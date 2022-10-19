ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Connecticut

NBA Twitter Rips Patrick Beverley's Playoff Declaration to Lakers Fans

NBA Twitter rips Pat Bev's playoff declaration to Lakers fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. That was the reaction of many on social media following Patrick Beverley's pregame speech to Los Angeles Lakers fans Thursday. Prior to tipoff of the Lakers' home opener against the Clippers, Beverley took the...
NBC Connecticut

Kevin Durant Is the Latest Athlete to Buy a Major League Pickleball Team

The NBA All-Star joins Drew Brees, LeBron James and Tom Brady as pickleball team owners. Athletes and entrepreneurs have been jumping into the sport, which soared in popularity during the pandemic. Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is the latest celebrity athlete taking his love of pickleball big league. The NBA...

Comments / 0

Community Policy