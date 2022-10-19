ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alex Cora Sends Warning To Yankees Fans About Taunting Astros

Alex Cora had a warning for Yankees fans: Don’t taunt the Astros. The Boston Red Sox manager knows firsthand the consequences that can come from taunting Houston. Just last year, Eduardo Rodriguez pointed to his wrist after getting Carlos Correa out in Game 3 of the 2021 American League Championship Series. Boston went on to win the game, but the Astros bounced back with four straight wins to advance to the World Series.
HOUSTON, TX
Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Blue Jays Sign Manager John Schneider to 3-Year Extension

John Schneider will continue to call Toronto home for the foreseeable future. According to Sportsnet.ca, the Blue Jays have named Schneider their full-time manager, signing the 42-year-old to a three-year contract extension. “Through his exceptional preparation, communication, positive energy, and relationships within the clubhouse, John demonstrated to us that he...
Video Shows A Deafening Chant From Padres Fans

The San Diego Padres have another star filling the void at shortstop this season who is just as exciting of a player as Tatis is. Tatis is obviously suspended 80 games and also has dealt with injuries, but that has opened up the door for Ha-Seong Kim. And it’s safe...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Anthony Davis gushes over Darvin Ham: ‘He is one of those coaches you would run through a brick wall for’

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis offered a ringing endorsement of Lakers head coach Darvin Ham, saying that he loves his new coach. “I love him and his system,” Anthony Davis Davis told Marc J. Spears of Andscape. “He is one of those coaches you would run through a brick wall for. He got your back to make you work hard for him. He’s definitely a player’s coach. He’s been great for all of us. He lets us play freely offensively and keeps a defensive edge.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boston, MA
