfit with a jet black wig -- and the second, a classically ghostly tattered white ensemble.
KTVB
Channing Tatum Shares Steamy First Look at 'Magic Mike: Last Dance' With Salma Hayek -- Abs Included!
Will you have this (last) dance? Channing Tatum posted a sneak peek at the third Magic Mike installment to Instagram on Friday. "All good things begin in Miami," Tatum wrote beneath a photo of Salma Hayek touching his bare chest while seated at a dinner table. "#MagicMikesLastDance in theaters Valentine’s Day weekend. And #MagicMikeLive’s @mmltour is open now!" He also posted the same image to Twitter and Facebook, and.
KTVB
Anna Faris Accuses Director Ivan Reitman of Inappropriate Behavior on Set
Anna Faris is speaking out about what she says was "one of my hardest film experiences" on the set of My Super Ex-Girlfriend. While in conversation with guest Lena Dunham on Wednesday's episode of her Unqualified podcast, Faris accused late director Ivan Reitman of creating a "reign of terror" on set.
KTVB
Watch 'Ghost Adventures' Zak Bagans and ET's Kevin Frazier Investigate the Los Feliz Murder House (Exclusive)
Ghost Adventures star Zak Bagans has had plenty of paranormal encounters, but only ET's Kevin Frazier got to come along for a "level 10" adventure at an infamous Hollywood location!. The pair teamed up to enter the "Los Feliz Murder House" for a new two-part episode of Ghost Adventures, investigating...
KTVB
Kerry Washington Praises Husband Nnamdi Asomugha Ahead of Dual Film Releases (Exclusive)
Kerry Washington and her husband, Nnamdi Asomugha, are making booked and busy look good! The actress couldn't help but gush about her partner when ET spoke with her at the premiere of her newest film, Netflix's adaptation of The School for Good and Evil. "I’m really proud of him, I...
KTVB
Matthew Perry Recalls Struggling With Addiction During 'Friends,' Getting Down to 128 Pounds
Matthew Perry is opening up about his struggles with addiction. Ahead of the release of his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, the 53-year-old actor tells People about how his struggles with alcohol and opioids impacted his time on Friends. Perry was 24 when he was cast as...
KTVB
Taylor Swift Fights Herself in Fever Dream Teaser for 'Midnights' Music Videos
Taylor Swift gave fans a visual sneak peek of what to expect from her Midnights music videos, unveiling a shiny new teaser-trailer during Thursday's NFL broadcast -- just hours before dropping her album in full. Swift moves through something of a fever dream in the lyric-less clip -- dancing, fighting,...
KTVB
Ashley Iaconetti Hilariously Blasts Nick Viall for Thinking Jared Haibon Had 'Zero Interest' in Her
Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon have a bone to pick with Nick Viall. Viewers got to relive the fan-favorite couple's romantic history with their appearance on season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise, and, as fans know, it wasn't always easy for the pair. Though they're married with a baby today,...
KTVB
Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out Meghan Markle's 'Deal or No Deal' Comments
Whoopi Goldberg doesn't agree with Meghan Markle's comments about her time on the game show Deal or No Deal. In a recent episode of her Archetypes podcast, the 41-year-old Duchess of Sussex discussed her exit from the show, where she served as one of the women holding the briefcases. "I...
KTVB
Trevor Noah Is Returning to Netflix for Third Comedy Special, 'I Wish You Would'
Trevor Noah is bringing his fans another original comedy special! On Thursday, the comedian announced that he'll be premiering his third comedy special on Netflix next month. Noah has previously released two comedy specials on the streamer, Son of Patricia and Afraid of the Dark. Much like those releases, I Wish You Would gives viewers an intimately hilarious look into the comedian's mind. According to a press release, the special will feature Noah sharing revelations about learning to speak German, modern communication and his love for curry.
KTVB
'The Bachelor': Tyler on Why He Never Wanted the Leading Role and How Zach Will Handle the Job (Exclusive)
Tyler Norris didn't want to be the Bachelor. Ahead of Tyler's debut on Bachelor in Paradise, ET spoke with the reality star about why he was glad to not land the season 27 role, which ultimately went to Zach Shallcross. "He's got, what, 32 women there? So geez," Tyler told...
KTVB
Billie Eilish Spotted Kissing Jesse Rutherford: See the PDA Pic
Billie Eilish looked happier than ever as she shared a kiss with her rumored new beau, Jesse Rutherford! In a new photo, the 20-year-old “Bad Guy” singer and the lead vocalist of The Neighborhood, got cozy following a date night in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Eilish leans in close to the rocker, who meets her for a kiss on the lips.
KTVB
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Talks Her Future on the Show After Splitting From Kody Brown (Exclusive)
Fans are wondering if Christine Brown will still appear on her family's TLC series, Sister Wives, now that she's no longer a sister wife. The 50-year-old reality star spoke with ET's Deidre Behar about her life since leaving her husband, Kody Brown, and her future on the show. Christine and...
KTVB
Morgan Evans Reflects on 'Difficult Time' in His Life Amid Kelsea Ballerini Divorce
Getting real with his vocals. Morgan Evans is baring his soul with his new single, "Over For You." The country singer released his new song on Wednesday and opened up about how the track was influenced and impacted by his painful split from his estranged wife, Kelsea Ballerini. "I recorded...
Comments / 0