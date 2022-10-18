Trevor Noah is bringing his fans another original comedy special! On Thursday, the comedian announced that he'll be premiering his third comedy special on Netflix next month. Noah has previously released two comedy specials on the streamer, Son of Patricia and Afraid of the Dark. Much like those releases, I Wish You Would gives viewers an intimately hilarious look into the comedian's mind. According to a press release, the special will feature Noah sharing revelations about learning to speak German, modern communication and his love for curry.

1 DAY AGO