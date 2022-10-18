ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monarch Confirms Dottie's Dark Deed, Solves Another Season-Long Mystery

By Andy Swift
 3 days ago
More of the Romans’ past misdeeds were unearthed on Tuesday’s Monarch , including one that could uproot their entire family tree.

Just one week after revealing (to absolutely no one’s surprise) that Dottie was responsible for the barn fire that killed Albie’s mistress Rosa all those years ago, Monarch blindsided the Roman family patriarch with an even bigger twist — albeit one that fans have likely suspected for some time.

Per the findings of Albie’s private investigator, Rosa indeed perished in the fire, which was indeed set by Dottie. OK, no surprises there. But as Tripp so casually put it, “Buddy, that’s not it.”

Because Albie was away on tour for most of 1980, he wasn’t aware that Rosa gave birth to a baby girl that summer, one who’s “likely” alive today.

Actually, make that extremely likely, as the episode then cut to the Phoenix family’s motel room, where Catt undressed to reveal a burn scar on her back. In case you couldn’t already deduce that Catt is Albie’s daughter, she pulled out a locket containing Rosa’s photo. And just for good measure, she gave us this line: “I promise you mama, I won’t let them forget you.”

A sub-issue here, of course, is that Catt being Albie’s daughter means that Ana and Ace are kissing cousins. Fortunately, Ace is adopted, which means that the couple isn’t genetically related. That doesn’t make it good , just… not quite as bad.

Did you predict Catt and Ana’s connection to the Romans? Who do you think showed up at Nicky’s door in the flashforward? And what are your thoughts on Monarch thus far? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.

She-Hulk: Tatiana Maslany Shares Her Favorite Moments From Season and Finale, Is Not Coy About MCU Future

Jennifer Walters “had a lot more questions” for Marvel overlord K.E.V.I.N. than what viewers got to see in the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finale, Tatiana Maslany shares in the TVLine video above. At the start of our post mortem video Q&A, Maslany details why Jen’s face-to-robotic face with Marvel boss K.E.V.I.N. (Knowledge Enhanced Visual Interconnectivity Nexus), voiced by Brian T. Delaney, was her favorite moment from the season finale. In fact, Jen had a lot more to get off her chest when calling K.E.V.I.N. on the carpet, besides the MCU’s over-reliance on “daddy issues” and flashy final fights. As Maslany notes, “Jen’s...
TVLine

The Handmaid's Tale's Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski Talk Ep 7's Poignant Barn Scene: 'June Is Serena's Biggest Ally, Believe It or Not' — Watch

Warning: This post contains spoilers from Season 5, Episode 7 of The Handmaid’s Tale. If you happened to have “June coaches Serena through labor in a barn” on your Gilead Bingo card, congrats: This week’s episode of The Handmaid’s Tale really paid off. In the highly emotional hour, Elisabeth Moss’ June wound up having to help Yvonne Strahovski’s Serena give birth in a barn in No Man’s Land. The former handmaid then had to figure out how to get a feverish Serena and her son, Noah, to a hospital — which she did successfully. But not long after they arrived, Serena was...
Ashley Nicole Black Exits A Black Lady Sketch Show After 3 Seasons

When A Black Lady Sketch Show returns with its fourth season next year on HBO, it will be without Ashley Nicole Black. The actress-writer’s departure was announced Tuesday by series creator/star Robin Thede. “We are forever indebted to our sister, Emmy winner Ashley Nicole Black, whose contributions as a writer and performer on A Black Lady Sketch Show for three seasons have made an indelible mark on our series and in comedy history,” Thede said in a statement to Variety. “She will always be a part of our family and we are rooting for her as she continues on her path of greatness.” Black,...
TVLine

The Handmaid's Tale Writer Rachel Shukert Takes Us Inside Episode 7, Tees Up June's 'Horror' at Luke's Major Move

Warning: This post contains spoilers for The Handmaid’s Tale Episode 7. We’re a loooooong way from Stoneybrook. If The Handmaid’s Tale feels dystopian and surreal to you, imagine how it must be for Rachel Shukert, who joined the Hulu drama’s writing staff this season and whose most recent project before that was creating/showrunning Netflix’s sunny, heartwarming and overall just plain good-feeling The Baby-Sitters Club. (We’re still not over its unceremonious cancellation, by the way.) Fortunately, Shukert — whose other TV credits include GLOW, Supergirl and Cursed — has quite the range. So she was tapped to pen Handmaid’s Episode 7, aka the hour in which...
TVLine

NCIS: Hawai'i Sneak Peek: Lucy's Moving Plans Catch Kate Off Guard

Fans of NCIS: Hawai’i‘s Kate/Lucy romance have been served very, very well thus far in Season 2. But from the looks of our exclusive sneak peek at this Monday’s episode, some agita may now be on tap for said ‘shippers. In the episode “Sudden Death,” airing Monday at 10/9c on CBS, Tennant’s NCIS team investigates the death of a Navy sailor — and in the course of doing so, goes head-to-head with a ruthless local criminal organization. Elsewhere, as seen in the sneak peek above (that will have you shouting at Kate, “Say something!!!!!!”), Lucy (played by Yasmine Al-Bustami) is readying for...
TVLine

Ghosts' 1-Hour Christmas Episode Gets Airdate, 'Holiday Rom-Com' Premise

The Ghosts and Sam will have very different holiday agendas when the CBS hitcom serves up an hourlong Christmas episode this December. Airing Thursday, Dec. 15 from 8 to 9 pm ET, the XL outing finds Jay’s (played by Utkarsh Ambudkar) sister Bela (Punam Patel) returning to Woodstone Mansion for a holiday visit — in the company of a platonic male friend. (Patel first played Bela in Season 1’s 12th episode, titled… well, “Jay’s Sister”; see photo above.) Sam (Rose McIver), inspired by the holiday rom-coms she adores, in turn makes it her mission to spark a holiday romance between Bela and...
