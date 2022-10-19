ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

FOX Sports

NLCS top plays: Phillies take Game 3 over Padres

Philadelphia returned home tied with San Diego in the penultimate round of the MLB playoffs for Game 3 of the National League Championship Series on FS1. The Phillies started Ranger Suarez on Friday, while Joe Musgrove was on the hill for the Padres. Both pitchers registered no-decisions in their previous postseason starts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Yankees turn to Gerrit Cole as HR-heavy offense falters

HOUSTON (AP) — The Yankees’ season keeps coming down to Gerrit Cole. New York’s $324 million man will take the mound at Yankee Stadium on Saturday with New York trailing the Houston Astros 2-0 in the AL Championship Series. He beat the Guardians in the Division Series...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

2022 MLB Playoffs: Yankees no match for Astros' power, pitching in ALCS Game 1

HOUSTON — On Wednesday, the Astros exposed two flaws in this Yankees team: the holes in their lineup and the unreliability of their bullpen. Credit starter Jameson Taillon for limiting the Astros to one run and keeping them in the park. He pitched better than many expected across 4⅓ innings and 67 pitches. Then the merry men from the Yankees bullpen showed up and, to the enjoyment of Houston’s lineup, threw batting practice.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

2022 MLB Playoffs: Yankees return to New York down 2-0 in ALCS vs. Astros

HOUSTON — The Yankees are flying back to the Bronx facing a 2-0 series deficit. The last time they won a best-of-seven series after falling behind two games to none was the 1996 World Series. But the ‘96 Yankees squad that defeated the Atlanta Braves and won the championship had Derek Jeter, Bernie Williams, Darryl Strawberry, Paul O'Neill, Cecil Fielder, Wade Boggs and Tino Martinez in its lineup.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Philly

Phillies-Padres NLCS: Probable pitchers, schedule, more

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies -- the same team that fired Joe Girardi in May when it was 22-29 -- are two wins away from winning the National League pennant. Really.The Phillies returned to San Diego, the city where Bryce Harper broke his thumb one Saturday night in June, for a best-of-seven series with the Padres. The winner moves on to the World Series.Zack Wheeler tossed seven scoreless and Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper provided the power as the Phillies beat San Diego, 2-0, in Game 1 on Tuesday night.But, things didn't go well for the Phillies in Game 2....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

MLB playoff odds: Best bets for Astros-Yankees, Padres-Phillies

The MLB league championship series continues Saturday between the Houston Astros and New York Yankees in the American League and the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies in the National League. I will guide you through these playoffs by giving you daily study materials. That homework consists of previewing each...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

NFL Week 7 top plays: Murray, Cardinals drop Dalton, Saints on TNF

Week 7 of the NFL season kicked off with Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals defending their home turf and taking down Andy Dalton and the New Orleans Saints, 42-34, in an NFC tilt on Thursday Night Football. The Cardinals improved to 3-4 on the season, while the Saints fell...
ARIZONA STATE
FOX Sports

2022 MLB Playoffs: Astros' Jeremy Peña is over the Carlos Correa comparisons

HOUSTON — "We don’t miss Carlos Correa — that’s for sure." Those were the words of a Houston-based Uber driver and self-described die-hard Astros fan as we journeyed to Minute Maid Park on Thursday. The sentiment arrived one day after Astros rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña went 3-for-4 with a home run in the team's 4-2 win over the Yankees, giving Houston a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven ALCS.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Philadelphia Union grind it out, besting FC Cincinnati 1-0 in MLS playoffs

MLS playoff wins are often a long way from pretty, and if that’s how it has to be, the Philadelphia Union are ready. Philadelphia and FC Cincinnati duked it out at Subaru Park Thursday night, and the Union did just enough in a physical battle to take a 1-0 decision. Leon Flach, who hadn’t scored a goal all season, picked up the game-winner in the second half of a hotly contested Eastern Conference semifinal. The Union front three of Julián Carranza, Dániel Gazdag, and Mikael Uhre combined for 49 goals and 25 assists on the season. Cincinnati had pretty much the same...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 7: How to bet Chiefs-49ers, pick

The Kansas City Chiefs (4-2) play at the San Francisco 49ers (3-3) on Sunday in a rematch of Super Bowl LIV, which the Chiefs won 31-20 in 2020. The all-time NFL series is tied 7-7, but the Chiefs have won four of the past five games. Here's everything you need...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

2022 MLB Playoffs: Phillies' steady approach proves their demise in Game 2

SAN DIEGO — Phillies manager Rob Thomson never panics. But in Game 2 of the NLCS on Wednesday afternoon, he probably should have. At least a little bit. Since becoming the acting manager on June 3, Thomson has rejuvenated the Phillies with his composed, even-keeled and hands-off approach to managing. He is, to a fault, a guy who trusts his guys, who rarely lets a moment overwhelm him.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Ducks take losing streak into game against the Red Wings

Anaheim Ducks (1-3-1, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (2-0-1, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks head into the matchup against the Detroit Red Wings as losers of four straight games. Detroit had a 32-40-10 record overall and an 18-16-7 record at home...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Vikings winning under O'Connell as 'situational masters'

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — More than one-third of the way through their first season under coach Kevin O’Connell, the Minnesota Vikings have the only two-game lead among the NFL’s eight divisions. The question about how close this team is to seriously contending for the Super Bowl — with...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

