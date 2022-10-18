ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
KTVB

Jake Lacy on Unsettling 'A Friend of the Family' Role and Possible Return to 'The White Lotus' (Exclusive)

Now halfway through its season on Peacock, A Friend of the Family is a limited series depicting the unbelievably true story about a teenage girl’s multiple abductions and assaults by the same man. That unsettling man is played by Jake Lacy, the Emmy-nominated White Lotus star who opens up to ET about bringing Robert Berchtold’s harrowing crimes to life onscreen in the star-studded adaptation of Jan Broberg’s life and if he’ll ever return to creator Mike White’s HBO anthology series and social satire about overlapping lives at a luxury resort.
KTVB

'The Watcher' Cast on the Westfield Stalker's Real Identity, Ideas for Season 2

The Watcher, Netflix's hit true-crime series based on the bizarre real story about a mysterious stalker who sent cryptic letters to the new owners of a longtime Westfield, New Jersey, home, may have drawn its own conclusions about the source behind the unwanted correspondence. But in real life, the case remains unsolved, with no one held responsible for harassing the family out of moving into their dream house.
WESTFIELD, NJ
KTVB

'The Handmaid's Tale': Yvonne Strahovski on Serena's Intense Birth Scene and Life as a Handmaid (Exclusive)

Season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale has seen a lot changes for Yvonne Strahovski’s character, Serena Joy, who started the season as the figurehead of Gilead following the assassination of her husband, Commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes), who was mourned with an elaborate televised funeral. Since then, her plans to open a Gilead cultural center in Canada were met with extreme pushback before she eventually took up residence with Sons of Jacobs supporters, The Wheelers, where she was forced to live life as a handmaid.
KTVB

Mia Farrow Regrets Turning Down 'American Horror Story' Season 1 Role

In a special roundtable hosted by Ryan Murphy, the women of The Watcher sit down to talk about the hit true-crime series as well as their respective careers onscreen. And for Mia Farrow, who plays one of the neighborhood's eccentric characters, Pearl Winslow, that includes one major regret: not taking Ryan Murphy's offer for a role in the first installment of American Horror Story.
KTVB

Sophie Turner Seems to Weigh in on Viral Sansa Stark Debate

The Queen in the North still reigns -- no matter what Twitter has to say. With all the buzz about House of the Dragon's upcoming season 1 finale, a years-old Game of Thrones debate was reignited on social media on Wednesday -- centered around Sophie Turner's character, Sansa Stark. The tweet that seemed to start the debate featured a photo of Sansa alongside some of the series' biggest villains: Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson) and Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon), as well as House of the Dragon's Aegon Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney).
KTVB

Anna Faris Accuses Director Ivan Reitman of Inappropriate Behavior on Set

Anna Faris is speaking out about what she says was "one of my hardest film experiences" on the set of My Super Ex-Girlfriend. While in conversation with guest Lena Dunham on Wednesday's episode of her Unqualified podcast, Faris accused late director Ivan Reitman of creating a "reign of terror" on set.
KTVB

Trevor Noah Is Returning to Netflix for Third Comedy Special, 'I Wish You Would'

Trevor Noah is bringing his fans another original comedy special! On Thursday, the comedian announced that he'll be premiering his third comedy special on Netflix next month. Noah has previously released two comedy specials on the streamer, Son of Patricia and Afraid of the Dark. Much like those releases, I Wish You Would gives viewers an intimately hilarious look into the comedian's mind. According to a press release, the special will feature Noah sharing revelations about learning to speak German, modern communication and his love for curry.
KTVB

Taylor Swift Fights Herself in Fever Dream Teaser for 'Midnights' Music Videos

Taylor Swift gave fans a visual sneak peek of what to expect from her Midnights music videos, unveiling a shiny new teaser-trailer during Thursday's NFL broadcast -- just hours before dropping her album in full. Swift moves through something of a fever dream in the lyric-less clip -- dancing, fighting,...
KTVB

Charlie Puth Says He's 'Definitely' in Love With Hometown Girlfriend

Charlie Puth is ready to settle down. The 30-year-old musician is sharing that he's "definitely" in love with someone from his hometown and that she might just be the one. In an appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show this week, Puth was put in the hot seat over his relationship status. Asked by host Howard Stern whether he was single or with someone, Puth cautiously shared, "I'm with somebody now." Pressed further on whether he is in love, Puth responded, "Yeah, definitely."
NEW JERSEY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy