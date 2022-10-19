Read full article on original website
Related
Alex Cora Sends Warning To Yankees Fans About Taunting Astros
Alex Cora had a warning for Yankees fans: Don’t taunt the Astros. The Boston Red Sox manager knows firsthand the consequences that can come from taunting Houston. Just last year, Eduardo Rodriguez pointed to his wrist after getting Carlos Correa out in Game 3 of the 2021 American League Championship Series. Boston went on to win the game, but the Astros bounced back with four straight wins to advance to the World Series.
Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger and Girlfriend Chase Announce Baby Number 2
Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger and his girlfriend, supermodel Chase Carter, announced on Instagram that they're expecting their second child.
Everything Dusty Baker said after Houston Astros Game 2 ALCS win over New York Yankees
With a 3-2 win on Thursday night at Minute Maid Park, the Houston Astros took a 2-0 lead in the ALCS over the New York Yankees. Alex Bregman’s three-run home run in the third inning would provide all of the runs the Houston Astros would need to take care of business in front of their home fans.
Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
Juan Soto Issued a Warning Shot. The Phillies Better Beware.
He hasn’t quite found his groove with the Padres. That’s about to change.
Dodgers News: SNLA Analyst Predicts Bellinger Will Play 'Elsewhere' in 2023
Jerry Hairston Jr. thinks Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger needs "a new voice" and that he will be playing somewhere other than Los Angeles in 2023.
Dodgers News: Insider Says Team Could Trade Will Smith, Why LA Should Keep Him
This would be a crazy offseason move.
Dodgers News: 2 LA Stand Outs Named Gold Glove Finalists
Two players deserving of the award will hopefully win the award for the Dodgers
Bruins Release ‘Pooh Bear’ Reverse Retro Jersey For 2022-23 Season
The Bruins’ “Pooh Bear” jersey is back. Boston on Thursday released its reverse retro jersey for the 2022-23 NHL season. After much speculation that it indeed would be a spin-off of the Pooh Bear jersey worn by the Bruins from 1995-2006, it was confirmed via Twitter. The...
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Doesn't Regret World Series Guarantee
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts doesn't think his World Series guarantee cost his team in the postseason, but he doesn't plan to repeat it next year.
Los Angeles Angels News: Team Fighting for $5 Million from City of Anaheim
The team is suing Anaheim.
Blue Jays Sign Manager John Schneider to 3-Year Extension
John Schneider will continue to call Toronto home for the foreseeable future. According to Sportsnet.ca, the Blue Jays have named Schneider their full-time manager, signing the 42-year-old to a three-year contract extension. “Through his exceptional preparation, communication, positive energy, and relationships within the clubhouse, John demonstrated to us that he...
Angels News: Shohei Ohtani Isn’t Ready to Think About an Extension Just Yet
It won't come this easy for the Angels.
Angels News: Fans React to Jeremy Reed Being Fired as Team's Hitting Coach
It felt like a long time coming for most Angels fans.
Dodgers: Yasiel Puig is Playing Postseason Baseball and Hit a Massive Home Run
Former Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig hasn’t played in the big leagues since 2019, but he’s spent this year playing for the Kiwoom Heroes in the Korean Baseball Organization. The Heroes are currently playing in the KBO playoffs, and Puig made quite an impression on Wednesday. Dodger fans are...
Dodgers 'News': Yes, LA's Manager Manages LA's Baseball Games
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed team president Andrew Friedman's shocking revelation that Roberts, the manager of the Dodgers, manages the Dodgers.
Yardbarker
Video Shows A Deafening Chant From Padres Fans
The San Diego Padres have another star filling the void at shortstop this season who is just as exciting of a player as Tatis is. Tatis is obviously suspended 80 games and also has dealt with injuries, but that has opened up the door for Ha-Seong Kim. And it’s safe...
Anthony Davis gushes over Darvin Ham: ‘He is one of those coaches you would run through a brick wall for’
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis offered a ringing endorsement of Lakers head coach Darvin Ham, saying that he loves his new coach. “I love him and his system,” Anthony Davis Davis told Marc J. Spears of Andscape. “He is one of those coaches you would run through a brick wall for. He got your back to make you work hard for him. He’s definitely a player’s coach. He’s been great for all of us. He lets us play freely offensively and keeps a defensive edge.
NESN
Boston, MA
27K+
Followers
47K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 1