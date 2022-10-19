ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

wizmnews.com

AG Kaul endorsed by La Crosse mayor, county DA

Wisconsin’s attorney general picks up some endorsements in La Crosse County. Democrat Josh Kaul was joined on a campaign visit to the La Crosse Courthouse on Friday by La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds and district attorney Tim Gruenke. Reynolds says Kaul supports an increase of shared revenue from the...
LA CROSSE, WI
progressivegrocer.com

Hy-Vee Debuts New Grocery Layout in Wisconsin

Midwest retailer Hy-Vee Inc. has opened its reimagined store format in La Crosse, Wis., on Oct. 18, featuring a convenient grocery experience with a focus on foodservice, expanded departments, high-tech shopping and other amenities. The new store layout marks the second of its kind in Wisconsin and the fourth for...
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

Rollover accident outside Turtle Stack in La Crosse

A car flipped onto its roof and nearly crashed into a parklet outside of Turtle Stack Brewery on Friday evening in downtown La Crosse. Witnesses said the car lost control, began to fishtail before hitting a parked car and some planters on the side of the street, then flipped over.
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

Time running out for unsheltered at Houska

Talk about waiting until the last minute. La Crosse’s Houska Park will no longer be a camping site for the homeless as it has been all summer. The campground designation ends in just ten days, but the city has yet to present a final plan for dealing with the homeless population. We know the city won’t be paying to put the unsheltered into a local motel as it did last winter. But La Crosse County seems willing to provide money for hotel vouchers for those with nowhere else to go. There have been many ideas floated and tried, but in the meantime many of those camping at Houska don’t know where they can go next as the deadline rapidly approaches. What is clear is that there are plenty of people and groups willing to help. Volunteers are at Houska daily helping residents with their daily needs. City Hall is wisely reaching out to local groups already working to solve the same problem like the Salvation Army and Catholic Charities. And the city may designate some empty buildings as shelter space, particularly when the coldest weather hits. It just seems the problem has only grown and that we are no closer to solving it, despite the hard work of so many. We’ll find out in ten days if the latest plan is the one to make a difference.
LA CROSSE, WI
KIMT

One injured in Fillmore County motorcycle crash

HARMONY, Minn. – One rider is hurt in a motorcycle crash Friday in Fillmore County. It happened just before 1 pm near the intersection of Highway 52 and Highway 139. The Minnesota State Patrol says Steven Paul Sitze, 76 of La Crosse, Wisconsin, was northbound on Highway 52 and slowed to turn onto Highway 139 when he lost control and crashed.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse Hy-Vee opens doors ahead of the holidays

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Competition is typically a good thing for consumer. It often leads to more deals and better prices. A big name has joined the list of local grocers. Happening Tuesday, La Crosse new Hy-Vee store will officially open to the public. News 8 Now’s Chief Photographer Chuck Oedsma toured the new grocery store. It’s more than 105,000...
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

Look no further: All things spooky in the La Crosse area

There are lots of tricks and treats coming to the La Crosse area over the next two weekends. This Friday, the third annual Haunted Mile at Pettibone Park is being put on by the La Crosse Parks and Rec. Department. What started off as a drive through event during the...
LA CROSSE, WI
nbc15.com

Blinding sun blamed for 3-car crash in Grant Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The driver blamed for a three-car chain reaction crash in Grant Co. on Friday told deputies she could not see the drivers in front of her were slowing down because she was blinded by the morning sun. According to the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office, all three...
GRANT COUNTY, WI
Great Bend Post

Boil water advisory rescinded for La Crosse

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for the City of La Crosse public water supply system located in Rush County. The advisory was issued because of a line break which caused a loss of pressure in the system.  Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination. 
LA CROSSE, KS
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Logan High School to host its annual Fall Craft Show

LA CROSSE (WKBT)–Logan High School will host its annual Fall Craft Show on October 22nd from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This year’s event will feature more than 150 local vendors selling everything from clothing, to home decor, and even homemade food. Admission is free, but organizers are accepting goodwill donations. Proceeds will help fund college scholarships for Logan students....
LA CROSSE, WI
winonaradio.com

A More Inclusive Halloween in Winona

(KWNO)-As Winona fast approaches Halloween, MedStar Health encourages the distribution of inclusive treats for local Trick or Treaters this year. Based upon recent surveys, MedStar Health found that nearly half of all households will be distributing non-candy treats, such as stickers and small toys, to avoid dreaded food allergies and other health complications in children.
WINONA, MN
WSAW

Home destroyed in rural Clark County fire

TOWN OF MENTOR (Clark County), Wis. (WEAU) - A home is destroyed after a fire Monday afternoon in rural Clark County. The Alma Center Fire Department posted on Facebook that they were called to a house on fire at 2:46 p.m. Monday in the Town of Mentor, which is the southeastern part of Clark County between Fairchild and Alma Center.
CLARK COUNTY, WI

