Jake Lacy on Unsettling 'A Friend of the Family' Role and Possible Return to 'The White Lotus' (Exclusive)
Now halfway through its season on Peacock, A Friend of the Family is a limited series depicting the unbelievably true story about a teenage girl’s multiple abductions and assaults by the same man. That unsettling man is played by Jake Lacy, the Emmy-nominated White Lotus star who opens up to ET about bringing Robert Berchtold’s harrowing crimes to life onscreen in the star-studded adaptation of Jan Broberg’s life and if he’ll ever return to creator Mike White’s HBO anthology series and social satire about overlapping lives at a luxury resort.
'The Watcher' Cast on the Westfield Stalker's Real Identity, Ideas for Season 2
The Watcher, Netflix's hit true-crime series based on the bizarre real story about a mysterious stalker who sent cryptic letters to the new owners of a longtime Westfield, New Jersey, home, may have drawn its own conclusions about the source behind the unwanted correspondence. But in real life, the case remains unsolved, with no one held responsible for harassing the family out of moving into their dream house.
'Station 19': Jaina Lee Ortiz Teases Surprising New Romance in Season 6 (Exclusive)
Is Andy finally in a good place on Station 19? Jaina Lee Ortiz thinks so. The actress hopped on the phone head of Thursday's new episode to discuss her character's roller-coaster journey so far and what's ahead. In the episode, titled "Dancing With Our Hands Tied," the Station 19 crew...
'The Handmaid's Tale': Yvonne Strahovski on Serena's Intense Birth Scene and Life as a Handmaid (Exclusive)
Season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale has seen a lot changes for Yvonne Strahovski’s character, Serena Joy, who started the season as the figurehead of Gilead following the assassination of her husband, Commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes), who was mourned with an elaborate televised funeral. Since then, her plans to open a Gilead cultural center in Canada were met with extreme pushback before she eventually took up residence with Sons of Jacobs supporters, The Wheelers, where she was forced to live life as a handmaid.
'Rust' Actor Swen Temmel on How the Film Crew's Lives Have 'Changed Forever' 1 Year After Shooting (Exclusive)
Rust actor Swen Temmel can hardly believe it's been a year since Halyna Hutchins died on the set of Alec Baldwin's film. For the 31-year-old actor, the somber milestone serves as a reminder to reflect on the impact she had -- and continues to have -- on him and the rest of the cast and crew.
'One of Us Is Lying' Boss on Simon Says Reveal and That Bloody Season 2 Finale Cliffhanger (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched season 2 of Peacock's One of Us Is Lying. And Murder Club thought they were finally turning over a new (murder-less) leaf on One of Us Is Lying. As the explosive season 2 finale revealed, there's always trouble lurking around...
Mia Farrow Regrets Turning Down 'American Horror Story' Season 1 Role
In a special roundtable hosted by Ryan Murphy, the women of The Watcher sit down to talk about the hit true-crime series as well as their respective careers onscreen. And for Mia Farrow, who plays one of the neighborhood's eccentric characters, Pearl Winslow, that includes one major regret: not taking Ryan Murphy's offer for a role in the first installment of American Horror Story.
'Love Is Blind' Star Nick Thompson Says He No Longer Speaks to Estranged Wife Danielle Ruhl
It looks like there won't be anymore costume parties in Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl's future. The former couple tied the knot on season 2 of Love Is Blind, and were seemingly happily married on the show's follow-up special, After the Altar. But in August, Danielle filed for divorce after...
Sophie Turner Seems to Weigh in on Viral Sansa Stark Debate
The Queen in the North still reigns -- no matter what Twitter has to say. With all the buzz about House of the Dragon's upcoming season 1 finale, a years-old Game of Thrones debate was reignited on social media on Wednesday -- centered around Sophie Turner's character, Sansa Stark. The tweet that seemed to start the debate featured a photo of Sansa alongside some of the series' biggest villains: Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson) and Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon), as well as House of the Dragon's Aegon Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney).
Kerry Washington Praises Husband Nnamdi Asomugha Ahead of Dual Film Releases (Exclusive)
Kerry Washington and her husband, Nnamdi Asomugha, are making booked and busy look good! The actress couldn't help but gush about her partner when ET spoke with her at the premiere of her newest film, Netflix's adaptation of The School for Good and Evil. "I’m really proud of him, I...
'The Bachelor': Tyler on Why He Never Wanted the Leading Role and How Zach Will Handle the Job (Exclusive)
Tyler Norris didn't want to be the Bachelor. Ahead of Tyler's debut on Bachelor in Paradise, ET spoke with the reality star about why he was glad to not land the season 27 role, which ultimately went to Zach Shallcross. "He's got, what, 32 women there? So geez," Tyler told...
Anna Faris Accuses Director Ivan Reitman of Inappropriate Behavior on Set
Anna Faris is speaking out about what she says was "one of my hardest film experiences" on the set of My Super Ex-Girlfriend. While in conversation with guest Lena Dunham on Wednesday's episode of her Unqualified podcast, Faris accused late director Ivan Reitman of creating a "reign of terror" on set.
Trevor Noah Is Returning to Netflix for Third Comedy Special, 'I Wish You Would'
Trevor Noah is bringing his fans another original comedy special! On Thursday, the comedian announced that he'll be premiering his third comedy special on Netflix next month. Noah has previously released two comedy specials on the streamer, Son of Patricia and Afraid of the Dark. Much like those releases, I Wish You Would gives viewers an intimately hilarious look into the comedian's mind. According to a press release, the special will feature Noah sharing revelations about learning to speak German, modern communication and his love for curry.
Ashley Iaconetti Hilariously Blasts Nick Viall for Thinking Jared Haibon Had 'Zero Interest' in Her
Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon have a bone to pick with Nick Viall. Viewers got to relive the fan-favorite couple's romantic history with their appearance on season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise, and, as fans know, it wasn't always easy for the pair. Though they're married with a baby today,...
Matthew Perry Recalls Struggling With Addiction During 'Friends,' Getting Down to 128 Pounds
Matthew Perry is opening up about his struggles with addiction. Ahead of the release of his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, the 53-year-old actor tells People about how his struggles with alcohol and opioids impacted his time on Friends. Perry was 24 when he was cast as...
James Corden Breaks Silence on 'Silly' Balthazar Restaurant Drama: 'I Haven't Done Anything Wrong'
James Corden doesn't think he's done anything wrong. The 44-year-old Late Late Show host made headlines this week when restauranteur Keith McNally accused him of being "the most abusive customer" to the servers in his New York City restaurant, Balthazar, which opened 25 years ago. In a new interview with...
Taylor Swift Fights Herself in Fever Dream Teaser for 'Midnights' Music Videos
Taylor Swift gave fans a visual sneak peek of what to expect from her Midnights music videos, unveiling a shiny new teaser-trailer during Thursday's NFL broadcast -- just hours before dropping her album in full. Swift moves through something of a fever dream in the lyric-less clip -- dancing, fighting,...
John Legend Talks Living Through Grief, Relationship Challenges With Chrissy Teigen: 'I Just Value Her More'
John Legend is being completely honest about the highs and lows in his relationship with Chrissy Teigen. The "All of Me" singer is a guest on the latest episode of the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast where he got candid about his evolving relationship with his wife. Legend, 43,...
Charlie Puth Says He's 'Definitely' in Love With Hometown Girlfriend
Charlie Puth is ready to settle down. The 30-year-old musician is sharing that he's "definitely" in love with someone from his hometown and that she might just be the one. In an appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show this week, Puth was put in the hot seat over his relationship status. Asked by host Howard Stern whether he was single or with someone, Puth cautiously shared, "I'm with somebody now." Pressed further on whether he is in love, Puth responded, "Yeah, definitely."
Dwayne Johnson and 'Black Adam' Producer Talk Henry Cavill's Return to DCEU as Superman (Exclusive)
Warning: Spoiler alert! Spoilers ahead for Black Adam and its post-credits scene. Do not read on if you haven't watched!. There's a new era beginning in the DC Universe -- but a familiar face returning in the Black Adamcredits scene!. As Dwayne Johnson's long-awaited superhero epic finally hits theaters, fans...
