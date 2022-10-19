Read full article on original website
Where Bruins Forward Brad Marchand’s Injury Timeline Stands
BOSTON — Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk returned from injury sooner than expected and will make his season debut Thursday night. Will Bruins star forward Brad Marchand, who is recovering from double hip surgery this offseason, follow a similar path? Don’t get your hopes up Bruins fans. While...
Bruins Release ‘Pooh Bear’ Reverse Retro Jersey For 2022-23 Season
The Bruins’ “Pooh Bear” jersey is back. Boston on Thursday released its reverse retro jersey for the 2022-23 NHL season. After much speculation that it indeed would be a spin-off of the Pooh Bear jersey worn by the Bruins from 1995-2006, it was confirmed via Twitter. The...
Anton Stralman Puts Visa Issue Behind Him, Returns To Bruins
The Boston Bruins received a reinforcement to their defensive corps Friday, but it wasn’t an easy process for Anton Stralman to rejoin the team. The veteran defenseman had been working on obtaining his work visa while in Canada, missing four out of Boston’s first five games besides the one contest played in Ottawa.
Watch Bruins Honor Zdeno Chara Ahead Of Bruins-Wild Game
BOSTON — Zdeno Chara was in the building Saturday afternoon. The former Bruins defenseman, who signed a one-day contract in September in order to retire with the organization, was honored prior to Boston’s matinee game against the Minnesota Wild. Chara dropped the ceremonial puck, but not before TD...
What Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Told Jack Studnicka After Rough Debut
Jack Studnicka had a chance to make an impression on the Bruins and head coach Jim Montgomery in his 2022-23 debut Thursday night, but it didn’t quite go as planned. The forward centered the third line in Boston’s ultimate 2-1 shootout win over the Anaheim Ducks at TD Garden, but became a liability as the game went on.
Bruins’ David Pastrnak Off To Hot Start, Has Eight Points In Five Games
David Pastrnak looks to be in midseason form after five games. Through the first five games of the year, Pastrnak has three goals, five assists and eight points. The winger looks for more against the Minnesota Wild in the Boston Bruins’ first afternoon game of the season.. For more,...
NHL Best Bets: Maple Leafs vs. Jets Game Picks
Two teams that have had an up-and-down start to their regular seasons are set to collide tonight, with the Winnipeg Jets hosting the Toronto Maple Leafs. Toronto Maple Leafs (-182) vs. Winnipeg Jets (+150) Total: 7 (O+108, U-132) Entering this tilt on Hockey Night in Canada, the Maple Leafs have...
Watch Linus Ullmark’s Spectacular Save(s) In Bruins Shootout Win
The Bruins finally had an off night on the offensive end. Luckily for fans in Boston, Linus Ullmark made sure to render that fact meaningless. Boston took home a 2-1 shootout win over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night, with Ullmark standing on his head to help secure the Bruins victory after an insane pair of sequences in overtime.
Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Wild Lines, Pairings
BOSTON — The Bruins look to extend their win streak to two when they welcome the Wild to TD Garden on Saturday afternoon. Boston is fresh off a 2-1 shootout win while Minnesota finally got its first victory of the 2022-23 season over the Vancouver Canucks in overtime. The...
Three Bruins Ranked In ESPN’s Top 50 Best NHL Players For 2022-23
The depth of talent in the NHL is immense, but the Bruins still saw three players make the cut for ESPN’s top 50 players for the 2022-23 NHL season. A panel of writers ranked the top 100 players based on who they think will have the best season. Boston center Patrice Bergeron just missed the cut in the top 50 with a ranking of 51.
In Three Starts, Linus Ullmark Has Emerged As Bruins’ No. 1 Goalie
Linus Ullmark has made a case to be the Bruins’ No. 1 goalie. It’s a small sample size, but Ullmark stood on his head in Boston’s 2-1 shootout win over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night at TD Garden. The goalie made 30 stops and was unbeatable in overtime and the shootout.
Celtics Wrap: Boston’s Efficient Offense Cruises In Win Over Heat
Meeting for the first time since last season’s Eastern Conference finals, the Boston Celtics defeated the Miami Heat, 111-104, on Friday at FTX Arena. The Celtics improved to 2-0 on the season, while the Heat fell to 0-2. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The last time these...
NHL Best Bets: Lightning vs. Panthers Game Picks
Two bitter rivals, the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers, will face off tonight in an Atlantic division tilt from FLA Live Arena. Tampa Bay Lightning (-113) vs. Florida Panthers (-106) Total: 7 (O +118, U -144) It’s safe to say that the Florida Panthers haven’t forgotten the Tampa Bay...
Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers Placed on Injured Reserve
Nikolaj Ehlers has been placed on injured reserve by the Winnipeg Jets, the Jets’ official website reports. Ehlers seems to have suffered the injury at some point during the Jets’ 4-1 loss to the Dallas Stars on Monday. The talented forward played almost 22 minutes in that game and registered an assist. Ehlers has three assists on the season in the two games he has played.
Ford Final Five: Bruins Win 2-1 In Shootout Vs. Ducks
The Boston Bruins were back in action Thursday night when they played host to the Ducks and secured a 2-1 victory over Anaheim in a shootout. Taylor Hall provided the offense for the B’s and scored the team’s lone goal during the 17th minute of the second period to take a 1-0 lead, but the Ducks struck back with a goal from Frank Vatrano just three minutes later.
Ducks Goalie John Gibson Brings Early Struggles Into Matchup Vs. Bruins
John Gibson has struggled early on in the season. The Boston Bruins face the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night at TD Garden. Gibson is 1-2-0 thus far with a 5.96 goals-against average so the Bruins will try and take advantage of the slow start. For more, check out the video...
Jack Studnicka Has Opportunity To Become Mainstay In Bruins Lineup
When Jack Studnicka made the Bruins final roster, many thought he’d finally get the chance he’s been working hard for over the last few seasons. But he was a healthy scratch through Boston’s first four games. “I told him, ‘I know it’s hard.’ I’ve been in his...
Matt Grzelcyk ‘Ready To Go’ For Bruins Debut Vs. Ducks
The Bruins will get some much-needed reinforcement back on defense Thursday night in Matt Grzelcyk. Grzelcyk will make his 2022-23 season debut for Boston when it welcomes the Anaheim Ducks to town. Grzelcyk underwent shoulder surgery in the offseason and was ahead of schedule throughout his recovery. “I feel ready...
Jeff Van Gundy calls suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka ‘a terrific man’ on ESPN
What few details have emerged about the reasons for Ime Udoka’s unprecedented punishment haven’t painted the suspended Celtics coach in a good light. That didn’t stop Jeff Van Gundy from calling him a “terrific man” on Friday’s ESPN broadcast of Boston’s win over the Miami Heat.
What Paul Pierce Said About Lakers Following Opening Night Loss
The Los Angeles Lakers began their 2022-23 campaign in losing fashion against the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors, falling 123-109 on Wednesday. With the underwhelming start for the Lakers, who just two years ago, delivered the organization’s 17th NBA title, former Boston Celtics forward and Basketball Hall of Famer Paul Pierce couldn’t resist the opportunity to troll the rival franchise.
