Where Bruins Forward Brad Marchand’s Injury Timeline Stands

BOSTON — Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk returned from injury sooner than expected and will make his season debut Thursday night. Will Bruins star forward Brad Marchand, who is recovering from double hip surgery this offseason, follow a similar path? Don’t get your hopes up Bruins fans. While...
Anton Stralman Puts Visa Issue Behind Him, Returns To Bruins

The Boston Bruins received a reinforcement to their defensive corps Friday, but it wasn’t an easy process for Anton Stralman to rejoin the team. The veteran defenseman had been working on obtaining his work visa while in Canada, missing four out of Boston’s first five games besides the one contest played in Ottawa.
Watch Bruins Honor Zdeno Chara Ahead Of Bruins-Wild Game

BOSTON — Zdeno Chara was in the building Saturday afternoon. The former Bruins defenseman, who signed a one-day contract in September in order to retire with the organization, was honored prior to Boston’s matinee game against the Minnesota Wild. Chara dropped the ceremonial puck, but not before TD...
What Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Told Jack Studnicka After Rough Debut

Jack Studnicka had a chance to make an impression on the Bruins and head coach Jim Montgomery in his 2022-23 debut Thursday night, but it didn’t quite go as planned. The forward centered the third line in Boston’s ultimate 2-1 shootout win over the Anaheim Ducks at TD Garden, but became a liability as the game went on.
NHL Best Bets: Maple Leafs vs. Jets Game Picks

Two teams that have had an up-and-down start to their regular seasons are set to collide tonight, with the Winnipeg Jets hosting the Toronto Maple Leafs. Toronto Maple Leafs (-182) vs. Winnipeg Jets (+150) Total: 7 (O+108, U-132) Entering this tilt on Hockey Night in Canada, the Maple Leafs have...
Watch Linus Ullmark’s Spectacular Save(s) In Bruins Shootout Win

The Bruins finally had an off night on the offensive end. Luckily for fans in Boston, Linus Ullmark made sure to render that fact meaningless. Boston took home a 2-1 shootout win over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night, with Ullmark standing on his head to help secure the Bruins victory after an insane pair of sequences in overtime.
Three Bruins Ranked In ESPN’s Top 50 Best NHL Players For 2022-23

The depth of talent in the NHL is immense, but the Bruins still saw three players make the cut for ESPN’s top 50 players for the 2022-23 NHL season. A panel of writers ranked the top 100 players based on who they think will have the best season. Boston center Patrice Bergeron just missed the cut in the top 50 with a ranking of 51.
NHL Best Bets: Lightning vs. Panthers Game Picks

Two bitter rivals, the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers, will face off tonight in an Atlantic division tilt from FLA Live Arena. Tampa Bay Lightning (-113) vs. Florida Panthers (-106) Total: 7 (O +118, U -144) It’s safe to say that the Florida Panthers haven’t forgotten the Tampa Bay...
Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers Placed on Injured Reserve

Nikolaj Ehlers has been placed on injured reserve by the Winnipeg Jets, the Jets’ official website reports. Ehlers seems to have suffered the injury at some point during the Jets’ 4-1 loss to the Dallas Stars on Monday. The talented forward played almost 22 minutes in that game and registered an assist. Ehlers has three assists on the season in the two games he has played.
Ford Final Five: Bruins Win 2-1 In Shootout Vs. Ducks

The Boston Bruins were back in action Thursday night when they played host to the Ducks and secured a 2-1 victory over Anaheim in a shootout. Taylor Hall provided the offense for the B’s and scored the team’s lone goal during the 17th minute of the second period to take a 1-0 lead, but the Ducks struck back with a goal from Frank Vatrano just three minutes later.
Matt Grzelcyk ‘Ready To Go’ For Bruins Debut Vs. Ducks

The Bruins will get some much-needed reinforcement back on defense Thursday night in Matt Grzelcyk. Grzelcyk will make his 2022-23 season debut for Boston when it welcomes the Anaheim Ducks to town. Grzelcyk underwent shoulder surgery in the offseason and was ahead of schedule throughout his recovery. “I feel ready...
What Paul Pierce Said About Lakers Following Opening Night Loss

The Los Angeles Lakers began their 2022-23 campaign in losing fashion against the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors, falling 123-109 on Wednesday. With the underwhelming start for the Lakers, who just two years ago, delivered the organization’s 17th NBA title, former Boston Celtics forward and Basketball Hall of Famer Paul Pierce couldn’t resist the opportunity to troll the rival franchise.
